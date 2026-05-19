American Express Canada Expands Platinum Dining Experiences with New American Express ® Chef in Residence Program

Partnership launches May 21 during FORMULA 1 LENOVO GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2026 in Montréal, with Chef Danny Smiles as inaugural Chef in Residence

American Express Canada today announced the launch of American Express ® Chef in Residence, the next evolution of its Platinum Dining Experiences program. Through Chef in Residence, American Express is redefining what a culinary partnership that unlocks unique experiences for Cardmembers and provides creative opportunities for partner chefs.

"At American Express, our commitment to dining reflects our focus on Cardmembers' deep passion for food and discovery," said Kimberly Kuzmak, Vice President of Lifestyle Benefits, Partnerships, & Brand, American Express Canada. "Chef in Residence builds on our foundation of delivering premium culinary programming inspired by what matters most to our Cardmembers, while at the same time while continuing to elevate Canadian culinary talent."

Officially debuting on May 21 during FORMULA 1 LENOVO GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2026 in Montréal, American Express ® Chef in Residence launches with celebrated Montreal Chef, Danny Smiles. Known for his distinctive culinary style and influence on Canada's dining landscape, his restaurant Le Violon has many recent accolades including securing the number two spot on the 2025 edition of Air Canada's Best New Restaurants list and being recognized as #8 on Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list. These notable mentions set the tone for the series with a menu designed to delight the senses of Platinum Cardmembers.

"Partnering with American Express has been incredibly meaningful for me," said Chef Danny Smiles. "I look to work with brands that not only champions great food but genuinely invests in the people behind it. Through our partnership Amex has connected me with a community of Cardmembers and likeminded chefs who value creativity, craft, and memorable dining. I'm honoured to continue that relationship as the inaugural Chef in Residence and look forward to helping Amex Canada create new unforgettable dining experiences for Cardmembers."

For eligible Cardmembers, the American Express ® Chef in Residence program elevates the experience of F1 weekend the track. Weekend programming includes: 

  • Maison Amex: A bespoke lounge for eligible Amex Cardmembers in the heart of Montréal, from throughout race weekend. Chef Smiles, a known tastemaker has curated a distinctly unique menu of refined bites and elevated cocktails at this speakeasy style pit-stop. Maison Amex (2114 rue de la Montagne, Montréal) will be open Thursday, May 21 to Sunday, May 24 (2 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

  • Le Violon: Dinner packages for eligible Cardmembers at Smiles' celebrated Montreal restaurant, Le Violon on Friday, May 22. Listed #8 on Canada's 100 Best Restaurants, this is one of the most highly sought after reservations.

For more information on Platinum Dining and Events, eligible Cardmembers can download Amex Experiences app for first notice of upcoming events or visit the American Express Platinum Dining website.

About American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. 

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network. 

For more information about American Express in Canada, visit amex.ca, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com and connect with us on Facebook, XInstagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE American Express Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/19/c9548.html

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