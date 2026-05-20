American Express and Main Street America Award More Than $10 Million in Grants to Over 500 Small Businesses

Expanded Investment Helps Small Businesses Nationwide to Grow, Innovate, and Support Their Local Communities
American Express and Main Street America today announced the recipients of the Amex Shop Small® Grants Program , awarding over $10 million in funding to over 500 small businesses across the country. Each recipient has received a $20,000 grant to help them grow, innovate, and support their local communities.
The program was initially launched with a $5 million contribution to support 250 small businesses in honor of America's 250 th anniversary. Through a Small Business Saturday giving pledge, an additional $1 was given to the grant program for eligible transactions made on Small Business Saturday, and American Express contributed an additional $5.1 million—expanding the program's reach and impact to small businesses and the communities they serve.
"Small businesses play a vital role in our communities," said Jennifer Skyler, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, American Express. "The Shop Small Grants Program builds on our longstanding commitment to small businesses, which began with Small Business Saturday, by putting meaningful investment behind the people and places that drive local impact."
"At Main Street America, we believe that supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses builds community wealth and a culture of innovation—yet, far too often, this vision isn't realized due to a variety of factors, including lack of access to resources and funding," said Erin Barnes, President and CEO, Main Street America. "This is why we are so proud to partner with American Express on a program that provides meaningful support to small business owners working to strengthen their livelihoods and their communities."
Since founding Small Business Saturday in 2010, American Express has championed small businesses that fuel America's local economies. The Shop Small Grants Program builds on that legacy, celebrating small business owners whose ambition and resilience drive impact in communities across the country.
Grant Recipients Driving Local Impact
The 2026 grant recipients reflect the vitality of U.S. small businesses, representing a range of industries including retail, food service, healthcare, and professional services. Grant funding will help enable recipients to grow and innovate by expanding operations, investing in critical upgrades, and introducing new offerings.
Some of this year's inspiring grant recipients include:
Bill's Hamburgers, Amory, MS: A nearly century-old landmark restaurant investing in its future by expanding gathering space and completing thoughtful updates, welcoming new generations to experience a place rooted in resilience, tradition, and hometown pride.
Don't Toss the Bouquet, Patchogue, NY: A flower rescue business expanding its program to transform arrangements from weddings and funerals into meaningful acts of care—aimed at delivering moments of connection, comfort, and joy across the community.
The Wig Dr. Wig Boutique & Mastectomy Center, Atlanta, GA: A specialized provider of wigs and post-mastectomy care designed to increase access through a Mobile Confidence Care Unit, delivering fittings, products, and confidence-restoring support directly to clients.
Voy 61 Drive-In Theatre, Delmar, IA: A 75-year, family-owned drive-in theater sustaining its legacy by upgrading its exterior marquee to enhance visibility and welcome new generations to gather, connect, and share in a timeless local tradition.
Maui Sports Cards, Kahului, HI: A collectibles shop offering sports and gaming cards expanding into a larger space, creating a welcoming hub where people can connect, share their passion, and support one another through community and resilience.
American Express and Main Street America will continue to spotlight and celebrate grant recipients throughout the year, sharing their stories and the impact they are making across local communities. To follow along, visit @ShopSmall and @natlmainstreet on Instagram and Facebook.
To learn more about the Amex Shop Small Grants Program and the inspiring stories of its grant recipients, visit the program page . For more information about Small Business Saturday, visit ShopSmall.com .
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
ABOUT MAIN STREET AMERICA
Main Street America leads a collaborative movement with partners and grassroots leaders that advances shared prosperity, creates resilient economies, and improves quality of life through place-based economic development and community preservation in downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts across the country.
For more than 40 years, Main Street America has helped to build economic power in downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts through our signature Main Street Approach™ framework. Founded as the National Main Street Center® in 1980, Main Street America has helped to generate over $115.27 billion in local reinvestment, rehab 345,801 buildings, create 815,894 new jobs, and start 181,647 new businesses in over 2,000 communities.
For more information about Main Street America, visit mainstreet.org .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260520212753/en/
Prin Pearson
American Express
Prin.Pearson@aexp.com
Liz Shenk
Main Street America
lshenk@mainstreet.org