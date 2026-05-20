American Express and Fanatics Announce Exclusive Fan Experiences and New Fanatics American Express® Card

Landmark strategic partnership will power sports fandom with rewards, exclusive perks, Fanatics American Express ® Card and new ways for millions of Card Members to connect with their favorite leagues, teams and experiences
American Express (NYSE: AXP) and global sports platform Fanatics today announced a strategic multifaceted partnership where American Express becomes the Official Payments Partner across select Fanatics online and retail locations worldwide and a presenting sponsor at Fanatics Fest, one of the world's premier sports fan festivals held annually in New York City. The new Fanatics American Express® Card 1 , designed to reward fandom in more unique ways than ever before, will run on the Amex Network and launch later this year.
�Nearly 80% of surveyed U.S. American Express Consumer Card Members identify as sports fans 2 and this partnership with Fanatics will deliver unforgettable fan experiences and expanded access at some of the world's most popular sporting events," said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer at American Express. "By combining the scale of the American Express Network with Fanatics' ecosystem of more than 100 million fans, we're delivering the new Fanatics American Express ® Card and experiences that make fandom more rewarding from everyday purchases to once-in-a-lifetime moments."
"We're constantly looking for new ways to celebrate and support fans for their passions and enhance the everyday fan experience," said Tucker Kain, Fanatics Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. "Partnering with American Express allows us to scale these ambitions in a meaningful way, expanding our payments, loyalty and advertising capabilities, while creating truly differentiated products – including the Fanatics American Express ® Card – which we believe will become the Card that sports fans reach for."
This new partnership brings together the combined strength of American Express' global payments Network and deep expertise in Membership, loyalty and experiences, with the scale and reach of Fanatics' sports ecosystem, creating new ways to recognize and reward fans across their sports journey.
Partnership Highlights
Official Payments Partner of Fanatics and Fanatics Fest: American Express will become the Official Payments Partner across select Fanatics online and retail locations globally, as well as a presenting sponsor of Fanatics Fest NYC (July 16-19, 2026). At Fanatics Fest, American Express will deliver interactive fan experiences, perks for eligible Card Members and more. Based on the incredible fan demand, the 2026 event has been expanded to four days and will welcome some of the biggest names in sports. American Express and Fanatics will also collaborate on other activations tied to key sports moments year-round.
Fanatics American Express ® Card: Fanatics will launch a new credit card on the Amex Network built to reward fandom and unlock exclusive benefits. High-level card benefits include:
- Earn FanCash: Fanatics Cardholders will earn FanCash – Fanatics' digital reward currency – which can be redeemed for authentic apparel, tickets, trading cards, collectibles and other experiences across the Fanatics platform.
- Fan-First Benefits: Fanatics Cardholders will gain exclusive benefits and elevated tier status within the Fanatics ONE loyalty program.
- American Express Network: Fanatics Cardholders will have access to unique offers, benefits, experiences and protections through the trusted Amex Network.
The Fanatics American Express ® Card will be available for U.S. sports fans later this year, with additional details to be shared in the coming months.
First-Ever Sports Membership Rewards ® Transfer Partner with FanCash: Within the next year, Fanatics will become an American Express Membership Rewards ® transfer partner, giving eligible U.S. Membership Rewards ® Card Members with American Express-issued Cards a new way to use points by converting them into Fanatics' FanCash, which can then be redeemed across the Fanatics ecosystem for authentic apparel, trading cards, collectibles and exclusive experiences such as Fanatics Fest.
Building the Future of Sports Experiences
American Express' sports portfolio spans more than fifty popular sports leagues, teams, venues and marquee events around the world, including the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Formula 1, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open Golf Championship and more. The partnership with Fanatics builds on this foundation, expanding access to premium sports experiences for Card Members.
Fanatics brings the full scale of its global sports platform, including more than 100 million global fans, relationships with more than 6,000 athletes and celebrities, and businesses that create a one-stop experience for fans, allowing them to engage with sports in deeper, more immersive ways. By integrating payment products into this platform, the partnership creates new opportunities to recognize and reward sports fans.
1 The Fanatics American Express ® Card will be issued by First Electronic Bank and managed by Imprint.
2 Source: American Express Customer Research Community Survey, January 2026.
The survey, conducted in January 2026 among 13,041 American Express US Consumer Card Members who are part of the American Express Customer Research Community, explored general attitudes and behaviors towards professional sports. Results are reported in aggregate.
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
ABOUT FANATICS
Fanatics is a leading global sports platform redefining how fans connect with the teams, players and moments they love. Our businesses — Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles, Fanatics Betting & Gaming, Fanatics Events, Fanatics Markets and Fanatics Studios — maximize the presence and reach for hundreds of partners globally and create a one-stop experience that allows fans to buy, bet and collect, while engaging with sports in deeper, more immersive ways. This includes licensed fan gear and lifestyle products, sportsbook, iGaming and prediction market platforms, physical and digital trading cards, live events, premium sports entertainment content and more. Together, they form a powerful, integrated ecosystem delivering personalized experiences to over 100 million fans worldwide. Fanatics holds partnerships with over 900 sports properties, from professional leagues and players' associations to teams, colleges and retail partners; over 6,000 athletes and celebrities; and over 2,000 retail locations, including all Lids retail stores. Backed by a team of more than 22,000 employees, Fanatics is committed to relentlessly enhancing the fan experience.
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MEDIA CONTACTS
American Express
Melissa Filipek
melissa.j.filipek@aexp.com
Rosie Scrafton-Savage
rosie.scraftonsavage@aexp.com
Fanatics
Brandon Williams
brawilliams@fanatics.com
Rebecca Schoenbrun
rcosta@fanatics.com