American Express and Aspire Pre-Flight Hospitality Expand Aspire Lounge Partnership in Canada

New co-branded lounges build on the companies' inaugural partnership at Montréal -Trudeau International Airport
American Express and Aspire Pre-Flight Hospitality (Aspire), Swissport International's airport hospitality business, today announced an expansion of their lounge partnership in Canada, with two new Aspire Amex Lounges opening in YYC Calgary Airport and YUL Montréal- Trudeau International Airport in early 2027.
The move builds on American Express' continued investment in travel benefits designed around how and where Cardmembers travel, supported by partnerships that enhance their journey.
"Airport lounge access is an important part of the value we deliver to our Cardmembers, particularly as we look for ways to elevate their journeys and make them more rewarding," says Kim Kuzmak, Vice President of Lifestyle Benefits, Partnerships & Brand, American Express Canada. "We saw a strong response to the Aspire Amex Lounge in Montréal, and we're building on that momentum with Aspire to expand the experience to more Cardmembers across Canada."
"We're proud to build on the success of our partnership with American Express in Montréal," says Jorge Da Silva, Vice-President, Head of Pre-Flight Hospitality, North America, Swissport. "Aspire's expertise in airport hospitality, combined with American Express' deep understanding of its Cardmembers, has created an experience that resonates with travellers. We look forward to bringing that experience to more locations across Canada."
Expanding the Aspire Amex experience in Canada
Through the expanded partnership, eligible American Express Cardmembers will receive priority lounge and waitlist access. Cardmembers can also enjoy a mix of buffet offerings and tableside ordering, providing more choice throughout their visit.
The expansion will roll out across key Canadian airports, with new and enhanced Aspire Amex Lounges coming to the following locations:
- YYC Calgary Airport – Domestic: A new Aspire Amex Lounge opening September 16, 2026, with access for travellers departing from Calgary to domestic locations.
- YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport – Transborder: A new Aspire Amex Lounge opening by early 2027, with access for travellers departing from Montréal to the U.S.
Building on success in Montréal
The new locations build on the companies' first co-branded Aspire Amex Lounge, which opened in the domestic departures area of Montréal -Trudeau International Airport in September 2025.
Since opening, the lounge has seen strong engagement with more than 50,000 Cardmember visits. That early response reinforced the value of the partnership and the opportunity to bring the Aspire Amex experience to more Cardmembers in Canada.
American Express continues to invest in travel
The Aspire partnership is one part of American Express' broader lounge offering. Through the American Express Global Lounge Collection®, eligible Cardmembers have access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries, providing more options to recharge and enjoy their journey when they travel.
ABOUT ASPIRE PRE-FLIGHT HOSPITALITY
Aspire Pre-Flight Hospitality (Aspire) is one of the world's leading airport hospitality businesses. With over 35 years' airport hospitality experience, Aspire's vision is to translate the luxurious hotel experience into an exceptional lounge and lifestyle experience.
More than six million guests annually are welcomed to Aspire lounges. As of mid-2026, Aspire has 110 lounges open, or scheduled to open around the world and continues to invest in premium airport hospitality concepts across key markets. New openings in 2026, include lounges in Stockholm, Geneva, Marrakesh, Calgary, Manchester and Vilnius. Aspire's portfolio includes not only the flagship Aspire Lounges but also partnerships with major airline lounges, alliance lounges, bank and credit card lounges.
The award-winning company has notably achieved the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for its lounge at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ), and was the only independent lounge operator recognised at the Cellar in the Sky Awards 2026.
Aspire is part of Swissport International AG, a leading provider of aviation services including airport ground services and air cargo handling.
For more information about Aspire visit: aspirelounges.com and connect with us on our social channels: Facebook and Instagram.
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express in Canada, visit amex.ca, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.
SOURCE Amex Canada Inc.
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