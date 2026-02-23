American Eagle to Participate in PDAC 2026 and Ore Day VIP Investor Lunch

American Eagle to Participate in PDAC 2026 and Ore Day VIP Investor Lunch

American Eagle Gold Corp‎. (TSXV: AE,OTC:AMEGF) (OTCQB: AMEGF) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Prospector's and Developers International Convention (PDAC) being held March 1st - 4th, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in Toronto, Canada. The Company will also participate in Ore Day 2026, a private investor event hosted by Ore Group on February 28th in Toronto.

Ore Day 2026

American Eagle will participate in Ore Day 2026 on Saturday, February 28 at 12:00 PM at the Shangri-La Hotel, Toronto. As part of this private, invite-only investor lunch, the Company will provide a corporate and project update alongside other Ore Group companies. The event will feature a keynote address by Thomas Woolrych (Deutsche Rohstoff) and bring together a select group of investors and industry professionals ahead of PDAC.

Register Your Interest for Ore Day 2026

PDAC Core Shack

American Eagle will be participating in the PDAC 2026 Core Shack (Session B, Booth #3118B) located in the Investors Exchange, Level 800 of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (South Building), on Tuesday, March 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Wednesday, March 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

PDAC Booth Location

American Eagle will be exhibiting at booth #2322 in the Investors Exchange located in the MTCC South building, Level 800. View PDAC Investors Exchange Floor Map for the Company's booth location.

About American Eagle Gold Corp.

American Eagle is dedicated to advancing its NAK copper-gold porphyry project in west-central British Columbia, Canada. The Company benefits from over $36 million in cash, bolstered by two strategic investors formed in the past two years with Teck Resources and South32. With substantial financial and technical resources, American Eagle Gold is well-positioned to drill, de-risk, and define the full potential of the NAK Copper-Gold porphyry project.

Anthony Moreau, Chief Executive Officer
416.644.1567
amoreau@oregroup.ca
www.americaneaglegold.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284824

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

american-eagle-goldtsxv-aegold-investing
AE:CC
The Conversation (0)
American Eagle Gold

American Eagle Gold

Exploring a World-Class Gold Deposit in Nevada’s Cortez Trend

Exploring a World-Class Gold Deposit in Nevada’s Cortez Trend Keep Reading...
High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at Millennium

High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at Millennium

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at MillenniumDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High-grade Assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone Drilling

High-grade Assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone Drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling Results

High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling Results

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Standing gold bar in front of stacks of gold bars. Words read "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Belo Sun is Radiant with 109 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.On Tuesday (February 17) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the creation of... Keep Reading...
Gold and silver bars on scale with green arrow and "Weekly Editor's Picks" text overlay.

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver End Week Higher, Experts Share Next Price Targets

Gold and silver prices experienced declines early in the week, but ended higher. The yellow metal closed the week at US$5,111.88 per ounce, while silver finished at US$84.65 per ounce, buoyed by reignited tariff uncertainty out of the US. On Friday (February 20), the US Supreme Court stuck down... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

East Nordeau Zone on Globex Royalty Claims Returns High-Grade Gold Drill Results

Pinnacle Amends Payment Terms for El Potrero Project

Silverco Provides Update on Nuevo Silver

Red Metal Resources Retains IR and Marketing Services

Related News

precious metals investing

East Nordeau Zone on Globex Royalty Claims Returns High-Grade Gold Drill Results

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Amends Payment Terms for El Potrero Project

precious metals investing

Silverco Provides Update on Nuevo Silver

base metals investing

Red Metal Resources Retains IR and Marketing Services

precious metals investing

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Private Placement Units to Raise C$390,000

base metals investing

Juggernaut Confirms Free Milling Gold on New District Scale Gold Silver Copper Rich Discovery at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Announces Private Placement