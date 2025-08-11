AMD to Host Financial Analyst Day on November 11, 2025

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced it will host its 2025 Financial Analyst Day on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in New York City. The event will feature presentations from AMD's executive leadership team, highlighting the company's strategy and growth opportunities, innovative product and technology roadmaps and long-term financial plan. A live video webcast and replay of the event will be available on the AMD Investor Relations website at ir.AMD.com .

About AMD

For more than 55 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn , Facebook and X pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact
Phil Hughes
AMD Communications
512-865-9697
phil.hughes@amd.com

Investor Contact
Liz Stine
AMD Investor Relations
(720) 652-3965
liz.stine@amd.com


×