AMC Robotics Corporation (Nasdaq: AMCI) ("AMC Robotics" or the "Company"), an AI robotics company focused on security, surveillance and inspection, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.
Third Quarter 2026 Operating Highlights
- Sharpened Kyro™ development on security, surveillance and inspection. AMC Robotics prioritized these applications for its quadruped robotic platform, leveraging its expertise in smart cameras, computer vision and AI to develop mobile security and inspection capabilities that can integrate with customers' existing security and operational systems.
- Advanced Vietnam manufacturing buildout; remain on track for year-end 2026 milestone. The Company continued to make progress on the development of its manufacturing facility in Bắc Ninh, Vietnam, and remains on track to commission its Phase 1 production line by year-end 2026, with initial trial production in early 2027. The facility is designed to support scalable production of the Company's robotics platforms and core components.
- Strengthened technology leadership with the appointment of Dr. Ang Li as Chief Technology Officer. Effective October 1, 2026, Dr. Li was appointed to lead AMC Robotics' technology strategy and AI development roadmap. Dr. Li brings research experience from prior positions at Qualcomm AI Research and Alibaba DAMO Academy and serves on the faculty at the University of Maryland. His priorities at the Company will include advancing autonomous operation, AI-powered perception and edge computing across the Company's robotics platforms.
Management Commentary
Sean Da, Chairman of the Board and CEO of AMC Robotics.
"During the quarter, we sharpened our strategic focus on advancing Kyro, our quadruped robotic platform, toward commercialization, prioritizing opportunities in security, surveillance and inspection markets.
Building on our existing expertise in smart cameras, computer vision and AI, we believe Kyro can extend security and monitoring capabilities beyond traditional fixed-camera systems, particularly in large, complex environments such as AI data centers, warehouses, and industrial facilities.
Our near-term priorities are centered on advancing Kyro's capabilities, validating its application in customer environments and establishing the infrastructure to support scalable production. The appointment of Dr. Ang Li as Chief Technology Officer further strengthens our ability to accelerate product development and bring more advanced autonomous capabilities to market, while continued progress at our Vietnam manufacturing facility keeps us on track towards initial trial production in early 2027. Together, these initiatives represent important steps toward commercializing Kyro and building a differentiated robotics business focused on real-world security, surveillance and inspection applications."
Third Quarter 2026 Consolidated Financial Highlights
- Revenue of $0.97 million, up 3.1% QoQ and down 35.5% YoY. The sequential increase was driven by a 35.4% increase in product revenue, partially offset by a modest decline in revenue from AI and cloud revenue-sharing arrangements with Kami Vision Incorporated ("Kami"). The year-over-year decline reflected the Company's ongoing shift away from lower-margin, inventory-intensive product sales, in favor of higher-margin AI, cloud and services revenue.
- Gross profit of $0.53 million, down 29.7% QoQ and 49.9% YoY. Gross margin was 54.6%, compared with 80.1% in Q2 2026 and 70.3% in Q3 2025. The decline primarily reflected a $0.25 million non-recurring inventory impairment associated with relocation of the Company's supply chain to Vietnam. Excluding this charge, gross margin would have been approximately 80%.
- Operating expenses of $2.57 million, compared to $0.91 million in Q2 2026 and $0.43 million in Q3 2025. The increase primarily reflected approximately $1.5 million in one-time upfront financing expenses associated with the Company's September 2026 standby equity purchase agreement, as well as legal, audit, professional, personnel, and facility costs.
- Operating loss of $2.04 million, compared with a loss of $0.16 million in Q2 2026 and a profit of $0.62 million in Q3 2025.
- Net loss of $2.02 million, compared with a net loss of $0.18 million in Q2 2026 and a profit of $0.64 million in Q3 2025.
- Basic and diluted loss per share of $0.09, compared with a loss per share of $0.01 in Q2 2026 and earnings per share of $0.04 in Q3 2025.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.29 million, compared with a loss of $0.18 million in Q2 2026 and a profit of $0.64 million in Q3 2025.
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.75 million as of September 30, 2026.
About AMC Robotics Corporation
AMC Robotics (NASDAQ: AMCI) is an AI robotics company focused on security, surveillance and inspection solutions. Building on more than a decade of expertise in AI and computer vision, the Company's quadruped robotic platform, Kyro™, is designed to extend security monitoring beyond fixed cameras through autonomous mobility and AI-powered perception. Kyro™ targets applications across data centers, warehouses, commercial properties and industrial facilities.
For more information, please visit www.amcx.ai.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations
Yujia Zhai
OG Advisory Group
AMCI@orangegroupadvisors.com
PR & Media
Jessica Starman
Elev8 New Media
media@elev8newmedia.com
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude specified noncash valuation items and transaction-specific financing costs that management believes are not indicative of core operating performance. For both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, adjustments comprise a $1,507,500 noncash SEPA commitment-share expense, $214,300 of transaction-specific financing costs ($174,300 Home Prime service fee and $40,000 Ayame structuring fee), and a $2,000 noncash fair-value loss on the convertible promissory note. No comparable adjustments were recorded in the 2025 periods. The Company believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is set forth at the end of this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, debt levels, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, projections, and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) challenges in opening operations in new jurisdictions, including but not limited to compliance with local ordinances, obtaining any necessary permits and regulatory oversight; (b) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the new operations; (c) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; (d) the ability to continue to meet the applicable stock exchange listing standards; (e) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including legal or regulatory developments (including, without limitation, accounting considerations); (f) the possibility that AMC Robotics may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (g) AMC Robotics' estimates of expenses and profitability; and (h) other risks and uncertainties indicated under "Risk Factors" contained in AMC Robotics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by AMC Robotics. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.
The Company assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.
| AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|REVENUES
|Product revenue
|$
|213,882
|$
|285,785
|$
|473,847
|$
|2,256,901
|Product revenue - related party
|14,597
|212,992
|156,288
|359,781
|Revenue share – related party
|737,895
|999,253
|2,458,032
|2,071,148
|Total Revenues
|966,374
|1,498,030
|3,088,167
|4,687,830
|COST OF REVENUES
|E-commerce platform expenses
|(59,893
|)
|(82,322
|)
|(114,932
|)
|(651,339
|)
|Product cost - related party
|(125,814
|)
|(305,306
|)
|(359,106
|)
|(2,051,567
|)
|Delivery and freight cost
|(4,432
|)
|(5,368
|)
|(16,702
|)
|(38,904
|)
|Inventory impairment losses
|(248,597
|)
|(51,933
|)
|(298,526
|)
|(138,006
|)
|Total Cost of Revenues
|(438,736
|)
|(444,929
|)
|(789,266
|)
|(2,879,816
|)
|Gross Profit
|527,638
|1,053,101
|2,298,901
|1,808,014
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|General and administrative expenses
|(2,473,854
|)
|(394,700
|)
|(4,212,989
|)
|(1,996,349
|)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(79,668
|)
|(39,622
|)
|(113,758
|)
|(651,841
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(11,932
|)
|-
|(37,931
|)
|(23,832
|)
|Total Operating Expenses
|(2,565,454
|)
|(434,322
|)
|(4,364,678
|)
|(2,672,022
|)
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(2,037,816
|)
|618,779
|(2,065,777
|)
|(864,008
|)
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
|Other income - related party
|-
|-
|-
|1,217,586
|Other income (loss), net
|(3,808
|)
|24,231
|(67,225
|)
|13,553
|Interest income
|23,397
|53
|85,090
|501
|Interest expense
|-
|33
|-
|(24,551
|)
|Total Other Income (loss), Net
|19,589
|24,317
|17,865
|1,207,089
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX
|(2,018,227
|)
|643,096
|(2,047,912
|)
|343,081
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|(3,685
|)
|(2,427
|)
|(4,129
|)
|(8,501
|)
|NET LOSS
|$
|(2,021,912
|)
|$
|640,669
|$
|(2,052,041
|)
|$
|334,580
|Foreign-currency translation gain (loss)
|2,030
|(99
|)
|1,361
|(272
|)
|Gain on change in fair value of convertible promissory note attributable to instrument-specific credit risk
|1,000
|-
|1,000
|-
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|$
|(2,018,882
|)
|$
|640,570
|$
|(2,049,680
|)
|$
|334,308
|NET LOSS PER SHARE: BASIC
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.02
|NET LOSS PER SHARE: DILUTED
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.02
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: BASIC
|23,042,876
|18,000,000
|22,748,114
|18,000,000
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: DILUTED
|23,042,876
|18,000,000
|22,748,114
|18,000,000
| AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|4,754,013
|$
|7,004,601
|Accounts receivable
|17,635
|427
|Accounts receivable - related party
|3,565,824
|2,065,890
|Inventories, net
|910,265
|1,069,465
|Prepaid expenses
|755,013
|355,467
|Other receivable
|23,000
|-
|Other receivable - related party, net
|274,620
|475,909
|Advance to suppliers
|4,378
|3,677
|Advance to suppliers – related party
|562,394
|21,387
|Prepayment - related party (current)
|21,844
|60,000
|Total current assets
|10,888,986
|11,056,823
|Other receivable — noncurrent (refundable security deposit)
|90,722
|7,697
|Property, plant and equipment
|306,016
|-
|Right-of-use asset
|1,432,139
|101,221
|Prepayment - related party
|-
|6,845
|Long-term investment
|1,000,000
|-
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|13,717,863
|$
|11,172,586
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|14
|$
|-
|Accounts payable - related party
|1,818
|-
|Accrued and other liabilities
|346,533
|701,844
|Tax payable
|51,628
|6,627
|Other payable - related party
|1,786
|-
|Convertible promissory note
|1,999,000
|-
|Lease liability - current
|286,658
|57,349
|Warranty liabilities - current
|33,025
|30,023
|Total current liabilities
|2,720,462
|795,843
|Lease liability - noncurrent
|1,195,477
|52,753
|Warranty liabilities - noncurrent
|6,839
|6,810
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|3,922,778
|855,406
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 23,889,661 and 22,595,363 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|2,389
|2,260
|Additional paid-in capital
|39,180,485
|37,653,029
|Accumulated deficit
|(29,390,150
|)
|(27,338,109
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|2,361
|-
|Total stockholders' equity
|9,795,085
|10,317,180
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|13,717,863
|$
|11,172,586
| AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(2,052,041
|)
|$
|334,580
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities:
|Noncash financing expense — commitment shares issued
|1,507,500
|-
|Fair value loss on convertible promissory note recognized
in earnings
|2,000
|-
|Provision for warranty
|3,141
|18,560
|Inventory impairment losses
|298,526
|138,006
|Noncash operating lease expense
|67,895
|63,944
|Financing costs reclassified from operating activities
|214,300
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(17,208
|)
|43,612
|Accounts receivable - related party
|(1,499,934
|)
|(768,803
|)
|Inventories
|(139,326
|)
|2,114,481
|Prepaid expenses and other prepayments
|(324,846
|)
|(10,002
|)
|Other receivable
|(5,000
|)
|(7,697
|)
|Other receivable - related party, net
|201,289
|1,697,751
|Advance to suppliers
|(701
|)
|(26,420
|)
|Advance to suppliers – related party
|(541,007
|)
|-
|Prepayment - related party
|45,001
|45,121
|Security deposit
|(83,025
|)
|-
|Accounts payable
|14
|913
|Accounts payable - related party
|1,818
|(8,543,243
|)
|Accrued and other liabilities
|(355,311
|)
|7,842
|Tax payable
|45,001
|(53
|)
|Other payable - related party
|1,786
|2,264
|Warranty liabilities — current and noncurrent portions, net
|(110
|)
|(401
|)
|Lease liability
|(26,780
|)
|(53,878
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(2,657,018
|)
|$
|(4,943,423
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of fixed assets
|(306,016
|)
|-
|Long-term investment
|(1,000,000
|)
|-
|Repayment of note receivable - stockholder
|-
|15,862
|Issuance of promissory note
|-
|(593,970
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(1,306,016
|)
|$
|(578,108
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from exercised warrants
|20,085
|-
|Capital contribution from the shareholder
|5,000,000
|Net cash proceeds from convertible promissory note
|1,940,000
|-
|Convertible note financing costs
|(249,000
|)
|-
|PIPE fund received in advance
|-
|4,000,000
|Repayment of short-term loan
|-
|(821,982
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|$
|1,711,085
|$
|8,178,018
|Effect of exchange-rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|1,361
|(272
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(2,250,588
|)
|2,656,215
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period
|7,004,601
|358,887
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period
|$
|4,754,013
|$
|3,015,102
|Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosures
|Cash paid for interest expenses
|$
|-
|$
|17,605
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|1,594
|$
|1,362
|NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for lease obligation
|$
|1,398,813
|$
|168,418
|Unpaid deferred offering cost
|-
|306,865
|Convertible note proceeds receivable from investor
|$
|18,000
|$
|-
| AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(2,021,912
|)
|$
|640,669
|$
|(2,052,041
|)
|$
|334,580
|Add: Income tax expense (benefit)
|3,685
|2,427
|4,129
|8,501
|Add: Interest expense
|-
|33
|-
|24,551
|Add: Depreciation and amortization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|EBITDA
|(2,018,227
|)
|643,129
|(2,047,912
|)
|367,632
|Add: SEPA commitment-share expense (noncash)
|1,507,500
|-
|1,507,500
|-
|Add: Transaction-specific financing costs
|214,300
|-
|214,300
|-
|Add: Fair-value loss on convertible promissory note
|2,000
|-
|2,000
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(294,427
|)
|643,129
|(324,112
|)
|367,632