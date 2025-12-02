Amazon Introduces Four New Frontier Nova Models, a Pioneering Nova Forge Service for Organizations to Build Their Own Models, and Nova Act for Building Reliable Browser Agents

Amazon announces a comprehensive expansion of its Nova portfolio with four new models, a pioneering "open training" service that empowers organizations to build their custom model variants with Nova, and a service for creating highly reliable AI agents.
Key takeaways
- Nova 2 models deliver industry-leading price-performance across reasoning, multimodal processing, conversational AI, code generation, and agentic tasks.
- Nova Forge enables companies to build their own optimized variants of Nova by infusing their proprietary data early in the training process through Forge's unique "open training" approach.
- Nova Act achieves breakthrough 90% reliability for browser-based UI automation workflows built by early customers.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history . Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom .
