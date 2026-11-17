Prepared meals are now available alongside millions of other items with Amazon Grocery Same-Day Delivery in 2,300+ cities and towns, and a curated selection available with Amazon Now 30-minute delivery, giving customers more delicious, affordable alternatives to cooking or takeout
Family-sized Whole Foods Market prepared holiday sides debut with Amazon Grocery Same-Day Delivery and Amazon Now, making the holidays easier and faster for customers
Prime members receive free delivery on Same-Day Delivery orders of $25+, and, for a limited time, free delivery on Amazon Now orders of $25+ in most areas
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced the introduction of prepared foods through Amazon Grocery Same-Day Delivery and Amazon Now 30-minute delivery, with ready-to-eat and heat-and-eat meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at everyday low prices. The launch debuts a new line of Amazon Grocery prepared meals and, for the first time, family-sized Whole Foods Market prepared holiday sides. Same-Day Delivery is free for Prime members on orders over $25, and available to customers without a Prime membership for $12.99 per order.
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Amazon Grocery prepared meals
"Customers want delicious, high-quality meals that fit into their lives, without the hassle of cooking or the cost of takeout," said Jason Buechel, Vice President of Amazon Worldwide Grocery Stores. "Now they can add a ready-made meal to the same cart as millions of other items they shop for on Amazon and have it delivered the same day. That is real convenience and value as people rethink how they eat and spend heading into the new year."
The new Amazon Grocery prepared meals span every part of the day, from burritos at breakfast, to salads and soups for lunch, to hearty dinner entrées such as Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta, Beef Pot Roast with Gravy, General Tso's Chicken, and Penne Alla Vodka. With all options under $8, customers have a wide selection of affordable meals to choose from, such as:
- Burritos: Uncured Bacon Breakfast Burrito, Potato, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Burrito, and Chicken Fajita Lunch Burrito
- Salads: Cobb Salad with Chicken and Bacon, Caesar Salad with Chicken, and Apple Walnut Salad with Chicken
- Soups: Broccoli Cheddar, Loaded Baked Potato, and Butternut Squash
- Entrées: Parmesan Chicken, Cajun Style Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo, and Spaghetti and Angus Meatballs
These are available on top of the existing selection of fresh and frozen prepared foods available from other popular national brands customers know and love. Perishable items, including prepared foods, are backed by Amazon's Freshness Guarantee where if it's not up to standard, Amazon makes it right.
Convenience makes these meals an appealing option. A burrito or salad makes a work lunch fit a budget without sacrificing taste; a stack of heat-and-eat meals becomes an easy meal-prep shortcut for the week ahead; and keeping a few go-to dinners on hand means there's always an answer for the nights when life decides to happen. Because these new Amazon Grocery prepared meals are shipped with the rest of a customer's order, stocking up takes no extra trip or separate app.
And, for the first time, customers can order family-sized Whole Foods Market prepared holiday sides for four with Amazon Grocery Same-Day Delivery and Amazon Now through the end of the year while supplies last. Choose from options like Creamy Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes, Macaroni and Cheese, Classic Holiday Herb Stuffing, and more.
For customers who want the convenience of Same-Day Delivery with the ingredient rigor Whole Foods Market is known for, these prepared holiday sides deliver both. All are held to the company's quality standards, which ban more than 300 ingredients commonly found in food, including artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and other additives.
Amazon's holiday grocery deals include savings on turkeys, seasonal staples, and entertaining essentials throughout November and December. Customers can save on frozen turkeys at $0.79/lb. (Nov. 1–26), fresh turkeys at $0.99/lb. (Nov. 14–26), and holiday staples under $4 (Nov. 1–26). Starting Black Friday (Nov. 27), customers can also shop select holiday baking ingredients under $5, holiday breakfast essentials under $6, and classic holiday treats under $8 through December.
Fresh groceries, including these prepared meals and holiday sides, are available with Same-Day Delivery in more than 2,300 cities and towns , and can be added to the same cart as tens of thousands of groceries and household essentials, alongside the millions of other items available on Amazon. Customers have more grocery options on Amazon, with over 6,000 items added in the last six months alone across fresh produce, pantry staples, and more – now offering four times that of a typical grocery store's total selection.
For those who need a meal even faster, Amazon Now , Amazon's ultra-fast delivery service, is available in dozens of cities and towns, like Atlanta, Dallas–Fort Worth, Philadelphia, and Seattle. Amazon Now delivers a curated selection of prepared foods from Amazon Grocery, Whole Foods Market, and other popular national brands in 30 minutes or less for $3.99 per order for Prime members, or $13.99 per order for customers without a Prime membership. Now through the end of the year, Prime members can try Amazon Now with free delivery on orders over $25.
Through Amazon Grocery Same-Day Delivery, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Now, Amazon offers customers multiple ways to shop for affordable groceries. Named the lowest-priced online U.S. retailer every year since 2017, Amazon continues to deliver quality, value, selection, and convenience, whenever and however customers need it. Amazon is the fastest-growing grocer in the U.S., and now the second largest, generating more than $150 billion in gross sales and serving more than 150 million customers annually.
To get started, customers can visit Amazon.com or the Amazon Shopping app. Product availability may vary by location.
About Prime
Prime provides the best value because it bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment into a single membership. In the U.S., that includes more than 300 million items across over 35 categories with free Prime shipping, including tens of millions of items available with Same-Day or Next-Day Delivery, and free Same-Day Delivery on grocery orders over $25. Prime members enjoy added savings and convenience with discounts on 1-hour and 2-hour delivery on fresh groceries and everyday essentials from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh, 1-hour and 3-hour delivery on over 90,000 items available on Amazon.com in select cities and towns, and where available ultra-fast delivery in about 30 minutes or less on fresh groceries and everyday essentials with Amazon Now. Prime members also enjoy exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day, movies, shows, and live sports with Prime Video, ad-free listening with Amazon Music, cloud gaming with Amazon Luna, savings across healthcare, prescription medications, restaurant delivery, and fuel, and Alexa+. Prime members can also share a broad range of benefits with others in their household with Amazon Family. Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime . Amazon ensures Prime is accessible by offering discounted memberships to higher education students and young adults ages 18-24 with Prime for Young Adults, as well as qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers with Prime Access.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
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