Google, SharkNinja, The LEGO Group, and Unilever return as official partners, with new formats spanning Fire TV, Wondery, and Amazon Live, plus an exclusive creator event in NYC
Amazon Ads announces the return of its Holiday Sponsorship Program for a second consecutive year. Developed by Brand Innovation Lab, the program gives select brands official partner status at Amazon's biggest retail moment. Google, SharkNinja, and The LEGO Group carry the "Official Partner of Holiday on Amazon" designation, each with category exclusivity and a co-branded logo lock-up usable on and off Amazon. Unilever returns to spotlight Dove with a custom holiday presence across Amazon Live, bringing its beauty and personal-care portfolio to shoppers across the season.
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The unique program offers brands a tentpole cultural moment on par with major sports sponsorships. Rather than placing ads around the season, partners meet consumers where they already are by being woven into Amazon's own holiday experiences, connecting creators, Fire TV, Amazon Live, and the Amazon Store into a single holiday journey, all measured across the full funnel.
"The fact that brands are coming back for year two tells you everything about the value of this model," says Kate McCagg, Global Head of Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab. "These aren't one-off campaigns. Brands see the official partner designation as something fundamentally different from a media buy. It's shared equity with Amazon during our biggest moments. What started in the US is fast becoming the blueprint for how brands partner with Amazon around the holidays worldwide."
Turning entertainment into impact
New this year, Stream It Forward on Fire TV turns holiday movie watching into charitable giving. Every film streamed from a popular holiday list on Fire TV contributes toward a donation, up to $125,000 to each brand partner's chosen charity: Google's Eat.Learn.Play, SharkNinja's Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and The LEGO Group's Toys for Tots. The experience lives within each partner's dedicated Fire TV Marquee Hub takeover, connecting the viewer to the relevant brand store page and creating a seamless path from feel-good viewing to brand discovery.
"There's no home like a SharkNinja home, and our partnership with Amazon allows us to deliver our holiday ambition on a global scale," said Dave Kersey, Vice President, Global Head of Media, SharkNinja. "We're turning holiday inspiration into action in real-time, meeting consumers wherever they are with products that solve real problems and enhance their daily lives. Truly a best-in-class business partnership combining purpose, relevance, and commerce."
Creators and celebrity talent bring the season to life
All four partners feature at the Holiday Soirée , Amazon's exclusive creator event in New York City, where creators experience the brands firsthand through seasonal vignettes and immersive hospitality touchpoints, generating authentic holiday content that extends throughout the season.
The program also introduces a holiday gifting series on Amazon Live, hosted by Keke Palmer and Albert Lawrence. Google, SharkNinja, and The LEGO Group each star in dedicated shoppable segments, while Unilever features in a gifting and self-care themed episode hosted by Jackie Aina. The LEGO Group is the presenting sponsor of Wondery's Baby, This is Keke Palmer , with branded content across audio, video, and social.
"We are excited to once again partner with Amazon this holiday season to bring the joy of play to families this time of year. Our goal is to share LEGO ® gifts for every wish list, and connect with Amazon shoppers, whether they're watching the NBA on Prime Video, holiday movies on Fire TV, flipping through the Amazon Toy Guide, or visiting our shop on Amazon.com/legoholiday . If you're looking to gift the love of LEGO ® Bricks, you can start on Amazon!" – Cristina Liquori, Vice President, Americas eCommerce at The LEGO Group
"The holidays are about connection, and our partnership with Amazon provides Dove a meaningful way to be part of those moments. From a gifting and self-care episode with Jackie Aina on Amazon Live to experiences throughout the holiday season, we're meeting people where they're already discovering and shopping, and helping turn that inspiration into joyful gifting moments." – Ryu Yokoi, Chief Media and Marketing Capabilities Officer, Personal Care & NA, Unilever
A connected holiday experience across Amazon
Each partner receives a custom brand store page on Amazon.com, premium homepage placements during the high-traffic shopping season, and integration across Amazon's retail merchandising. Google and The LEGO Group will also feature in 3D out-of-home advertising on New York City digital billboards, with their products emerging from Amazon boxes across flights in November and December.
From Fire TV to Amazon Live to the Holiday Soirée creator event in New York City, every activation connects back to purchase, giving brands a unified presence across Amazon's canvas during the highest-stakes retail moment of the year. This year, the program also expands beyond the US for the first time, extending the official partner model to new regions across Europe, Canada, and Japan.
Brand Innovation Lab is the creative arm of Amazon Ads, developing custom advertising experiences across Amazon's canvas including Prime Video, Fire TV, Twitch, Amazon Music, Amazon Live, and physical retail.
Explore the brand experiences on the Amazon Store:
About Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab
Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab is a global team of strategists, creatives, solutions managers, and technologists who show brands what's possible when they think big. The team transforms bold ideas into custom experiences that come to life across Amazon – including Prime Video, Amazon Music, Twitch, Alexa, Fire TV, the Amazon store, and beyond. The team works with brands across all categories, whether they sell on Amazon or not, creating one-of-a-kind advertising experiences by leveraging Amazon's unique touchpoints. Learn more here .
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