ALX Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., ("ALX Oncology" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients' lives, today announced that ALX Oncology leadership will participate in both the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London and Piper Sandler 37 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York.

The details of the meetings are as follows:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Time: 11:30 AM GMT / 6:30 AM EST
Location: London, UK
Webcast link: Available here

Piper Sandler 37 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Time: 9:30 AM EST
Location: New York, NY
Webcast link: Available here

The webcasts of the Jefferies London and Piper Sandler fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology's website at www.alxoncology.com under the Events section of the Events and Presentations tab. Replays of the webcasts will be archived for up to 90 days following the fireside chat dates.

About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients' lives. ALX Oncology's lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. ALX Oncology's second pipeline candidate, ALX2004, is a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a differentiated mechanism of action and entered the clinic in a Phase 1 trial in August 2025. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology .

Investor Relations Contact:
Elhan Webb, CFA, IR Consultant
ewebb@alxoncology.com

Media Contact:
Audra Friis, Sam Brown Healthcare Communications
audrafriis@sambrown.com
(917) 519-9577


