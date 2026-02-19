ALX Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in Q1 2026

ALX Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in Q1 2026

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. ("ALX Oncology"; Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients' lives, today announced that ALX Oncology leadership will participate in the Wells Fargo Executive Biotech Summit, TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference, and UBS Biotech Summit.

The details of the meetings are as follows:

Wells Fargo Executive Biotech Summit

Format: One-on-one meetings
Date: February 24-25, 2026
Location: Lake Tahoe, CA

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Presentation
Date: March 3, 2026
Time: 9:10 AM EST
Location: Boston, MA
Webcast link: Available here

UBS Biotech Summit

Format: One-on-one meetings
Date: March 10, 2026
Location: Miami, FL

The webcast of the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology's website at www.alxoncology.com under the Events section of the Events and Presentations tab. Replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation date.

About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients' lives. ALX Oncology's lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. ALX Oncology's second pipeline candidate, ALX2004, is a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a differentiated mechanism of action. A Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of ALX2004 is ongoing in patients with EGFR-expressing solid tumors. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.

Investor Relations Contact:
Elhan Webb, CFA, IR Consultant
ewebb@alxoncology.com

Media Contact:
Michele Parisi, SparkPoint Healthcare Communications
mparisi@sparkpointpr.com 
(925) 864-5028


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

alx-oncology-holdings-incalxonasdaq-alxolife-science-investing
ALXO
The Conversation (0)
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

CoTec Holdings Corp. Publishes Updated Corporate Presentation

Related News

battery metals investing

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

gold investing

Ole Hansen: Next Gold Target is US$6,000, What About Silver?

gold investing

Kinross’ Great Bear Gold Project Accelerated Under Ontario’s 1P1P Framework

copper investing

Northern Dynasty Shares Plunge as DOJ Backs EPA Veto of Alaska’s Pebble Mine

uranium investing

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

gold investing

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

CoTec Holdings Corp. Publishes Updated Corporate Presentation