ALX Oncology Advances Separate Clinical Trials Evaluating Investigational CD47-Inhibitor Evorpacept and Novel EGFR-Targeted Antibody-Drug Conjugate ALX2004

ALX Oncology Advances Separate Clinical Trials Evaluating Investigational CD47-Inhibitor Evorpacept and Novel EGFR-Targeted Antibody-Drug Conjugate ALX2004

- First patient dosed in Phase 2 ASPEN-09-Breast trial evaluating evorpacept in combination with trastuzumab and physician's choice of chemotherapy in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer; interim analysis anticipated Q3 2026 –

- Third dose cohort initiated in Phase 1 trial of ALX 2004; study remains on track to provide initial safety data in 1H 2026 -

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. ("ALX Oncology," Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients' lives, announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Company's Phase 2 ASPEN-09-Breast trial evaluating its investigational CD47-inhibitor evorpacept. This trial will evaluate the combination of evorpacept with trastuzumab and physicians' choice of chemotherapy in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer whose disease has progressed after ENHERTU® (T-DXd).

Additionally, after successfully clearing the second dose cohort, the Phase 1 trial evaluating the Company's epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) ALX2004 for the treatment of EGFR-expressing solid tumors has begun enrolling patients in the third dose cohort at 4mg/kg. No dose-limiting toxicities were observed in the prior two dose cohorts.

"We are extremely pleased with the progress we are making on these clinical trials," said Jason Lettmann, Chief Executive Officer at ALX Oncology. "We believe both evorpacept and ALX2004 have the potential to fill significant gaps in the standard of care for many types of cancer."

Evorpacept is the first CD47 inhibitor to show substantial tumor response and a well-tolerated safety profile in a randomized trial. Data from this prior gastric cancer trial, ASPEN-06, show that evorpacept demonstrated benefit across all efficacy parameters in patients with HER2-positive disease and high CD47 expression levels. Research has demonstrated that increased CD47 expression is correlated with poor patient outcomes in many tumor types, including breast cancer.

The Phase 2 ASPEN-09-Breast clinical trial (NCT07007559) is a single-arm, open-label, multicenter study evaluating evorpacept plus trastuzumab and physicians' choice of chemotherapy in 80 patients with HER2-positive breast cancer previously treated with ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki), which was recently approved as first-line therapy. The trial will utilize participants' CD47 expression levels as a biomarker to assess responses.

The primary endpoint of the trial is overall response rate (ORR) in patients who are confirmed HER2 positive by circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). Key secondary endpoints are ORR in the HER2 ctDNA+ subpopulation by level of CD47 expression, clinical benefit rate (CBR), duration of response (DOR), progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS), and safety. ORR in the HER2 ctDNA-negative subpopulation is an exploratory endpoint. ALX Oncology anticipates sharing interim data from the trial in Q3 2026.

The ALX2004 Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT07085091) is a first-in-human, open-label, multicenter trial evaluating ALX2004 in participants with advanced or metastatic select EGFR-expressing solid tumors. The study consists of a Phase 1a dose escalation portion followed by optional dose exploration, and a Phase 1b dose expansion. The dose escalation portion of the trial is enrolling patients with previously treated advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) and colorectal cancer (CRC).

"Preclinical data suggest that ALX2004 has the potential to overcome the toxicity challenges associated with earlier generation EGFR-targeted ADCs," said Lettmann. "It is encouraging that, after clearing the second dose cohort in our Phase 1 trial at 2mg/kg, we are able to double the dosage to 4mg/kg in the third cohort."

ALX Oncology expects to provide an initial safety update from the Phase 1 ALX2004 trial during 1H 2026.

About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients' lives. ALX Oncology's lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. ALX Oncology's second pipeline candidate, ALX2004, is a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a differentiated mechanism of action. A Phase 1, dose-escalation trial of ALX2004 is ongoing in patients with EGFR-expressing solid tumors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, product candidates, planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, results of clinical trials, research and development costs, regulatory approvals, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objects of management for future operations, as well as statements regarding industry trends. Such forward-looking statements are based on ALX Oncology's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause ALX Oncology's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in ALX Oncology's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including ALX Oncology's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents ALX Oncology files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, ALX Oncology undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.

Investor Relations Contact:
Elhan Webb, CFA, IR Consultant
ewebb@alxoncology.com

Media Contact:
Michele Parisi, SparkPoint Healthcare Communications
mparisi@sparkpointpr.com
(925) 864-5028


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.ALXONASDAQ:ALXOLife Science Investing
ALXO
The Conversation (0)
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.

Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lobe Sciences Reports FY2025 with a Stronger Balance Sheet and Sharpened Strategy

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 662,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Spartan Metals - Reviewing 2025 and a Look Ahead to 2026

Related News

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 662,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals - Reviewing 2025 and a Look Ahead to 2026

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target

Base Metals Investing

Company Name Change to ILC Critical Minerals Ltd.

energy investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m