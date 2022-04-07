Energy Investing News

AltaGas Ltd.  will release its 2022 first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 before markets open. A conference call and webcast will be held the same day to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments. Time:                 9:00 a.m. MT Dial-in:              1-416-764-8659 or toll free at 1-888-664-6392 Webcast: Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a ...

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) will release its 2022 first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 before markets open. A conference call and webcast will be held the same day to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments.

Time:                 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m. ET )
Dial-in:              1-416-764-8659 or toll free at 1-888-664-6392
Webcast: https://www.altagas.ca/invest/events-and-presentations

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available commencing at 11:00 a.m. MT ( 1:00 p.m. ET ) on April 28, 2022 by dialing 1-416-764-8677 or toll free 1-888-390-0541. The passcode is 887961#. The replay will expire at 9:59 p.m. MT ( 11:59 p.m. ET ) on May 5, 2022 . The webcast will be archived for one year.

AltaGas will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Friday April 29, 2022 in virtual format, via live video webcast at the link below.

Time: 1:00 p.m. MT ( 3:00 p.m. ET )
Webcast: https://web.lumiagm.com/464137331

Shareholders will have an opportunity to attend the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders online regardless of geographic location. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to ask questions and vote at the virtual meeting. Detailed instructions can be found on AltaGas' website at https://www.altagas.ca/invest/share-information/noticeandaccess and in AltaGas' management information circular dated March 10, 2022 . Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as a proxyholder in accordance with the instructions will be able to attend the virtual meeting as guests but will not be able to vote or ask questions at the meeting.

Voting in advance of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders by proxy or voting instruction form continues to be an option that the vast majority of our shareholders have chosen to use in the past.  AltaGas encourages shareholders to continue to use the advance voting methods outlined in AltaGas' 2022 management information circular and to vote well in advance of the deadlines outlined in your proxy or voting instruction form.

Shareholders who have questions or have not received their proxy or voting instruction form should contact AltaGas' Proxy Solicitation Agent:

TMX Investor Solutions Inc.
North American Toll Free: 1-800-398-2124
Outside North America collect: 1-212-771-1133
Email: info_tmxis@tmx.com

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.

For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:

Investor Inquiries

1-877-691-7199

investor.relations@altagas .ca

Media Inquiries

1-403-206-2841

media.relations@altagas.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the word "will", "continue", "deadlines" and similar expressions, as they relate to AltaGas or an affiliate of AltaGas, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, timing of release of financial results, conference call and webcast, replay and archiving, date of annual and special meeting, presentation via live video broadcast and voting deadlines. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect AltaGas' current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions, COVID-19 implications and other factors set out in AltaGas' public disclosure documents. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, sought, proposed, estimated or expected, and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. AltaGas does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE AltaGas Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c0173.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AltagasALA:CAATGFFOil and Gas Investing
ALA:CA,ATGFF
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd is an oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas in NE Namibia and NW Botswana. It holds 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license in northeast Namibia and 100% interest in a petroleum exploration license in northwest Botswana which covers the entire Kavango sedimentary basin. The Kavango Basin offers large scale conventional play types.

Global Oil and Gas Logo

Sasanof-1 Well Drill Date Confirmed

Global Oil & Gas Limited is pleased to announce that Western Gas ("WGC") has advised that the Valaris MS-1 drill rig will commence mobilisation from the Port of Dampier to the Sasanof Prospect during the window of 9 to 16 May 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
barrels of russian oil with chess pieces

VIDEO — Eric Nuttall: Oil Bull Market on Fast-forward Due to Russia/Ukraine War

Eric Nuttall: Oil Bull Market on Fast-forward Due to Russia/Ukraine Waryoutu.be

The war between Russia and Ukraine is undoubtedly a key factor in the oil industry right now.

But as Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, reminded investors, a structural bull market was in place for oil long before the fighting began.

"We were already in a structural bull market before the conflict broke out, and what this is doing is it's fast-forwarding us arriving to the inevitable conclusion," he told the Investing News Network.

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call For Q1 2022 Results

PrairieSky will release its Q1 2022 results on Monday, April 18, 2022 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q1 2022 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Suncor Energy Strengthens Its Focus on Hydrogen and Renewable Fuels for Energy Expansion

In addition to driving shareholder returns through its core business, Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will strengthen its focus on hydrogen and renewable fuels to accelerate progress towards its objective to be a net-zero company by 2050. Optimizing the portfolio to drive shareholder returns and continue to reduce emissions requires focus and discipline. Therefore, Suncor plans to divest its wind and solar assets.

"While Suncor is in the fortunate position of being long on opportunities, we are adjusting our portfolio for fit and focus," said Mark Little, Suncor president and chief executive officer. "By doing so, we use our strengths, competitive advantages and resources to drive shareholder returns and value over the long term and help us meet our emissions reduction targets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cenovus provides risk management program update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) is announcing the suspension of its crude oil price risk management activities related to West Texas Intermediate (WTI). Given the strength of Cenovus's balance sheet and liquidity position, the company has determined these programs are no longer required to support financial resilience. Cenovus will remain well positioned to generate significant free funds flow over the long term. The company plans to announce on April 27, 2022 its first-quarter results, details on its plan for increasing shareholder returns and updated 2022 corporate guidance.

Realized losses on all risk management positions for the three months ending March 31, 2022 are expected to be about $970 million. Actual realizations for the first quarter of 2022 will be reported with Cenovus's first-quarter results. Based on forward prices as of March 31, 2022, estimated realized losses on all risk management positions for the three months ending June 30, 2022 are currently expected to be about $410 million. Actual gains or losses resulting from these positions will depend on market prices or rates, as applicable, at the time each such position is settled. Cenovus plans to close the bulk of its outstanding crude oil price risk management positions related to WTI over the next two months and expects to have no significant financial exposure to these positions beyond the second quarter of 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×