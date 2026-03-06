ALTAGAS APPOINTS DEREK EVANS AS BOARD CHAIR SUCCESSOR

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA,OTC:ATGFF) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a planned transition of the Board Chair role, effective May 1, 2026, following the Company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Derek Evans has been appointed as the next Board Chair. Pentti Karkkainen will continue to serve as Chair until May 1, 2026, and will remain on the Board as an active Director thereafter to support continuity and ongoing Board leadership.

This planned transition reflects the Board's long‑term succession planning process and its commitment to strong governance practices, including regular Board renewal and continuity planning.

"It has been a privilege to serve as Chair," said Pentti Karkkainen, AltaGas' outgoing Board Chair. "I look forward to supporting Derek and the Board through this next chapter. AltaGas has strong momentum, an exceptional leadership team, and a clear strategy for long‑term success."

"I am honoured to assume the role of Chair and appreciate the confidence the Board has placed in me," said Mr. Evans. "I look forward to working closely with my fellow Directors and the management team to build on AltaGas' strong foundation and advance its long‑term priorities."

"On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank Pentti for his outstanding leadership and stewardship of the Board," said Vern Yu, AltaGas' President and Chief Executive Officer. "I look forward to welcoming Derek into the role in May and partnering closely as we continue delivering long‑term value for our stakeholders."

Derek Evans Biography
Mr. Evans is a distinguished energy industry leader with more than four decades of experience. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of MEG Energy, where he led a successful turnaround and delivered significant shareholder value over his six‑year tenure, prior to his retirement in 2024. Previously, Mr. Evans served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Pengrowth Energy and Focus Energy Trust, and earlier in his career held senior operational and leadership roles at Renaissance Energy.

Mr. Evans is a strong advocate for the energy industry and its essential role in supporting modern society. He also serves as a Director of Franco‑Nevada Corporation, a leading gold‑focused royalty and streaming company, where he is Chair of the Compensation and ESG Committee. He is also actively involved with several not‑for‑profit organizations.

ABOUT AltaGas
AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth energy infrastructure business that is focused on delivering stable and growing value for its stakeholders.

For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:

Jon Morrison
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Jon.Morrison@altagas.ca

Aaron Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Aaron.Swanson@altagas.ca

Media Inquiries
1-403-206-2841
media.relations@altagas.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the word "will" and similar expressions, as they relate to AltaGas or an affiliate of AltaGas, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the Board Chair transition and the commitment to strong governance practices, including regular Board renewal and continuity planning. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect AltaGas' current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in AltaGas' public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause AltaGas' actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, sought, proposed, estimated or expected, and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. AltaGas does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE AltaGas Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/06/c1296.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AltaGasala:cctsx:alaoil and gas investing
ALA:CC
The Conversation (0)
Oil barrels in front of world map and fluctuating stock market graph.

Oil Prices Surge as Iran Conflict Halts Tanker Traffic Through Hormuz

Oil and gas prices extended their sharp climb this week as the escalating conflict between the US, Israel and Iran disrupts shipping through one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.Crude oil futures surged again on Thursday (March 5), with the US benchmark climbing roughly 3.5... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp. Closes Oversubscribed $3.75 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Syntholene Energy Corp. Closes Oversubscribed $3.75 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Proceeds to be used to Accelerate Procurement and Component Assembly for Demonstration Facility Deployment in IcelandSyntholene Energy CORP. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (the "Company" or "Syntholene") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced... Keep Reading...
Aerial view of a red cargo ship on deep blue sea.

Oil, LNG Prices Climb on Fears of Prolonged Hormuz Shutdown

Oil and gas prices surged Monday (March 2) after fresh military strikes between the US, Israel, and Iran rattled energy markets and brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz close to a halt, raising fears of a wider supply shock.Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped as much as 10... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - March 2, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") wishes to announce that it has granted, effective today, an aggregate of 4,275,000 stock options (each an "Option) to certain Directors, management and... Keep Reading...
U.S. and Iranian flags wave against a dark, cloudy sky.

US-Iran Tensions Put Europe’s Gas Storage Plans at Risk

Escalating tensions between the United States and Iran are reviving a risk energy markets have long feared: a potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow Gulf passage that carries roughly 20 percent of global LNG trade and 25 percent of seaborne oil.New modelling from energy analytics... Keep Reading...
Québec Innovative Materials Corp

QIMC Intersects Major Subsurface Fault Corridor with Elevated H2 Readings at 142m Depth

Pressurized Formation Water and Visible Gas Bubbling Confirm Active Structural System in First of Five-Hole Systematic Drill Program

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to report significant initial results from the first 300 metres of its planned 650-metre diamond drill hole DDH-26-01 at its West Advocate Eatonville Project, Nova Scotia. Drilling... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bunker Hill Announces Completion of Reverse Stock Split

Oreterra Metals: Close on the Trail of a Potentially Major New BC Copper-Gold Discovery

Prismo Metals Closes Strategic Transaction with Blade Resources

Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPH

Related News

copper investing

Oreterra Metals: Close on the Trail of a Potentially Major New BC Copper-Gold Discovery

rare earth investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: OD6 Metals Shines on US Fluorspar Acquisition

gold investing

Rick Rule: Gold Price During War, Silver Strategy, Oil Stock Game Plan

gold investing

Lobo Tiggre: Gold, Oil in Times of War, Plus My Shopping List Now

silver investing

Chen Lin: Key Silver Date to Watch, My Favorite 2026 Commodities

base metals investing

Prismo Metals Closes Strategic Transaction with Blade Resources

precious metals investing

Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPH