NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce that on March 7, 2022, it completed the first tranche of its previously announced best-efforts private placement offering issuing an aggregate of 11,120,500 units of the Company at a price equal to $0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,780,125. Each ...

ALPA:CC