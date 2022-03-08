eSports Investing News
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce that on March 7, 2022, it completed the first tranche of its previously announced best-efforts private placement offering issuing an aggregate of 11,120,500 units of the Company at a price equal to $0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,780,125. Each ...

The Company also provides corporate update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc. (CSE: ALPA ) (FSE: 9HN ) (OTC PINK: APETF ) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that on March 7, 2022, it completed the first tranche of its previously announced best-efforts private placement offering (the " Offering "), issuing an aggregate of 11,120,500 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price equal to $0.25 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,780,125.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share (a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.40 per Warrant Share until March 7, 2024.

Pursuant to an agency agreement dated March 7, 2022 with the Company, Research Capital Corporation (the " Agent ") acted as the lead agent and sole bookrunner in connection with the Offering.

The net proceeds raised under the Offering will be used for the Company's business operations, working capital and general corporate purposes.

"Closing this financing is an important milestone for Alpha and puts the Company in a strong position to push forward in 2022 and beyond," said CEO of Alpha, Brian Wilneff. "We strongly feel that we have spent the last several months positioning ourselves to be a major player in the Metaverse space and this financing allows us to be flexible in those pursuits."

As consideration for the services rendered by the Agent in connection with the Offering, the Company has paid an aggregate cash commission equal to $166,808 and has issued an aggregate of 667,230 non-transferable broker warrants (the " Broker Warrants "). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one unit (a " BW Unit ") having the same terms of a Unit at an exercise price per BW Unit equal to the Offering Price until March 7, 2024. As further consideration for the services provided in connection with the Offering, the Company has also paid an aggregate corporate finance work fee equal to $55,603 and has issued an aggregate of 222,410 corporate finance fee warrants (the " Corporate Finance Fee Warrants "). Each Corporate Finance Fee Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one unit (a " CFF Unit ") having the same terms as a Unit at an exercise price per CFF Unit equal to the Offering Price until March 7, 2024.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory resale restriction which will expire July 8, 2022 in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Change in Board of Directors

The Company is also pleased to announce, effective immediately, Harwinder Parmar has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Mr. Parmar has over 10 years experience in corporate restructuring and building sales operations for technology companies. Mr. Parmar obtained a Bachelor of Technology in Technology Management in 2008 from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. The Company also announces that Tim Laidler has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. The Company thanks Tim Laidler for his service to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

Settlement of Debt

In addition, the Company announces it is settling (the " Debt Settlement ") $749,034 in aggregate indebtedness (the " Debts ") through the issuance of an aggregate of 2,416,239 common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Debt Settlement Shares ") with each Debt Settlement Share issued at a deemed value of $0.31. The Debts were owed to certain arm's-length creditors of the Company as well as to related parties of the Company and have been fully discharged by the issuance of the Debt Settlement Shares.

A total of 182,904 Debt Settlement Shares have been issued to a corporation controlled by Eli Dusenbury, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and 237,097 Debt Settlement Shares have been issued to a corporation controlled by Matthew Schmidt, Director of the Company. The participation of Mr. Dusenbury and Mr. Schmidt, or corporations controlled thereby, in the Debt Settlement constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Debt Settlement as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the closing of the Debt Settlement as the details of the participation therein by related parties of the Company had not been determined until shortly prior to closing of the Debt Settlement.

The securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory resale restriction which will expire July 9, 2022, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc.

Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in Esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce, and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Metaverse Technologies brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphametaverse.com

Contact:
Investor Relations: ir@alphametaverse.com - 604 359 1256
Media and Public Relations: media@alphametaverse.com

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Brian Wilneff
Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in relation to the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release


Overview

Between 2019 and 2023, the online gaming sector is predicted to surpass US$200 billion, with a CAGR of 7.2 percent % over that period. More and more consumers are turning to digital forms of entertainment as a way to stay connected and engaged both socially and competitively with friends and online communities. Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Twitch.tv saw 17 billion hours of content watched in 2020, up 83 percent from 2019’s 9 billion, while Valve’s popular game marketplace Steam saw its DAU’s increase to 120 million, up from 95 million in 2019.

It is clear COVID-19 has created serious tailwinds for the gaming industry, which proved to be a popular form of entertainment while the world was stuck in quarantine. According to a report by GlobalData, the Esports industry has caught the attention of a wider audience with online formats spiking interests from traditional sports organizations amid COVID-19.

Alpha Metaverse Technologies (CSE:ALPA) is set to capitalize on this growing gaming trend through its competitive gaming platform GamerzArena that offers tournaments, head-to-head betting, skill-based contests and league play with Alpha Coin, a Bitcoin-pegged token. Through its “freemium” model and exciting new partnerships, the company is creating a tremendously vast ecosystem in the online gaming and esports world.

The GamerzArena platform provides a high-quality experience that leverages a “freemium” model that allows users to immerse themselves in the gaming world with few restrictions. The level of free value this platform provides makes it an easy upsell for the platform’s premium subscription model, GamerzArena+. Users gain access to Alpha Coin, a Bitcoin-pegged token, bigger tournaments and prizes, gameplay stats and analytics, head-to-head betting and the opportunity to be scouted to larger teams and leagues.

Alpha Metaverse Technologies also partners with multiple universities and major sports teams, such as the New Jersey Devils NHL team. Working with the New Jersey Devils, Alpha Esports Tech hosted a two-day tournament with eight professional Esports players. This led to an average of over 1,000 views per day and a combined Twitch following of over 65,000 viewers, giving Alpha Esports Tech massive exposure to their target market and a strong relationship with a major sports team.

In May 2021, Alpha Metaverse Technologies partnered with Spartan Athletics, the athletic arm of Trinity Western University. Alpha will provide Esports services for Spartan athletes, Trinity Western University students and the community that supports the Spartan Foundation. As a starting point for this partnership, Spartan Athletics and Alpha will work together to co-market Esports events on the Company’s online platform, GamerzArena, where the Company will provide Esports expertise and event management, and Spartan Athletics will promote the events amongst their athletes and community

Additionally, the Vancouver Whitecaps Football Club chose to partner with Alpha Esports Tech because of their ability to offer an all-encompassing pathway to the esports online gaming world. This relationship has given them access to 40,000 new members from the Whitecaps youth development league, broadening market share through user acquisition for GamerzArena+ and adding sponsorship revenue from future tournaments and collaborations.

These partnerships are providing international exposure as well. One such partnership is with Irony, an India-based esports company. GamerzArena will become the exclusive partner for all of Irony’s esports events, hosting and operating multiple gaming tournaments for Irony, including an eDevelopment league where Irony will be able to scout and sign top gaming talent to their program.

A growing pocket of the gaming world is mobile gaming, which by the end of 2021 is set to be 52 percent of the entire gaming sector alone. Alpha Esports Tech has made it a top priority to capitalize on this sector by recently acquiring Paradise City Gaming. Paradise City Gaming’s budding portfolio of mobile games will further grow Alpha Esports Tech’s user base through the ability to offer skill-based contests, head-to-head betting and tournament entry fees in a new market.

With multiple years of combined experience in the online gaming and multimedia industry, the leadership team is demonstrating they are well equipped to reward shareholders and show no signs of slowing down. The ability to rapidly grow a user base, close major partnerships and connect with their target market is proof Alpha Esports Tech has the creativity and industry knowledge to execute on current and future projects. With strong projected sector growth, a market cap of just C$20.6 million and an exciting leadership team, Alpha Metaverse Technologies has put itself in a very strong position to continue expanding.

Alpha Metaverse Technologies' Company Highlights

  • Alpha Metaverse Technologies is an online gaming company focused on creating a comprehensive and scalable gaming experience.
  • Their platform GamerzArena works as a “Freemium” model, with added value offered for their premium subscription service GamerzArena+.
  • GamerzArena+ allows users to take part in bigger tournaments, head-to-head betting, access to bitcoin pegged Alpha Coin and the exposure needed to be scouted to larger teams and leagues.
  • Alpha Metaverse Technologies offers multiple different avenues within online gaming, which has allowed them to secure a steady lineup of successful partnerships, including the Vancouver Whitecaps, New Jersey Devils and more.
  • The company capitalized on the growing mobile gaming industry by acquiring Paradise City Gaming. This acquisition pairs seamlessly with Alpha Esports Tech’s current business model and will allow them to expand on their already multiple revenue streams.
  • The leadership team brings diverse experience within the multimedia, online gaming and sporting world. Having a deep understanding of their target market and how to reach them combined with multiple partnerships still in their infancy, Alpha Esports Tech has only just begun to grow their user base and gain market share.
  • The company expanded into the Indian esports market by signing a partnership with Oblivion Esports, an esports organization that provides a competitive platform to all gamers.
  • Alpha Metaverse Technologies also partnered with Intel India to host two major tournaments, Intel Gamer Days Valorant Pro Team Invitational and Intel Gamer Days Valorant Streamer Invitational
  • Alpha also announced that its online platform, GamerzArena, is now the Official Online Gaming Portal of Nets Gaming Crew (“NetsGC”), the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets.
  • Alpha entered a letter of intent to acquire 100 percent of the issued and outstanding shares of Shape Immersive Entertainment in exchange for 14,840,000 common shares of Alpha and $1 million in cash. Shape is a leader in 3D NFTs, holograms, augmented and virtual reality, and play-to-earn game development.

Alpha Metaverse Technologies' Portfolio

GamerzArena

GamerzArena is a complete gaming ecosystem designed to build a strong sense of community amongst gamers. The platform aims to build a connected community through video game contests, enticing prizes, leaderboards and competitive tournaments.

The platform is currently used by more than 125,000 gamers and has been viewed by more than 5.2 million spectators across 96 countries. Barstool Sports even leveraged GamerzArena tournaments to increase its Twitch following by 15 percent, demonstrating just how popular tournaments are in the gaming community.

To date, the platform has signed strategic partnerships with the New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Western Michigan University, University of Rochester, PeenState, and many other recognizable institutions.

Paradise City Gaming

The acquisition of Paradise City Gaming presents a unique opportunity for growth. In 2016, it was estimated that US$5.5 billion was wagered through Esport titles worldwide and 2020 projections show esports wagering will exceed $12.9 billion. This represents over 100 percent growth in only four years.

User data from Alpha Esports Tech shows 10-20 percent of GamerzArena users are placing bets ranging from US$2-10 per match monthly. With a 10 percent service fee, this equates to US$5.4 million in annual revenue, leaving plenty of room for growth.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), a large player in mobile gaming, saw revenue grow 91 percent to US$162 million in 2020. This proves the online gaming market is growing incredibly fast and Alpha Esports Tech now has the infrastructure through Paradise City Gaming to start capturing market share. This project further adds to the multiple revenue streams Alpha Metaverse Technologies has created and complements the all-inclusive ecosystem they have built.

Alpha Metaverse Technologies' Management Team

Brian Wilneff - CEO

Mr. Wilneff, who is the founder and creator of GamerzArena, built the GamerzArena platform for casual and amateur gamers after he realized that there was no platform for casual and amateur gamers to improve their skills while also earning money and prizes. In 2018, Stadia Ventures accepted GamerzArena as the first esports platform in their accelerator program – an extensive business boot camp and mentorship program for the best in the sports industry, with Mr. Wilneff at the helm. As Chief Operating Officer of the Company, Mr. Wilneff has focused on building relationships across the esports industry and was instrumental in securing some of Alpha's partnerships, such as with the New Jersey Devils ® and Vancouver Whitecaps. Mr. Wilneff also has been an integral part of Alpha's entry into the metaverse.


Eli Dusenbury - CFO

Eli Dusenbury, CPA, CA has extensive experience in public accounting, providing services to both public and private sector clients reporting in Canada and in the United States over a broad range of industries including, but not limited to, technology, agriculture, engineering, mining & exploration, manufacturing and financing.

Dusenbury obtained his Chartered Professional Accountant designation in 2011 and holds a BBA in business and accounting from Capilano University. He has served as a consultant for audit and public practice firms in both Canada and the United States and has held Chief Financial Officer positions for: Integral Technologies, Inc. (resigned June 2018), YDX Innovation Corp. (resigned May 2019), Isodiol International Inc. (resigned June 2020), Chemesis International Inc. (since September 2018) and IMC International Mining Corp. (resigned February 2020).

Jonathan Anastas - Director

Jonathan Anastas brings a wealth of experience in Esports, gaming and the public markets. He is currently the Group Chief Marketing Officer for ONE Championship and ONE Esports, and holds over 20 years of experience in marketing, digital, and data-driven expertise.

In his previous role at Activision Publishing, Inc., Anastas helped each of Call of Duty, Black Ops 2® and Call of Duty, Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) reach one billion dollars in entertainment industry record time periods, making Call of Duty the world’s largest entertainment property.

Before joining Activision Publishing, Inc., Anastas served as Vice President, Head of Global Marketing for Atari, the legendary video game publisher. He was also previously Chief Marketing Officer of LiveXLive Media, a public (NASDAQ) music streaming platform.

Cody Lynge - Advisor

Cody Lynge is a passionate marketing professional with over 15 years of experience including Red Bull Canada. He demonstrated the ability to execute on the highest level including, forging relationships with business partners, and developing/executing business plans. Lynge also specializes in event management, promotion, and athlete management.

Currently leading Red Bull Canada’s marketing program, Lynge is driving the development and initiating the execution of national sports marketing strategies in action sports, mainstream sports and gaming across the business.

Adam Morrison - Advisor

Adam Morrison is the co-founder and general manager of Oxygen Esports, the co-founder and president of Esports Capital Corp., and the former CTO for Millennial Esports Corp. (TSX-V: GAME).

Morrison contributed heavily to the design and build-out of the Millennial Studio & Arena in downtown Las Vegas. His 10 years of experience spans from a seasoned executive, engineer, and subject matter expert on all things video game and esports related. He also has a substantial and well cultivated network of publisher relationships that stem from his substantial involvement in the video game industry.

Ron Segev - Advisor

Ron Segev is the founding partner at Law Fim Segev LLP. He served as a consultant for leading figures within the cryptocurrency regulatory sphere and he was the former General Counsel and Senior Legal Counsel for one of the largest online gaming companies in the world.

Segev’s extensive business and technology law experience and specialty in interactive entertainment make him one of the top video-game, and online gaming and betting lawyers in Canada. Segev represented major video game studios and publishers and esports companies negotiating and drafting technology licensing, sales, web services, content and development agreements and advising on numerous issues relating to Internet IP law and gaming law.

Alpha Metaverse Technologies Announces signing of LOI to acquire 100% of Shape Immersive Entertainment Inc and Brokered Private Placement Financing for up to $4.0 Million

Shape is an award-winning Metaverse agency and has a team comprised of experienced AR/VR technologists, 3D artists and software developers

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Alpha Metaverse Technologies Announces Continued Marketing Campaign

Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc. (CSE: ALPA ) (FSE: 9HN ) (OTC PINK: APETF) (" Alpha " or the " Company "), announces that its engagement for marketing services with Financial Star News Inc. (" FSN ") (address: 701 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500, Vancouver, V7Y 1C6; email: info@thefinancialstar.com ), as previously disclosed in the Company's October 8, 2021 news release, remains ongoing and is now anticipated to conclude on February 4, 2022.

As previously disclosed, FSN has and shall continue to, as appropriate, create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, setup and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertiser and marketers corresponding to the customers online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and bring attention to the business of the Company in consideration of USD $400,000 (plus applicable taxes) previously paid to FSN. The promotional activity shall occur on theFinancialStar.com, by email, Facebook, and Google. FSN does not have any prior relationship with the Company aside from its previous engagement with the Company.

Alpha Esports Tech Announces Planned Name Change

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE: ALPA ) (FSE: 9HN ) (OTC PINK: APETF ) (" Alpha " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it intends to change its name from "Alpha Esports Tech Inc." to "Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc.", subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE "). The Company expects the name change to take effect on or about January 12, 2022, and for its common shares to begin trading on the CSE under the new name on such date. The name change will better reflect the Company's focus on - and recent investments in - the Metaverse and Web 3.0 applications.

The Company recently announced that its augmented reality (" AR ") division, Paradise City Gaming (" Paradise City "), has begun to develop AR experiences using the Niantic's software toolkit, Lightship, which is a platform to allow companies to build AR experiences using segmented semantics, mapping and multiplayer. The Company plans to apply such technology, once developed, to the Company's existing GamerzArcade platform, with a target launch date of spring 2022. The Company believes that integrating AR into the GamerzArcade platform will produce an immersive gaming environment where gamers can enter a virtual world and play their favourite type of classic games such as Snake Challenge ® and Space Aliens Invaders ® , as well as meet friends and challenge other users for blockchain-backed prizes.

Alpha Esports Tech Announces Executive Management Change

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (" Alpha " or the " Company ") (CSE: ALPA ) (FSE: 9HN ) (OTC PINK: APETF ) , is pleased to announce that the current Chief Operating Officer of the Company, Mr. Brian Wilneff, has been appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Wilneff, who is the founder and creator of GamerzArena, built the GamerzArena platform for casual and amateur gamers after he realized that there was no platform for casual and amateur gamers to improve their skills while also earning money and prizes. In 2018, Stadia Ventures accepted GamerzArena as the first esports platform in their accelerator program – an extensive business boot camp and mentorship program for the best in the sports industry, with Mr. Wilneff at the helm. As Chief Operating Officer of the Company, Mr. Wilneff has focused on building relationships across the esports industry and was instrumental in securing some of Alpha's partnerships, such as with the New Jersey Devils ® and Vancouver Whitecaps ® . Mr. Wilneff also has been an integral part of Alpha's entry into the metaverse.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. Announces Exclusive Partnership with the North American Rugby League

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. ("Company" or "Alpha Tech") (CSE: ALPA ) (FSE: 9HN ) (OTC PINK: APETF ), is proud to announce that it has signed an exclusive partnership with the North American Rugby League ("NARL"). The North American Rugby League (NARL) is scheduled to be the only professional rugby league club competition in North America. The league has announced fourteen teams, twelve from United States and two from Canada. An inaugural season was planned for 2021 but has been postponed until 2022 due to increased health and safety needs regarding COVID-19 and insurance and travel costs.

Under the terms of this partnership:

three people playing pure-skill mobile games together

Pure-skill Mobile Games: What You Need to Know About This Investment Opportunity

Twenty years ago, the notion that one could make money simply by being good at mobile games would have seemed absurd. But times have changed, and thanks to companies like Riot Games — publisher of League of Legends and Valorant — and the early surge in popularity of Major League Gaming, online gaming and eSports today represents a multibillion dollar industry.

So, what does the data say about mobile gaming industry penetration and growth? In 2021, the mobile gaming industry became the top-grossing gaming segment worldwide, reaching 2.65 billion users, with Asia and Europe coming in first and second with 1.29 billion and 551.7 million users respectively. In that same year, the industry generated a staggering US$93.2 billion in revenue, a 7.3 percent year-over-year increase that represented 52 percent of 2021’s global consumer spending in gaming.

It’s clear that mobile gaming is a rapidly growing segment. Professional gamers have pulled in salaries of six or even seven figures. The association between gaming skill and monetary return is well established by this point. Add to that the rise in popularity of video game streaming and video game culture in general, and it’s clear why mobile gaming has become so ingrained in our society. All of this has led to the birth of a new genre — pure-skill games. To understand why this represents such a compelling opportunity for investors, one must first understand what the term means.

Royal Wins Launches Kash Royale App on Apple and Android

New Player-versus-Player Tournaments Platform

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that Kash Royale has now been approved and published on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. Kash Royale is the Company's first dedicated expansion into competitive real-money gaming and can be found at https:kashroyale.com.

Royal Wins Reports Surge in User Acquisition and High-Value Player Base Driven by US Launch

Kash Karnival Ratings See a Steady Upward Trend on Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that since the launch of Kash Karnival in the United States (see Press Release dated November 2, 2021), the platform has seen an over 200% increase in installs and 120% increase in active player base, as well as consistent growth in Kash Karnival's ratings across major app marketplaces, contributing to the platform's growing popularity.

Emma Fairhurst Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Shares Playground Ventures Inc.

Ms. Emma Fairhurst, announces that she has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of and aggregate of 4,870,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital Playground Ventures Inc. (the "Company").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Ms. Emma Fairhurst, beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, 23,975,000 Common Shares, 6,025,000 Warrants and 200,000 Options representing 38.20% on an undiluted basis and 43.70% on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Ms. Fairhurst beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 28,845,000 Common Shares, 6,025,000 Warrants and 750,000 Options, representing approximately 45.96% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and 51.22% of the Company's issued and outstanding on a partially diluted basis.

Playground Ventures Announces Debt Settlement and Option Grant

Playground Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has settled an aggregate of $196,252.41 of indebtedness to certain creditors of the Company through the issuance of 1,308,349 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.15 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement"). The Common Shares issued pursuant to the debt settlement are subject to a four-month hold period and completion of the transaction remains subject to final acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has granted 2,425,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share and expiring on February 1, 2027, to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

Playground Announces Acquisition of "The Campaign" Game Development Project

Playground Ventures Inc. (CSE:PLAY) (the "Company" or "Playground") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of June 3, 2021, the Company has entered into a share purchase agreement dated January 27, 2022 (the "Share Purchase Agreement"), with 1281750 B.C. Ltd. ("BCCo") and the shareholders of BCCo (collectively, the "Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company has acquired one hundred percent (100%) of the issued and outstanding common shares of BCCo (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of BCCo in consideration of issuing to the Vendors an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares are subject to the following vesting provisions: as to 1/4 immediately upon closing of the Transaction (the "Closing Date") with 1/4 additional Consideration Shares being released from escrow every six months following the Closing Date. All securities issued pursuant to the Transaction will be subject to the statutory hold period of four months and one day from the issuance thereof, as applicable, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

