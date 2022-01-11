Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is pleased to announce that it intends to change its name from “Alpha Esports Tech Inc.” to “Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc.”, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange . The Company expects the name change to take effect on or about January 12, 2022, and for its common shares to begin trading on the CSE under the new name on such date. The name change will better ...

ALPA:CC