Montfort's TIMIA Capital Originates $35.8 Million of Non-Dilutive Capital in 2022

Alpha Lithium Receives Independent Confirmation of Major Fresh Water Discovery at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

  • Sustainable supply supports the Company's planned 50,000 tpa LCE production facility
  • Fresh water discovery is key competitive advantage compared to other lithium brine salars in the region

 Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company with two substantial, undeveloped lithium assets in the Salta region of Argentina, is pleased to report that an independent fresh water recharge study (the "Study") on its 100% owned Tolillar Salar asset has confirmed the on-site fresh water source is more than sufficient to support the Company's planned 50,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") lithium chemicals production facility.

The preliminary Study, initiated eight months ago, indicates that the fresh water aquifer located within the Tolillar Salar mining tenements can sustainably support 5,109,279 m 3 /year (583 m 3 /hour) of fresh water withdrawals, without affecting the fresh water reserves in this sector of the basin. Sustainable exploitation of the fresh water aquifer requires that the net outflows ("Exploitation") are greater than the net inflows ("Recharge").

The Study refers to only one of three fresh water targets the Company plans to investigate on its Tolillar property.

Much of the Lithium Triangle surrounding Tolillar Salar is classified as a high-altitude desert, with near-zero absolute humidity, making the general area drier than the Sahara Desert and one of the driest places on earth. Since abundant fresh water is rarely found in the Lithium Triangle, and it is a necessity for the production of lithium chemicals, the discovery of an industrial scale supply is a tremendous competitive advantage for the Company.

According to the Study completed by industry expert, Conhidro SRL, Alpha enjoys the advantage of controlling a very large aquifer that can deliver large amounts of fresh water at high rates, and importantly, the Company does not have to compete with any other regional producers for that fresh water.

Technically, the most important considerations with fresh water sources for the purposes of lithium production are:

  1. The existence and size of a fresh water aquifer
  2. The desired rate of fresh water Exploitation
  3. The proven rate of fresh water Recharge
  4. Competitive drainage of the aquifer by other operators
  5. The distance between the production facility and the aquifer

As outlined in the Study, Alpha's fresh water aquifer in Tolillar has the following estimated considerations:

  1. The Company has drilled four fresh water wells, two aquifer monitoring wells and the broader basin is estimated to have an areal extent of 444 km 2 (171 square miles)
  2. Water usage of a 50,000 tpa LCE plant, for example, is expected to require no more than 500 m 3 /hour, without recycling or optimizing water usage
  3. Rate of Recharge of Alpha's fresh water aquifer is estimated at 583 m 3 /hour (5,109,270 m 3 /year)
  4. There are no competitive drainage issues within the Tolillar aquifer, as the aquifer exists on the Tolillar Salar, the entirety of which is owned 100% by Alpha, and all of which is contained under Alpha's mining tenements
  5. The pilot plant, which is currently under construction, and the proposed 50,000 tpa lithium chemicals production facility (see January 9, 2023 news release ) are located on the Tolillar Salar, and a very convenient distance to the fresh water aquifer

Brad Nichol, President and CEO of Alpha, commented, "The existence of an on-site, non-competitive, high delivery rate, high recharge rate, water aquifer is a game-changer for Tolillar. We have known for some time that we had access to fresh water, but that broad knowledge had to be supported by detailed data and analysis, which we now have thanks to Conhidro. And the results change everything. Other companies have reported availability of fresh water but often underreport issues like highly-competitive access, poor or remote locations, low delivery rates, or some combination of these and other issues. Alpha's fresh water source will be a major attraction to the world's most aggressive acquirers of lithium assets."

All operations and assets of the Company are in Argentina and are fully managed by Alpha Lithium Argentina SA ("Alpha SA") utilizing local employees and consultants. Neither Alpha, nor Alpha SA, have any operations or assets in Canada.

Since initiating the first steps of an exploration program in 2020, Alpha SA has drilled more than 20 wellbores, constructed an in-house brine chemistry research laboratory, developed a proprietary Lithium Carbonate production process that works in Tolillar with remarkable success, started construction of a pilot plant, and employed dozens of highly skilled Argentinian technologists, engineers, geologists, geophysicists and chemists, in addition to several students, accounting, managerial and HR professionals. The Company is grateful for, and reliant upon, the significantly large Argentinian team that has proven instrumental at generating value for shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Alpha Lithium CORPORATION

"Brad Nichol"

Brad Nichol
President, CEO and Director

For more information:
Alpha Lithium Investor Relations
Tel: +1 844 592 6337
relations@alphalithium.com
www.alphalithium.com

About Alpha Lithium (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1)

Alpha Lithium is a team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto Salars. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina's last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned "Lithium Triangle". In Hombre Muerto, we continue to expand our 5,000+ hectare (12,570 acres) foothold in one of the world's highest quality, longest producing, lithium salars. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Orocobre Limited, Galaxy Lithium, Allkem Ltd., Livent Corporation, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.



Alpha Lithium Granted Drilling Licenses for Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Granted Drilling Licenses for Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company with two large, undeveloped lithium assets in the Salta region of Argentina, is pleased to report that it has received licenses to commence exploration operations on its properties in the Salar del Hombre Muerto ("Hombre Muerto") in Argentina.

The Company is already performing the mandatory health and safety checks of the rig and crew on the initial drilling rig, which it expects to mobilize to commence drilling before the end of this month. Alpha has secured a second drilling rig, which is s expected to join the ongoing operation as soon as possible in 2023.

Alpha Lithium Appoints Ausenco to Commence PEA for Lithium Carbonate Plant in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Appoints Ausenco to Commence PEA for Lithium Carbonate Plant in Argentina

-- Recent drill results drive decision to increase
proposed plant capacity by 25% to 50,000 tpa

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company focused on the development of over 27,500 hectares of what may be the last, 100% owned, undeveloped lithium salar in the Salta region of Argentina, is pleased to report that after an extensive review and selection process, Australian-based Ausenco Limited ("Ausenco") has been selected to undertake a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of a proposed 50,000 tonneyear high-purity lithium carbonate production plant in Tolillar salar.

Alpha Lithium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

Alpha Lithium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company has adopted an advance notice policy (the " Policy ") in connection with the nomination process for the Company's directors. The Policy will be presented to shareholders for ratification and approval at the next shareholder meeting of the Company.

The purpose of the Policy is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with a clear framework for nominating directors of the Company. The Policy establishes a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual general or special meeting of shareholders and sets out the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form in order for any director nominee to be eligible for election at any annual or special meeting of shareholders.

Alpha Lithium Achieves Best Grades To-Date at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Achieves Best Grades To-Date at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company focused on the development of over 27,500 hectares of what may be the last undeveloped lithium salar in the region, is pleased to report record grade lithium concentrations and very significant flow-rates from the latest production well identified as WBALT15, which was recently drilled within the Tolillar Salar, Argentina.

Test results from WBALT15 returned lithium concentrations up to 360 mg/L. Like almost every well drilled by Alpha, WBALT15 was drilled and cased as a production well. Pumping tests demonstrated an exceptional flow rate, averaging greater than 40 m 3 /hr of brine over a 72-hour flow test on a restricted pump. A larger pump was not available during this initial flow test, but one will be available when the well is put into production; significantly higher pumping rates are expected with a larger pump.

Alpha Lithium Finalizes Unconditional Deed for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Finalizes Unconditional Deed for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company focused on the development of over 27,500 hectares of what may be the last undeveloped lithium salar in the region, is pleased to report that the Energy and Mining Resources of Salta ("REMSA") one of the original vendors of Tolillar Salar, has audited and approved all of Alpha Lithium Argentina SA's ("Alpha SA") investment expenditures to date, and has released Alpha SA of any further obligations under the REMSA Agreement, originally dated January 23, 2019.

The fulfilment of these obligations means that Alpha SA has completed all earning commitments on the areas it originally acquired from REMSA.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT PROVIDES PROGRESS UPDATE ON FEASIBILITY STUDY AND LITHIUM EXTRACTION FACILITY

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT PROVIDES PROGRESS UPDATE ON FEASIBILITY STUDY AND LITHIUM EXTRACTION FACILITY

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a progress update on its ongoing Feasibility Study being conducted on the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project") near Silver Peak, Nevada and on its operational Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada .

Critical Elements Lithium Named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

Critical Elements Lithium Named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation")is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2023 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2022.

Infinity Stone to Fly Airborne Geophysics at Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Infinity Stone to Fly Airborne Geophysics at Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone intends to conduct an airborne magnetic gradiometer survey at the Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project, adjacent to PMET's Corvette Lithium Discovery, with the goal of understanding regional geology to inform future prospecting and drill targets.
  • Geophysics results will enable a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block in the early Spring.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to announce it intends to conduct an airborne magnetic gradiometer survey ("Winter Geophysics Program" or the "Survey") on its Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project (the "Camaro - Hellcat Project") adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' ("PMET" or "Patriot") Corvette Lithium Discovery in the James Bay Lithium District of Quebec. The goal of the survey will be to gain a greater understanding of the regional geology to inform future prospecting and drill targets. The intended survey will be approximately 918 line-km over the Hellcat, Camaro, and Taiga claim blocks, with detailed line spacing of 100 metres, and more detailed line spacing over the Hellcat claims.

Infinity Stone intends to conduct a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block in the early spring and will leverage the results of the Winter Geophysics Program in targeting sampling and trenching. The Survey will further enable the mapping and delineation of the pegmatitic units across the claim blocks.

The Hellcat claims are underlain by 9 km of strike length of underexplored greenstone and metasediments of the Mesoarchean Rouget formation and Neoarchean Marbot formation, respectively. The under-explored Rouget formation greenstone belt represents an attractive exploration target which is geologically similar and proximal to the Guyer Group greenstone, which hosts the PMET Corvette Pegmatites.

"We are excited to push forward with exploration on the Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project. Given PMET's recent high-grade drilling results, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083)[1], we are eager to gain a further understanding of the project ahead of an extensive exploration program in the spring", said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone.

About the Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project

The 5,187-hectare Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project is located adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Property, in the James Bay Region of Quebec, approximately 235 kilometres east of Radisson, Quebec and 245 kilometres northeast of the Cree village municipality of Nemaska. The Project has three property blocks, the Taiga, Hellcat, and Camaro, collectively covering 3,850 hectares adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec. PMET has recently returned significant high-grade results at the Corvette Lithium Project, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083).1

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

Connect with Infinity Stone

Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram |

Infinity Stone Contact
Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

ACME Lithium Samples Highest Values to Date at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Samples Highest Values to Date at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that its recent geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada has resulted in the highest surface lithium values to date with up to 1325 ppm lithium. See results in link to table below. Boron anomalies occur with and adjacent to surface lithium anomalies.

Link to Rock and Soil Analysis Table

Electric Royalties Announces C$1 Million Drawdown Under Convertible Credit Facility

Electric Royalties Announces C$1 Million Drawdown Under Convertible Credit Facility

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its November 15, 2022 press release, that it has elected to draw down C$1,000,000 (the "Loan") under the C$2,000,000 convertible credit facility with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender"), which is controlled by a significant shareholder

The Loan has a term of 3 years and bears interest ("Interest") at 15%, with Interest payments capitalized into the principal amount and due at the end of the Loan term. At the discretion of the Lender, after six months from the initial drawdown date, the Loan plus accrued Interest is convertible into common shares of Electric Royalties as follows: (a) for the Loan at the greater of C$0.50; a 100% premium above the 30-day VWAP (C$0.62) of Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at the advance; and the minimum price acceptable to the TSXV, per share; and (b) for Interest at the Market Price (as defined under Exchange policy 1.1) at the time of settlement, subject to the Market Price not being less than the Conversion Price without prior Exchange approval, per share. The funds will be used for the acquisition of the producing Penouta royalty. The Loan is subject to the approval of the TSXV and other customary closing conditions.

Coloured Ties Announces Successful Completion of the Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Announces Successful Completion of the Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") today announced today that it has taken up and purchased for cancellation a total of 5,192,307 common shares ("Shares") at a price of $0.65 per Share under its substantial issuer bid ("SIB") for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $3.375 million. The Shares purchased represent approximately 23.5% of the total number of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares at the time the SIB was announced in October 2022. After giving effect to the SIB, the Company will have 16,919,552 Shares issued and outstanding.

Payment for the Shares accepted for purchase under the SIB will be effected by Computershare by January 27, 2023 in accordance with the SIB and applicable law

