Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is very pleased to provide an operational update on its 100% wholly owned, 27,500-hectare Tolillar Salar, operations in neighboring Salar del Hombre Muerto, as well as an update on the previously announced Uranium One transaction ( see November 29, 2022 news release ), whereby Uranium One agreed to acquire 15% of the Tolillar Salar for US$30 million, implying a US$200 million asset value.

With over $44 million of cash in treasury, the Company continues to operate and develop its 100% owned Tolillar Salar and has confirmed, broad-based institutional support for the project. Given the recent challenges experienced with Uranium One, the Company has chosen to provisionally suspend closing of that transaction. The Company adds that it has no knowledge of any sanctions currently in place against Uranium One, its subsidiaries, affiliates, or its executives and that this decision is being made responsibly and in the best interest of shareholders.

Prior to this announcement, and without actively marketing the project, the Company has received several inbound expressions of interest from numerous parties, all of which are multi-billion-dollar, experienced electric vehicle supply chain related companies. Alpha is fortunate to have multiple development paths for Tolillar Salar, one of which is to continue independently, utilizing the Company's significant cash reserves and expert operational team.

Operational Update :

The Company has four drilling rigs commencing operations on Tolillar Salar and is simultaneously initiating an extensive, and detailed, high-powered Vertical Electrical Sounding ("VES") survey to extend the salar's vertical and horizonal horizons for lithium brine. This is the third VES campaign to be undertaken by the Company and will consist of approximately 70 acquisition points. This latest VES campaign has incorporated the previous two VES surveys and the production results from the initial wells.

The four drilling rigs are focused on northern, western, and eastern extensions to the Tolillar Salar. One of the wells will be the second well into a recently discovered fresh water source – a rare and critical requirement for lithium production.

After two of the four new wells are completed in Tolillar Salar, the Company intends to move two drilling rigs to nearby Salar del Hombre Muerto, where the Company is amassing significant, prime acreage in the heart of Argentina's longest producing and highest quality salar. The salar is currently home to Livent Corporation, Allkem Limited (the recently merged Orocobre Limited and Galaxy Lithium), and POSCO – all multi-billion-dollar lithium operators.

Brad Nichol, President and CEO commented, "While we're disappointed after working so hard on the Uranium One transaction for several months, we have also enhanced the asset while the market conditions have significantly improved. For Alpha, this is evidenced by the high level of unsolicited interest in both Tolillar and Hombre Muerto. However, we currently have more than enough cash on hand to continue developing both assets independently, and we would only consider bringing in a partner if the terms were highly favorable and accretive to our shareholders."

Alpha is currently undertaking a significant expansion of the existing high-altitude, on-site camp and facilities to house up to 400 personnel onsite for extended periods of time. Additionally, the Company is considering constructing a 3-kilometer-long airstrip to facilitate faster and safer transfer of personnel and equipment to and from both salars. Construction of a multidisciplined pilot plant, capable of evaluating and comparing several production technologies, will commence shortly. Design of the pilot plant is almost complete. The Company will also construct several evaporation ponds, which will be used for the evaluation of on-site, high-altitude, year-round production alternatives.

Alpha remains committed to the original objective of delivering a bankable feasibility study and demonstrating the significant value of lithium that underpins Tolillar Salar. To that end, our engineers are preparing a Request For Quotes ("RFQ"), which will invite several of the world's largest and most experienced lithium engineering firms to submit tenders for the preparation of a bankable feasibility study on the Tolillar Salar.

The Company will continue to update the market with relevant operational information as it becomes available.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Alpha Lithium CORPORATION

"Brad Nichol"

Brad Nichol
President, CEO and Director

About Alpha Lithium (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1)

Alpha Lithium is a team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto Salars. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina's last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned "Lithium Triangle". In Hombre Muerto, we continue to expand our foothold in one of the world's highest quality, longest producing, lithium salars. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Orocobre Limited, Galaxy Lithium, Livent Corporation, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium

Overview

The international community is in the midst of a battery revolution. Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) surged 695 percent in 2020, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world and showcasing the promising growth narrative of the electric vehicle boom.

The revolution for electric powered cars is not only being led by Tesla but many other car companies including (NYSE:NIO), which is expected to increase production capacity from around 60,000 vehicles a year to 150,000 by the end of this year. Volkswagen (OTC Pink:VWAGY), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Nissan (OTC Pink:NSANY), Hyundai (OTC Pink:HYMTF) and BMW are also investing heavily into the boom.

With the rising movement towards a sustainable and electric-powered world, the lithium that will be needed to support this rapid transition has the potential to become one of the most valuable resources in the world.

At the forefront of this rapid growth is Argentina, the world’s third-largest lithium producer.

Located in the famous Lithium Triangle, this under-explored country is becoming a major host for investor-friendly projects ready for potentially high yielding lithium to power the future of energy.

This includes Alpha Lithium (TSXV:ALLI, OTC:APHLF, Frankfurt:2P62), which could be one of the last and big lithium greenfield project opportunities in this world-famous and highly productive region.

Alpha Lithium is a development company that is focused on highly prospective lithium production of its Tolillar Salar project in Salta province, Argentina.

The company has been able to leverage its 100 percent ownership and work towards mimicking the successes of its highly established lithium producing neighbor. There is promising potential for Alpha Lithium to thrive as the company is surrounded by notable players.

Alpha Lithium’s flagship Tolillar Solar project is located in the northwest region of Argentina near the heart of the Lithium Triangle. Its highly accessible infrastructure connects the project site to Salta and San Antonio de Los Cobres by paved road networks, natural gas resources and a local skilled workforce.

In two geophysical surveying campaigns, the company discovered structural trends that mimicked the Salar del Hombre Muerto horizon. This basin hosts one of the longest operating lithium brine producers in the world with over 25 years of active extraction.

“We consider the geological similarities between the Tolillar Salar and other nearby salars like Hombre Muerto to be very encouraging,” said Brad Nichol, President and CEO of Alpha Lithium.

Additionally, the project’s discovery and exploration plans are especially exciting for Alpha Lithium due to the high producing mining companies situated near Tolillar Salar.

Local operations include Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) with a market cap of approximately US$3.2 billion and POSCO (NYSE:PKX) with an approximate market cap of A$23.2 billion.

Alpha Lithium presents a unique entry opportunity for investors as an emerging player in the lithium production space.

Global demand for lithium is expected to rise from an estimated 47,300 tonnes in 2020 to 117,400 tonnes in 2024, according to a GlobalData report.

Vinneth Bajaj, a senior mining analyst for GlobalData, said lithium demand will be driven by a surge in EV sales, with annual production expected to go from 3.4 million vehicles in 2020 to 12.7 million in 2024.

Lithium-ion battery production is also forecast to rise from 95.3 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2020 to 410.5 GWh over the same period.

Alpha Lithium has recently received promising VES geophysical survey results at its Tolillar lithium project and is preparing permit applications for exploration.

These achievements put Alpha Lithium on track for project expansion and execution of the company’s well-engineered six-phase approach for developing its major emerging lithium asset.

Timeline – A Six Phased Approach

Alpha Lithium’s Company Highlights

  • Alpha Lithium is an emerging lithium development company focused on exploring its highly prospective under-developed lithium assets in Salta province, Argentina.
  • The company currently owns 100 percent of its salar with over US$10 million in funding.
  • The flagship Tolillar Salar project is located near the heart of the Lithium Triangle and is surrounded by multi-billion dollar lithium producers with decades of active lithium production.
  • The project site’s infrastructure strategically positions the project nearby accessible electricity lines, paved road networks, natural gas resources and a local skilled workforce.
  • Two geophysical surveys have supported theories that the Tolillar Salar property mimicked structural trends of the Salar del Hombres Muerto, one of the world’s longest producing lithium brine basins.
  • Alpha Lithium is primed for project expansion and permit acquisition as drilling campaigns are presently underway.

Alpha Lithium’s Key Projects

The Tolillar Salar Project

The Tolillar Salar property covers 27,500 hectares and consists of 10 exploration concessions registered in the Salar de Tolillar basin in Argentina’s Salta province. With a limited exploration history and a strategic location nearby several lithium producing heavyweights, the Tolillar Salar project puts Alpha Lithium in a unique first-mover position for significant mining success.

The Tolillar Salar occupies an internally drained basin with much of the property’s rock formation dating back to the Ordovician period. This geological makeup has created a sediment profile that includes younger continental sediments, salt crusts and evaporite deposits. Due to the property’s close proximity to the Hombre de Muerto Salar, a premier lithium brine basin, the project site is expected to yield high-grade lithium discoveries with low impurities.

Early stage investigations have already revealed lithium concentrations up to 504 mg/L in a sampling campaign from 2015. With drilling licenses approved, Alpha Lithium is ready to commence an advanced drill program.

As of 2020, the company has conducted two substantial geophysics surveying programs and accomplished development goals under budget and ahead of schedule. This trend in lithium exploration shows promise for the future of the project.

Location

Alpha Lithium is located less than 10 miles away from Livent, which has a market cap of over $3 billion and over 20 years of production from the nearby property. The company is strategically located about 10 kilometers from Livent’s high-quality/low impurity Fenix Project.

Immediately adjacent to Livent is South Korean company Posco, with a staggering market cap of around $20 billion. Posco has been very busy in the area, expanding on their lithium project that they bought from Australian lithium miner Galaxy Resources for $280 million in 2018.

Galaxy Resources is nearby as well, and its Sal de Vida project is one of the world’s largest and highest quality undeveloped lithium brine deposits with significant expansion potential.

The Tolillar project area has never been extensively explored yet is uniquely located close to a concentration of major players representing some of the largest producers of lithium who collectively service a large percentage of the growing global demand.

The world is going to need more lithium mines as there is an unprecedented lithium-ion battery demand to fuel electric vehicles and energy-hungry devices.

With a project located in the treasure of the Lithium Triangle in South America, Alpha Lithium could be sitting on what could potentially be a very big lithium discovery.

The management team at Alpha Lithium comprises industry professionals and experienced stakeholders with years of expertise in mining, exploration and capital markets. This well-connected team employs a de-risked proven approach to global lithium mining that primes the company for significant growth.

Alpha Lithium’s Management Team

Brad Nichol, P. Eng., MBA — President & CEO

Brad Nichol is an international entrepreneur who has served and advised corporations on strategy and finance for over 25 years. He has served as both senior executive and director of several public and private enterprises across the finance and resource sectors throughout his career. Through multiple rounds of private and public project financing, he has led successive organizations, initiated and executed dual listings, and established key international and domestic financial relations. Nichols also has significant experience in various business functions including financial, operational, HR, investor relations and legal and regulatory processes.

Previously, Nichol worked at Schlumberger, the world’s largest oil and gas services firm, in various technical, managerial, marketing and sales roles in North America, South America and Europe. Nichol left Schlumberger to pursue his MBA at one of the world’s top-ranked business schools, the London Business School in the UK, and he graduated with honors in 2003. Nichol also holds a BSc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta and has been a registered Professional Engineer since 1994.

David Guerrero — Country Manager

David Guerrero brings almost 20 years of international experience in the mining industry, 10 of which are specifically related to lithium as a specialty product. He has held various roles with mining major Rio Tinto as well as senior management positions with Canadian Lithium 1 and with Australia-based Galaxy Resources, at which he undertook a critical functional role in a recent US$280 million M&A transaction with giant Korean steelmaker POSCO for mineral resources at the Salar del Hombre Muerto, the best quality brine producing district in Argentina. He was also the former president of the Salta Mining Providers Chamber and the AUSCHAM Argentina chapter’s vice president. Guerrero brings indispensable local knowledge and communal leadership in Argentina’s Northern Region.

Nathan Steinke— CFO

Nathan Steinke is a highly respected financial professional with over 15 years of experience for public and private companies in the international resource sector. Since 2003, Steinke’s responsibilities have included all financial aspects of the companies, including debt and equity financing, corporate structure design and management, cash flow management and forecasting, legal and regulatory compliance, stakeholder engagement and reporting, dual listing execution and management, and risk management.

Foster Wilson — Director

Foster Wilson has over 30 years of experience in explo­ration and development, including reserve drilling and estimation, feasibility studies, mine permitting and development. He has worked in various capaci­ties for Placer Dome, Echo Bay, American Bonanza Gold and different junior exploration companies. Foster also currently serves as President of Mesa Exploration.

Sean Charland — Director & Corporate Secretary

Sean Charland is a seasoned communications professional with experience in raising capital and marketing resource exploration companies. His network of contacts within the financial community extends across North America and Europe. Charland also serves as a Director of Maple Gold Mines Ltd., Arctic Star Exploration Corp., Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. and Voltaic Minerals Corp.

Andrew Hallett — Director

Andrew Hallett is a commodity transaction specialist with over 10 years of cross-commodity investment experience within investment banking, trading, and asset management. Hallett is currently a Partner within Rice Capital Partners, an investment advisor specialized in alternative investments, focusing on upstream metals and mining investments in critical raw materials. Hallett received a BA in Economics from the Augustana Faculty of the University of Alberta and an MSc in Finance from the London School of Economics. He was previously a director within the Commodities Investments group at BTG Pactual Commodities, responsible for all principal investments and structured finance transactions in metals and mining and energy. His prior experience includes commodity investment roles within Global Markets at Deutsche Bank as a senior structured originator and as a director at Natsource Asset Management.

Chris Cooper — Director

Chris Cooper has over 20 years of management and finance experience in the oil and gas, mining and technology industries. Cooper received his B.A. from Hofstra University and his M.B.A. from Dowling College, both in New York State. He has been involved in the creation and funding of several oil and gas issuers, including Choice Resources Corp., an intermediate oil and gas producer, before it was taken over in August 2007 by Buffalo Resources Corp. Cooper also sits on the board of other junior public companies, including Counterpath Corporation, Westridge Resources Inc, Bullion Gold Resources Corp. and Planet Mining Exploration Inc. He has sat on the audit committee of many public companies in several different industry sectors and has a broad, comprehensive knowledge of financial reports.

Darryl Jones — Director

Darryl Jones has over 15 years of capital market experience and an estab­lished financial network. Jones was an investment advisor with PI Financial Corp Canada and Raymond James Ltd Canada. He was responsible for raising significant risk capital for growth companies in all sectors, focusing on natural resources.

Pedro Mauricio Torres — Technical Advisor

Pedro Mauricio Torres is a metallurgical Engineer with 17 years of experience in Operation, Process and Projects of Chemical Plants. He has 10 years of experience in SQM SALAR, where he participated in developing the new Lithium Hydroxide Plant, Expansion of Lithium Carbonate Plant to 70,000 tonnes per year. In recent years, Torres has also worked as Process Advisor for Galaxy Lithium, Tianqi Lithium and Eramet Chilean Lithium Salars.

Adrian Sergio Arias — Technical Advisor

Adrian Sergio Arias has over 22 years of experience in the operation of various chemical plants. Arias has dedicated the last seven years to developing technologies and process improvements for the processing of lithium brines. He has also worked in EXAR with the Canadian Lithium American Company to develop the project of Lithium Cauchari and recently took on the position of process manager of Galaxy Lithium SA in the Sal de Vida Project in the Salar del Hombre Muerto.

Dr. Ron Molnar — Advisor, Project Leader – South America

Dr. Molnar has also been selected as the project leader and qualified person (“QP”) to oversee the development of a proposed lithium processing program as part of the Company’s strategic commercialization plans for its growing South American assets. He has been a valued member of the technical team developing and commissioning a first-of-a-kind industrial-scale direct lithium extraction demonstration plant in North America.

Dr. Molnar’s career as a professional metallurgical engineer (Ontario P.E.# 100111288) specializing in solvent-extraction and ion-exchange processes has spanned over 35 years’ experience in hydrometallurgical bench and pilot plant testing. He has built and operated more than 60 pilot plant circuits extracting a wide range of metallic elements and has also designed and built over 20 custom solvent extraction pilot plant circuits for use in specific projects and general testing. His efforts include test program design, management and supervision, pilot plant design, management, and operation (including operator training), as well as data analysis for bench-scale and pilot plant programs.

