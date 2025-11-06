Alpha Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Reports third quarter net loss of $5.5 million
  • Records Adjusted EBITDA of $41.7 million for the quarter
  • Posts total liquidity of $568.5 million as of September 30
  • Achieves back-to-back record quarterly cost of coal sales performance since 2021
  • Reduces 2025 guidance range for capital contributions to equity affiliates

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025.

(millions, except per share)

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Sep. 30, 2024

Net (loss) income

($5.5)

($5.0)

$3.8

Net (loss) income per diluted share

($0.42)

($0.38)

$0.29

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$41.7

$46.1

$49.0

Operating cash flow

$50.6

$53.2

$189.5

Capital expenditures

($25.1)

($34.6)

($31.5)

Tons of coal sold

3.9

3.9

4.1

__________________________________
1. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules.

"In back-to-back quarters, the highlight of our quarterly results is our cost performance," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's chief executive officer. "Reducing costs by almost three dollars as compared to last quarter's excellent results is an achievement to be proud of. I appreciate the team's hard work in achieving this milestone, especially given the difficult market backdrop we continue to experience."

Eidson continued: "Looking ahead, we remain focused on domestic negotiations for 2026 tons and building out our budget for the coming year. Once we gain clarity on these important details, we will provide more information about our expectations and guidance for 2026."

Financial Performance

Alpha reported a net loss of $5.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2025, as compared to net loss of $5.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the second quarter.

Total Adjusted EBITDA was $41.7 million for the third quarter, compared to $46.1 million in the second quarter. 

Coal Revenues

(millions)

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Met Segment

$525.2

$548.7

Met Segment (excl. freight & handling)(1)

$442.8

$464.1

 

Tons Sold

(millions)

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Met Segment

3.9

3.9

__________________________________
1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Coal Sales Realization(1)

(per ton)

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Met Segment

$114.94

$119.43

__________________________________
1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Third quarter net realized pricing for the Met segment was $114.94 per ton.

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the third quarter by pricing mechanism.

(in millions, except per ton data)

Met Segment Sales

Three months ended Sep. 30, 2025

Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Realization/ton(1)

% of Met Tons
Sold

Export - Other Pricing Mechanisms

1.4

$153.3

$107.25

40 %

Domestic

0.9

$130.1

$151.63

24 %

Export - Australian Indexed

1.3

$136.0

$106.39

36 %

Total Met Coal Revenues

3.6

$419.3

$117.62

100 %

Thermal Coal Revenues

0.3

$23.4

$81.64

Total Met Segment Coal Revenues (excl. freight & handling)(1)

3.9

$442.8

$114.94

__________________________________
1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."


Cost of Coal Sales

(in millions, except per ton data)

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Met Segment

$461.6

$480.0

Met Segment (excl. freight & handling/idle)(1)

$374.7

$388.8

 

(per ton)

Met Segment(1)

$97.27

$100.06

__________________________________
1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Alpha's Met segment cost of coal sales decreased to an average of $97.27 per ton in the third quarter, compared to $100.06 per ton in the second quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter decreased to $50.6 million as compared to $53.2 million in the second quarter. Capital expenditures for the third quarter were $25.1 million compared to $34.6 million for the second quarter.

As of September 30, 2025, the company had total liquidity of $568.5 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $408.5 million, short-term investments of $49.4 million, and $185.5 million of unused availability under the asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL), partially offset by a minimum required liquidity of $75.0 million as required by the ABL. As of September 30, 2025, the company had no borrowings and $39.5 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of September 30, 2025, was $5.0 million.

Share Repurchase Program

As previously announced, Alpha's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the expenditure of up to $1.5 billion for the repurchase of the company's common stock. As of October 31, 2025, the company had acquired approximately 6.8 million shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $1.1 billion since the start of the program. The number of common stock shares outstanding as of October 31, 2025 was 12,858,024, not including the potential effect of unvested equity awards.

The timing and amount of share repurchases will be based on various factors, including but not limited to market conditions, the trading price of the stock, applicable legal requirements, compliance with the provisions of the company's debt agreements, and other factors.

2025 Guidance Adjustments and Performance Update

Alpha is lowering its 2025 guidance range for capital contributions to equity affiliates to between $35 million and $41 million, down from the prior range of $44 million to $54 million.

As of October 29, 2025, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 85% of its metallurgical coal for 2025 at an average price of $122.57 per ton and 100% of its thermal coal for the year at an average price of $80.27 per ton.

2025 Guidance

in millions of tons

Low

High

Metallurgical

13.8

14.8

Thermal

0.8

1.2

Met Segment - Total Shipments

14.6

16.0



Committed/Priced1,2,3

Committed

Average Price

Metallurgical - Domestic

$152.25

Metallurgical - Export

$110.84

Metallurgical Total

85 %

$122.57

Thermal

100 %

$80.27

Met Segment

87 %

$118.97



Committed/Unpriced1,3

Committed

Metallurgical Total

13 %

Thermal

— %

Met Segment

12 %



Costs per ton4

Low

High

Met Segment

$101.00

$107.00



In millions (except taxes)

Low

High

SG&A5

$48

$54

Idle Operations Expense

$21

$29

Net Cash Interest Income

$6

$12

DD&A

$165

$185

Capital Expenditures

$130

$150

Capital Contributions to Equity Affiliates6

$35

$41

Cash Tax Rate

0 %

5 %

Notes:   

1.

Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of October 29, 2025. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range.

2.

Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations.

3.

Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates.

4.

Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have varied historically and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results.

5.

Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses.

6.

Includes contributions to fund normal operations at our DTA export facility and expected capital investments related to the facility upgrades.

Conference Call

The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its third quarter results on November 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at https://alphametresources.com/investors. Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-407-0832 (domestic toll-free) or 201-689-8433 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur. See Alpha's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," and "non-GAAP coal margin." In addition to net income, we use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our reportable segment. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results, financial performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, this measure is not calculated identically by all companies and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it is a useful indicator of the financial performance of our coal operations. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, net, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments and other factors.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues:






Coal revenues

$              525,203

$              669,783

$          1,603,545

$          2,331,196

Other revenues

1,575

2,114

5,464

8,742

Total revenues

526,778

671,897

1,609,009

2,339,938

Costs and expenses:






Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

461,635

598,725

1,446,172

1,910,847

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

43,899

42,414

132,631

126,495

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

5,503

6,326

16,625

18,726

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

1,357

1,675

4,071

5,025

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation,
depletion and amortization shown separately above)

15,697

15,987

46,337

57,169

Other operating loss

1,209

1,461

3,215

3,813

Total costs and expenses

529,300

666,588

1,649,051

2,122,075

Income (loss) from operations

(2,522)

5,309

(40,042)

217,863

Other (expense) income:






Interest expense

(765)

(1,041)

(2,289)

(3,228)

Interest income

3,948

5,145

12,193

13,256

Equity loss in affiliates

(6,240)

(7,011)

(19,936)

(14,568)

Miscellaneous expense, net

(3,266)

(2,685)

(10,357)

(8,259)

Total other expense, net

(6,323)

(5,592)

(20,389)

(12,799)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(8,845)

(283)

(60,431)

205,064

Income tax benefit (expense)

3,330

4,087

16,015

(15,356)

Net (loss) income

$                (5,515)

$                  3,804

$              (44,416)

$              189,708








Basic (loss) income per common share

$                  (0.42)

$                    0.29

$                  (3.41)

$                  14.58

Diluted (loss) income per common share

$                  (0.42)

$                    0.29

$                  (3.41)

$                  14.43








Weighted average shares – basic

13,015,413

13,017,820

13,040,138

13,011,234

Weighted average shares – diluted

13,015,413

13,092,019

13,040,138

13,146,566

 

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$             408,519

$             481,578

Short-term investments

49,405

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,542 and
$2,396 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

289,182

362,141

Inventories, net

210,030

169,269

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

32,808

23,681

Total current assets

989,944

1,036,669

Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and
amortization of $759,337 and $667,260 as of September 30, 2025 and
December 31, 2024, respectively

614,196

634,871

Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization
of $146,498 and $124,965 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

421,583

443,467

Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $45,515 and
$41,444 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

35,808

39,879

Long-term restricted cash

125,796

122,583

Long-term restricted investments

34,201

43,131

Deferred income taxes

6,981

6,516

Other non-current assets

116,790

111,592

Total assets

$          2,345,299

$          2,438,708

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Current liabilities:


Current portion of long-term debt

$                  2,119

$                  2,916

Trade accounts payable

83,355

96,633

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

165,061

151,560

Total current liabilities

250,535

251,109

Long-term debt

2,854

2,868

Workers' compensation and black lung obligations

178,233

182,961

Pension obligations

87,995

100,597

Asset retirement obligations

187,216

189,805

Deferred income taxes

25,510

40,486

Other non-current liabilities

20,832

21,385

Total liabilities

753,175

789,211

Commitments and Contingencies


Stockholders' Equity


Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued


Common stock - par value $0.01, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,437,379
issued and 12,919,308 outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 22,383,325 issued and
13,016,390 outstanding at December 31, 2024

224

224

Additional paid-in capital

848,838

839,804

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(48,083)

(50,082)

Treasury stock, at cost: 9,518,071 shares at September 30, 2025 and 9,366,935
shares at December 31, 2024

(1,320,825)

(1,296,916)

Retained earnings

2,111,970

2,156,467

Total stockholders' equity

1,592,124

1,649,497

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$          2,345,299

$          2,438,708

 

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Operating activities:


Net (loss) income

$                (44,416)

$                189,708

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation, depletion and amortization

132,631

126,495

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

4,071

5,025

Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount

889

839

Loss on disposal of assets

860

31

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

16,625

18,726

Employee benefit plans, net

19,369

15,123

Deferred income taxes

(15,997)

3,254

Stock-based compensation

10,405

9,317

Equity loss in affiliates

19,936

14,568

Other, net

(2,054)

(97)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(16,359)

140,672

Net cash provided by operating activities

125,960

523,661

Investing activities:


Capital expenditures

(98,196)

(156,167)

Proceeds from disposal of assets

101

763

Purchases of investment securities

(87,973)

(37,015)

Sales and maturities of investment securities

48,739

36,529

Capital contributions to equity affiliates

(28,405)

(22,865)

Other, net

42

24

Net cash used in investing activities

(165,692)

(178,731)

Financing activities:


Principal repayments of long-term debt

(1,362)

(1,748)

Debt issuance costs

(2,159)

Dividend equivalents paid

(415)

(3,077)

Common stock repurchases and related expenses

(25,153)

(117,648)

Other, net

(1,025)

(945)

Net cash used in financing activities

(30,114)

(123,418)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(69,846)

221,512

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

604,161

384,125

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$                534,315

$                605,637




Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:


Accrued capital expenditures

$                  11,559

$                    6,845

Accrued stock repurchase excise tax

$                        127

$                    4,652

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

As of September 30,

2025

2024

Cash and cash equivalents

$                408,519

$                484,560

Long-term restricted cash

125,796

121,077

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

$                534,315

$                605,637

 

 ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Amounts in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended September 30

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

2025

2024

Net (loss) income

$               (5,515)

$               (4,954)

$                 3,804

$          (44,416)

$         189,708

Interest expense

765

761

1,041

2,289

3,228

Interest income

(3,948)

(4,199)

(5,145)

(12,193)

(13,256)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(3,330)

(1,248)

(4,087)

(16,015)

15,356

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

43,899

44,822

42,414

132,631

126,495

Non-cash stock compensation expense

2,950

4,018

3,013

10,405

9,317

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

5,503

5,508

6,326

16,625

18,726

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

1,357

1,357

1,675

4,071

5,025

Adjusted EBITDA

$               41,681

$               46,065

$               49,041

$           93,397

$         354,599

 

 ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

 

Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Coal revenues

$              525,203

$              548,675

$              669,783

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(82,448)

(84,589)

(119,093)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues

$              442,755

$              464,086

$              550,690

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

$                114.94

$                119.43

$                132.76






Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$              461,635

$              479,953

$              598,725

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

43,582

44,504

42,108

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

5,503

5,508

6,326

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

1,357

1,357

1,675

Total Cost of coal sales

512,077

531,322

648,834

Less: Freight and handling costs

(82,448)

(84,589)

(119,093)

Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(43,582)

(44,504)

(42,108)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

(5,503)

(5,508)

(6,326)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(1,357)

(1,357)

(1,675)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs

(4,517)

(6,520)

(5,625)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$              374,670

$              388,844

$              474,007

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton

$                  97.27

$                100.06

$                114.27






GAAP Coal margin

$                13,126

$                17,353

$                20,949

GAAP Coal margin per ton

$                    3.41

$                    4.47

$                    5.05






Non-GAAP Coal margin

$                68,085

$                75,242

$                76,683

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton

$                  17.68

$                  19.36

$                  18.49






Tons sold

3,852

3,886

4,148

(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.

 

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Coal revenues

$          1,603,545

$          2,331,196

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(250,961)

(407,219)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues

$          1,352,584

$          1,923,977

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

$               117.66

$               147.26




Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$          1,446,172

$          1,910,847

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

131,678

125,580

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

16,625

18,726

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

4,071

5,025

Total Cost of coal sales

1,598,546

2,060,178

Less: Freight and handling costs

(250,961)

(407,219)

Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(131,678)

(125,580)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

(16,625)

(18,726)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(4,071)

(5,025)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs

(17,028)

(27,218)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$           1,178,183

$           1,476,410

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton

$                102.49

$                113.00




GAAP Coal margin

$                  4,999

$              271,018

GAAP Coal margin per ton

$                    0.43

$                  20.74




Non-GAAP Coal margin

$              174,401

$              447,567

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton

$                  15.17

$                  34.26




Tons sold

11,496

13,065

(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Non-GAAP
Coal sales
realization per
ton

% of Met Tons
Sold

Export - other pricing mechanisms

1,429

$       153,260

$         107.25

40 %

Domestic

858

130,098

$         151.63

24 %

Export - Australian indexed

1,278

135,967

$         106.39

36 %

Total Met segment - met coal

3,565

419,325

$         117.62

100 %

Met segment - thermal coal

287

23,430

$           81.64

Non-GAAP Coal revenues

3,852

442,755

$         114.94

Add: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues


82,448



Coal revenues

3,852

$       525,203



 

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT: EMILY O'QUINN
InvestorRelations@AlphaMetResources.com 
CorporateCommunications@AlphaMetResources.com 
(423) 573-0369

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpha-announces-third-quarter-2025-financial-results-302606214.html

SOURCE ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

