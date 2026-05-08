Alma Gold Grants Stock Options

Alma Gold Grants Stock Options

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA,OTC:ALGLF) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,150,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of three (3) years from grant, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

About Alma Gold Inc.

Alma Gold Inc. is a gold-focused exploration company based in Bedford, Nova Scotia. Alma Gold Inc. through its subsidiary Karita Gold Corp. is exploring the Karita West Project in northern Guinea, the Dialakoro project permits under application in the Siguiri Basin of Guinea.

For more information on Alma Gold Inc., please visit our website at: https://www.almagoldinc.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Gregory Isenor"

Gregory Isenor
President & Chief Executive Officer
Alma Gold Inc.
Email: gpisenor@karitagold.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Private Placement, including for general working capital purposes and any potential strategic initiatives under consideration; and the Company's exploration plans and objectives. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the Company may not use the proceeds as currently intended; changes in economic, market and business conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices and investor sentiment; unanticipated expenses or liabilities; and risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions that the Company will be able to use the proceeds from the Private Placement as intended and that the Company will be able to carry out its planned exploration activities. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296369

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