Allup Silica Limited

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

Allup Silica Limited (ASX: APS) (“Allup” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its Board with the addition of 2 new Directors who have funded over $2billion in operations and developed, built and operated 3 VHM sand mines over the past 20 years in Australia and Africa.

Highlights:

  • Mr Peter Secker to join as Non-Executive Director. Mr Secker has extensive experience in sands operating the Cooljarloo Mineral Sands Mine with Tiwest in WA.
  • Mr Simon Finnis to join as Managing Director effective 16 August 2024. Simon has over 10 years operating in minerals sands, initially with Bemax Resources Limited at the Pooncarie Mineral Sands Project in NSW, and later as CEO of the US$650m Grand Cote Mineral Sands Project in Senegal, West Africa.
  • The Company will immediately commence a Pre-Feasibility Study on the McLaren project.
  • Market demand for VHM expected to stay strong for many years due to ongoing supply deficits with mine closures and limited new projects coming online.

These appointments follow the recent announcement regarding the acquisition of a 100% interest in the McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project located near Norseman and Esperance Port, WA.

Mr Peter Secker – Non-Executive Director

Peter has significant experience in the Mineral Sands industry having designed, built and commissioned and operated the TiWest Project at Cooljarloo, WA. Peter is a is a Mining Engineer with over 40 years’ experience delivering five greenfield projects into development in Australia, China, Africa, Canada and Mexico. Peter has been a CEO of public companies since 1990 and has raised over $2Billion of debt and equity.

Simon Finnis – Managing Director

Simon is a mining professional with over 35 years’ mining experience, including over 10 years operating in the minerals sands industry. Between 2001 and 2007 he worked on the Pooncarie Mineral Sands Project in NSW, taking it from feasibility, through construction and into production, becoming the General Manager Operations in 2004 and eventually Operations Manager, Eastern Australia until his departure in late 2007.

From 2012 - 2014 he was CEO of the US$650m Grand Cote Mineral Sands Project in Senegal, West Africa. In 2015, Simon joined Metro Mining as CEO to design, develop and operate the Bauxite Hills Project in Queensland.

The McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral sand Project

The Eucla West HMS Project is located on the western side of the Eucla Basin, adjacent to the Fraser Range within the State of Western Australia (Figure 1). The Eyre Highway from Norseman passes through the tenements at the common boundary of E69/2386 and E69/2388. The Balladonia roadhouse/motel is located on the Eyre Highway and approximately 40 km east of the project.

Figure 1: Location of Eucla West HMS Project

Allup Silica Executive Director Andrew Haythorpe commented:

"We welcome the new Board members and looking forward to strengthening the team. The McLaren Project presents an excellent opportunity for Allup Silica to fulfill its plan of moving into minerals production.

There has been significant, high quality previous work done, and the high value of titanium minerals means this opportunity presents a quicker and higher confidence pathway for Allup Silica and its shareholders.

As such I will be stepping aside as Managing Director but remaining as an Executive Director to support the companies’ growth plans over this transformational period.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Allup Silica Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:aps
Different types of rare earth metals laid out over black surface.

Rare Earths Stocks: 5 Biggest ASX Companies in 2024

Prices and demand for rare earths took a hit in 2023 and have stayed lower this year due to Chinese production. However, the long-term outlook for these important materials remains positive.

Rare earth elements (REEs) are key metals for high-tech applications, including permanent magnets, which have widespread potential, especially in the technology and electric vehicle sectors.

With future demand looking strong, countries around the world are keen to secure rare earths from sources outside of China — which is good news for rare earths companies in Australia. Indeed, looking at the next couple of decades, the International Energy Agency notes that rare earths demand could increase by up to seven times by 2040.

Keep reading...Show less

The CMI Summit III Welcomes Pat Ryan of Ucore Rare Metals as Keynote Speaker: "Breaking China's Rare Earth Supply Chain Control with Western Innovation"

The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) is pleased to announce that Pat Ryan, P.Eng., Chairman & CEO, Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF), will be a keynote speaker at the upcoming CMI Summit III. This two-day event, themed "The Politics of the Critical Minerals Market," will take place on August 21-22, 2024, at the National Club in Toronto.

Pat Ryan will speak from 9:15 to 9:35 AM on Day 1, addressing the critical importance of western innovation in establishing a resilient rare earth elements (REE) supply chain independent of Chinese control.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Equinox Resources Limited

Further High Grade Results & Drilling Commenced at Mata da Corda

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce RC drilling has commenced and additional high grade surface sample results have been received for its “Mata da Corda” Rare Earth Project, located in province of Patos de Minas, in Minas Gerais State, Brazil.

Keep reading...Show less
"Lynas Rare Earths" on phone screen.

Lynas Boosts Mount Weld's Rare Earths Resource and Reserves

Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF) released an updated mineral resource and ore reserves estimate for its Western Australia-based Mount Weld rare earths deposit on Monday (August 5).

The update shows a significant increase in tonnage and contained total rare earth oxides (TREO) compared to the company's previous mineral resource and ore reserves estimate, which was released in 2018.

The improvement is the result of 84,000 metres of drilling completed since the earlier estimate was published. The new estimate shows an increase of 92 percent in the mineral resource and a 63 percent rise in ore reserves.

Keep reading...Show less
Niobium periodic symbol.

St. George Acquires Brazil-based Araxa Niobium-Rare Earths Project

St. George Mining (ASX:SGQ) revealed plans to acquire the Araxa niobium-rare earths project in Brazil by entering into a binding conditional agreement to purchase a subsidiary of Itafos (TSXV:IFOS,OTC Pink:MBCF).

Under the agreement, which was announced on Tuesday (August 6), St. George will pay Itafos US$10 million in cash once the transaction closes and will issue Itafos ordinary shares representing a 10 percent stake.

This will be followed by deferred cash payments to Itafos of US$6 million nine months after closing, and US$5 million 18 months after closing. St. George will also issue various options to Itafos as part of the deal.

Keep reading...Show less
ABX Group Limited

Thick Dy & Tb REE results in NW Block of Deep Leads

37-hole drilling campaign has expanded resource outline northwest of the Deep Leads high-grade rare earth element resource zone. Thicker mineralisation encountered and grades continue to be enriched in Dy+Tb

ABx Group (ASX: ABX) (“ABx” or “the Company”) has received 316 assays from 37 holes that were the first drilled into the untested NW Block of its Deep Leads rare earth elements (REE) project, located 45 km west of Launceston, Tasmania. Several intercepts were considerably thicker than usual and extend ABx’s REE mineralisation across the plateau.

Keep reading...Show less

Project Rationalisation

Total Gold Sales in August Generates $6.3 Million. Toll Milling of 150,000 Tonnes Continues.

Source Rock Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Outlines Next Steps for the Record Ridge Magnesium Project Mine Permit

×