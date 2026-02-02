Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Fourth Quarter Financial and Operating Results; Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution of $0.60 Per Unit; and Provides 2026 Guidance

Highlights

  • Fourth quarter 2025 net income of $82.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $191.1 million, up 406.2% and 54.1%, respectively, year-over-year
  • Record full year and fourth quarter 2025 oil & gas royalty volumes, up 7.2% and 20.2%, respectively, year-over-year
  • Fourth quarter 2025 coal production volumes increased to 8.2 million tons produced, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.7%
  • Full year 2025 total revenue of $2.2 billion, net income of $311.2 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $698.7 million
  • Total and net leverage ratios as of December 31, 2025, were 0.66 times and 0.56 times, respectively
  • On January 27, 2026, declared quarterly cash distribution of $0.60 per unit, or $2.40 per unit annualized

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) ("ARLP" or the "Partnership") today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 Quarter" and "2025 Full Year", respectively). This release includes comparisons of results to the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 (the "2024 Quarter" and "2024 Full Year", respectively), as well as to the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (the "Sequential Quarter"). All references in the text of this release to "net income" refer to "net income attributable to ARLP." For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense and related reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the end of this release.

For the 2025 Quarter net income increased $66.3 million to $82.7 million, or $0.64 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, compared to $16.3 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted limited partner unit for the 2024 Quarter as a result of reduced operating expenses, lower impairment charges and increased investment income, partially offset by lower revenues and a decrease in the fair value of our digital assets during the 2025 Quarter. Total revenues decreased 9.2% to $535.5 million in the 2025 Quarter compared to $590.1 million for the 2024 Quarter primarily due to lower coal sales and transportation revenues, partially offset by record oil & gas royalty volumes. Adjusted EBITDA increased 54.1% to $191.1 million in the 2025 Quarter compared to $124.0 million in the 2024 Quarter.

Compared to the Sequential Quarter, total revenues decreased by 6.3% due to lower coal sales volumes and prices, partially offset by higher other revenues. Net income decreased by 13.1% compared to the Sequential Quarter as a result of lower revenues and a decrease in the fair value of our digital assets, partially offset by reduced operating expenses and increased investment income. Adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 Quarter increased by 2.8% compared to the Sequential Quarter.

Total revenues decreased 10.4% to $2.19 billion for the 2025 Full Year compared to $2.45 billion for the 2024 Full Year primarily due to lower coal sales pricing and transportation revenues. Net income for the 2025 Full Year was $311.2 million, or $2.40 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, compared to $360.9 million, or $2.77 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, for the 2024 Full Year as a result of lower revenues and a decrease in the fair value of our digital assets in the 2025 Full Year, partially offset by reduced operating expenses and increased investment income. Adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 Full Year was $698.7 million compared to $714.2 million for the 2024 Full Year.

CEO Commentary

"Our team delivered solid performance to close out the fourth quarter and full year," commented Joseph W. Craft III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We achieved record Oil & Gas royalty volumes, underscoring the quality of our minerals portfolio. In our coal operations, the Illinois Basin continued to perform well, highlighted by Hamilton's record year for clean tons and yield. While Appalachia costs increased sequentially primarily due to an unplanned outage at a key customer's plant that required production adjustments at Mettiki and lower recoveries at Tunnel Ridge, we expect Appalachia costs to improve in 2026 as mining progresses in the new district at Tunnel Ridge."

Mr. Craft continued, "Industry fundamentals strengthened during the quarter. The December 2025 PJM capacity auction for 2027-2028 delivery years cleared at the FERC‑approved cap across the entire region, with every megawatt of coal capacity selected. At the same time, reserve margins fell below PJM targets, reinforcing the critical need to keep existing, reliable baseload resources online as data center and industrial load growth accelerates. The Trump administration this month reestablished the National Coal Council, citing coal's critical importance to our country's economic competitiveness and national security, warning that the United States cannot win the global AI race without coal."

Mr. Craft concluded, "During the fourth quarter, we also recognized investment income of $17.5 million related to our share of the increase in the fair value of a coal-fired power plant indirectly owned and operated by an equity method investee. This investment aligns with our strategy to allocate a portion of excess cash flows into investments that we believe will generate attractive returns for our unitholders."

Segment Results and Analysis (Unaudited)

% Change

2025 Fourth

2024 Fourth

Quarter /

2025 Third

% Change

(in millions, except per ton and per BOE data)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Sequential

Coal Operations (1)

Illinois Basin Coal Operations

Tons sold

6.451

6.596

(2.2

)

%

6.611

(2.4

)

%

Coal sales price per ton sold

$

50.83

$

54.38

(6.5

)

%

$

51.03

(0.4

)

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton

$

34.04

$

39.77

(14.4

)

%

$

35.37

(3.8

)

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$

110.9

$

101.0

9.8

%

$

105.4

5.3

%

Appalachia Coal Operations

Tons sold

1.660

1.819

(8.7

)

%

2.092

(20.7

)

%

Coal sales price per ton sold

$

83.77

$

80.23

4.4

%

$

83.28

0.6

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton

$

63.34

$

76.79

(17.5

)

%

$

57.74

9.7

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$

34.6

$

7.0

n/m

$

54.1

(36.0

)

%

Total Coal Operations

Tons sold

8.111

8.415

(3.6

)

%

8.703

(6.8

)

%

Coal sales price per ton sold

$

57.57

$

59.97

(4.0

)

%

$

58.78

(2.1

)

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton

$

40.24

$

48.09

(16.3

)

%

$

40.99

(1.8

)

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$

144.0

$

105.4

36.7

%

$

157.5

(8.5

)

%

Royalties (1)

Oil & Gas Royalties

BOE sold (2)

0.989

0.823

20.2

%

0.899

10.0

%

Oil percentage of BOE

43.3

%

43.3

%

%

43.0

%

0.7

%

Average sales price per BOE (3)

$

34.60

$

36.94

(6.3

)

%

$

35.68

(3.0

)

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense

$

4.1

$

4.4

(7.2

)

%

$

4.1

1.6

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$

30.0

$

25.6

17.4

%

$

27.7

8.4

%

Coal Royalties

Royalty tons sold

6.501

5.491

18.4

%

7.055

(7.9

)

%

Revenue per royalty ton sold

$

3.45

$

3.23

6.8

%

$

3.50

(1.4

)

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense

$

7.8

$

7.3

7.8

%

$

7.6

3.6

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$

14.6

$

10.5

38.3

%

$

17.1

(14.8

)

%

Total Royalties

Total royalty revenues

$

56.8

$

48.5

17.2

%

$

57.4

(1.1

)

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense

$

12.0

$

11.7

2.2

%

$

11.6

2.9

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$

44.6

$

36.1

23.5

%

$

44.8

(0.5

)

%

Consolidated Total

Total revenues

$

535.5

$

590.1

(9.2

)

%

$

571.4

(6.3

)

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense

$

332.4

$

414.8

(19.9

)

%

$

359.3

(7.5

)

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$

211.9

$

141.6

49.6

%

$

207.2

2.3

%

____________________
n/m - Percentage change not meaningful.

(1)

For definitions of Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense and Segment Adjusted EBITDA and related reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the end of this release. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton is defined as Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense – Coal Operations (as reflected in the reconciliation table at the end of this release) divided by total tons sold.

(2)

Barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") for natural gas volumes are calculated on a 6:1 basis (6,000 cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel).

(3)

Average sales price per BOE is defined as oil & gas royalty revenues excluding lease bonus revenue divided by total BOE sold.

Coal Operations

Coal sales volumes decreased by 2.2% and 2.4% in the Illinois Basin compared to the 2024 Quarter and Sequential Quarter, respectively, due primarily to decreased tons sold from our River View mine as a result of transportation delays and the timing of committed sales. Reduced export sales volumes from Gibson South also contributed to the reduction in coal sales volumes in the Illinois Basin compared to the 2024 Quarter. In Appalachia, tons sold decreased by 8.7% and 20.7% compared to the 2024 Quarter and Sequential Quarter, respectively, due to reduced sales volumes across the region, primarily caused by timing of committed sales at our Mettiki mine, a longwall move at Tunnel Ridge and lower recoveries at Tunnel Ridge and Mettiki. Coal sales price per ton sold decreased by 6.5% in the Illinois Basin compared to the 2024 Quarter as a result of the expiration of higher priced legacy contracts. In Appalachia, coal sales price per ton sold increased by 4.4% compared to the 2024 Quarter primarily due to higher domestic and export pricing as well as an increased sales mix of higher priced MC Mining and Mettiki sales volumes in the 2025 Quarter. ARLP ended the 2025 Quarter with total coal inventory of 1.1 million tons, representing an increase of 0.4 million tons and 0.1 million tons compared to the end of the 2024 Quarter and Sequential Quarter, respectively.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton in the Illinois Basin decreased by 14.4% and 3.8% compared to the 2024 Quarter and Sequential Quarter, respectively, due primarily to increased production at our Hamilton mine resulting from fewer longwall move days and improved recoveries during the 2025 Quarter. In Appalachia, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton for the 2025 Quarter decreased by 17.5% compared to the 2024 Quarter due to increased production at our Mettiki and MC Mining operations and higher recoveries at MC Mining and Tunnel Ridge. Compared to the Sequential Quarter, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton increased by 9.7% in Appalachia primarily due to reduced recoveries across the region and lower production at our Mettiki and Tunnel Ridge operations.

Royalties

Segment Adjusted EBITDA for the Oil & Gas Royalties segment increased to $30.0 million in the 2025 Quarter compared to $25.6 million and $27.7 million in the 2024 Quarter and Sequential Quarter, respectively, due to record oil & gas royalty volumes, which increased 20.2% and 10.0%, respectively, partially offset by lower average sales price per BOE.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA for the Coal Royalties segment increased to $14.6 million in the 2025 Quarter compared to $10.5 million in the 2024 Quarter due to higher royalty tons sold, primarily from Tunnel Ridge, and higher average royalty rates per ton received from the Partnership's mining subsidiaries. Compared to the Sequential Quarter, Segment Adjusted EBITDA for the Coal Royalties segment decreased 14.8% as a result of lower royalty tons sold and royalty rates per ton.

Growth Investments

During the 2025 Quarter, equity method investment income increased $22.0 million primarily driven by a higher increase in the value of our share of the net assets of the companies in which we hold interests. This included approximately $17.5 million related to our share of the increase in the fair value of a coal-fired power plant indirectly owned and operated by an equity method investee.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2025, total debt and finance leases were outstanding in the amount of $463.7 million. The Partnership's total and net leverage ratios were 0.66 times and 0.56 times debt to trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, as of December 31, 2025. ARLP ended the 2025 Quarter with total liquidity of $518.5 million, which included $71.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and $447.3 million of borrowings available under its revolving credit and accounts receivable securitization facilities. ARLP also held 592 bitcoins valued at $51.8 million as of December 31, 2025.

Distributions

On January 27, 2026, the Board of Directors of ARLP's general partner (the "Board") approved a cash distribution to unitholders for the 2025 Quarter of $0.60 per unit (an annualized rate of $2.40 per unit), payable on February 13, 2026, to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on February 6, 2026.

Outlook

"Looking ahead to 2026, oil & gas royalty volumes are expected to be near 2025 Full Year record levels at the high end of our 2026 guidance," commented Mr. Craft. "Over the past week, commodity benchmark pricing has been volatile, with 2026 oil futures down 3-8% and natural gas futures up 10-15% compared to 2025 averages. February Henry Hub futures climbed to $7.46 per MMBtu on its final trading day compared to $3.68 per MMBtu at the beginning of this year. Lower crude oil prices have created a softer backdrop for acquisition activity. However, we were successful in completing $14.4 million in oil & gas mineral acquisitions during the 2025 Quarter and we remain committed to growing our minerals portfolio moving forward. At the midpoint of our 2026 guidance, coal royalty tons sold are expected to be six million tons, or 25% above 2025, reflecting higher volumes at our Hamilton and Tunnel Ridge mines."

"Turning to our coal operations, we expect another year of strong operational and financial performance as we build on the progress achieved in 2025," continued Mr. Craft. "Our 2026 guidance reflects the anticipated impact of reduced coal sales volumes at our Mettiki mine as disclosed in last week's WARN Act notices. Notwithstanding these reductions, our guidance reflects higher planned coal sales tons in 2026, where previous capital investments in equipment and mine development are driving meaningful productivity gains with total sales tons expected to exceed 2025 levels by 0.8 million to 2.3 million tons, primarily across the Illinois Basin and at Tunnel Ridge. Customer demand across our core markets remains strong, and we have already committed and priced more than 93% of our 2026 sales tons guidance range at the midpoint."

Mr. Craft added, "We expect improved operating expenses per ton sold in the Illinois Basin and at Tunnel Ridge to help offset lower coal sales prices per ton sold year-over-year, supporting our efforts to preserve margins while maintaining our focus on cost discipline and execution."

Mr. Craft concluded, "With tightening domestic coal supply, robust contracting activity, and growing electricity demand, our longer-term outlook continues to be promising. Supported by our logistical advantages, cost structure, and strong balance sheet, we believe Alliance will continue to demonstrate its ability to serve as a reliable supply partner and is preparing to meet increased customer demand."

ARLP is providing the following guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2026:

2026 Full Year Guidance

Coal Operations

Volumes (Million Short Tons)

Illinois Basin Sales Tons

26.00 — 27.00

Appalachia Sales Tons

7.75 — 8.25

Total Sales Tons

33.75 — 35.25

Committed & Priced Sales Tons

2026 — Domestic / Export / Total

30.5 / 1.7 / 32.2

2027 — Domestic / Export / Total

20.6 / 0.3 / 20.9

Coal Sales Price Per Ton Sold (1)

Illinois Basin

$50.00 — $52.00

Appalachia

$66.00 — $71.00

Total

$54.00 — $56.00

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense Per Ton Sold (2)

Illinois Basin

$33.00 — $35.00

Appalachia

$49.00 — $53.00

Total

$37.00 — $39.00

Royalties

Oil & Gas Royalties

Oil (000 Barrels)

1,525 — 1,625

Natural gas (000 MCF)

6,300 — 6,700

Liquids (000 Barrels)

825 — 875

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense (% of Oil & Gas Royalties Revenue)

~ 14.0%

Coal Royalties

Royalty tons sold (Million Short Tons)

30.0 — 30.8

Revenue per royalty ton sold

$3.00 — $3.20

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per royalty ton sold

$1.10 — $1.20

Consolidated (Millions)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

$315 — $325

General and administrative

$90 — $95

Net interest expense

$43 — $47

Income tax expense

$14 — $16

Total capital expenditures

$280 — $300

____________________

(1)

Sales price per ton is defined as total coal sales revenue divided by total tons sold.

(2)

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense is defined as operating expenses, coal purchases, if applicable, and other income or expense as adjusted to remove certain items from operating expenses that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations.

Conference Call

A conference call regarding ARLP's 2025 Quarter and Full Year financial results and 2026 guidance is scheduled for today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern. To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784 and request to be connected to the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. earnings conference call. International callers should dial (201) 689-8560 and request to be connected to the same call. Investors may also listen to the call via the "Investors" section of ARLP's website at www.arlp.com .

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for approximately one week. To access the audio replay, dial U.S. Toll Free (844) 512-2921; International Toll (412) 317-6671 and request to be connected to replay using access code 13757920.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified energy company that is currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States, supplying reliable, affordable energy domestically and internationally to major utilities, metallurgical and industrial users. ARLP also generates operating and royalty income from mineral interests it owns in strategic coal and oil & gas producing regions in the United States. In addition, ARLP is positioning itself as a reliable energy partner for the future by pursuing opportunities that support the growth and development of energy and related infrastructure.

News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), are available at www.arlp.com . For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7673 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com .

The statements and projections used throughout this release are based on current expectations. These statements and projections are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially. These projections do not include the potential impact of any mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations that may occur after the date of this release. We have included more information below regarding business risks that could affect our results.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: With the exception of historical matters, any matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Those forward-looking statements include expectations with respect to our future financial and operational performance, coal and oil & gas consumption and expected future prices, our ability to increase or maintain unitholder distributions in future quarters, business plans and potential growth with respect to our energy and infrastructure transition investments, optimizing cash flows, reducing operating and capital expenditures, infrastructure projects at our existing properties, growth in domestic electricity demand, preserving liquidity and maintaining financial flexibility, our future repurchases of units, and the impact of recently announced tax legislation. These risks to our ability to achieve these outcomes include, but are not limited to, the following: decline in the coal industry's share of electricity generation, including as a result of environmental concerns related to coal mining and combustion, the cost and perceived benefits of other sources of electricity and fuels, such as oil & gas, nuclear energy, and renewable fuels and the planned retirement of coal-fired power plants in the U.S.; our ability to provide fuel for growth in domestic energy demand, should it materialize; changes in macroeconomic and market conditions and market volatility, and the impact of such changes and volatility on our financial position; changes in global economic and geo-political conditions or changes in industries in which our customers operate; changes in commodity prices, demand and availability which could affect our operating results and cash flows; the effects of a prolonged government shutdown; impacts of geopolitical events, including the conflicts in Ukraine and in the Middle East and the potential for conflict in Venezuela; the severity, magnitude and duration of any future pandemics and impacts of such pandemics and of businesses' and governments' responses to such pandemics on our operations and personnel, and on demand for coal, oil, and natural gas, the financial condition of our customers and suppliers and operators, available liquidity and capital sources and broader economic disruptions; actions of the major oil-producing countries with respect to oil production volumes and prices and the direct and indirect impacts over the near and long term on oil & gas exploration and production operations at the properties in which we hold mineral interests; changes in competition in domestic and international coal markets and our ability to respond to such changes; potential shut-ins of production by the operators of the properties in which we hold oil & gas mineral interests due to low commodity prices or the lack of downstream demand or storage capacity; risks associated with the expansion of and investments into the infrastructure of our operations and properties, including the timing of such investments coming online; our ability to identify and complete acquisitions and to successfully integrate such acquisitions into our business and achieve the anticipated benefits therefrom; our ability to identify and invest in new energy and infrastructure transition ventures; the success of our development plans for our wholly owned subsidiary, Matrix Design Group, LLC, and our investments in emerging and other infrastructure and technology companies; dependence on significant customer contracts, and failure of customers to renew existing contracts upon expiration; adjustments made in price, volume, or terms to existing coal supply agreements; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, and the results of central bank policy actions including interest rates, bank failures, and associated liquidity risks; the effects of and changes in taxes or tariffs and other trade measures adopted or threatened by the United States and foreign governments, including the imposition of or increase in tariffs on steel and/or other raw materials; legislation, regulations, and court decisions and interpretations thereof, both domestic and foreign, including those relating to the environment and the release of greenhouse gases, such as the Environmental Protection Agency's emissions regulations for coal-fired power plants, and state legislation seeking to impose liability on a wide range of energy companies under greenhouse gas "superfund" laws, mining, miner health and safety, hydraulic fracturing, and health care; deregulation of the electric utility industry or the effects of any adverse change in the coal industry, electric utility industry, or general economic conditions; investors' and other stakeholders' attention to environmental, social, and governance matters; liquidity constraints, including those resulting from any future unavailability of financing; customer bankruptcies, cancellations or breaches to existing contracts, or other failures to perform; customer delays, failure to take coal under contracts or defaults in making payments; our productivity levels and margins earned on our coal sales; disruptions to oil & gas exploration and production operations at the properties in which we hold mineral interests; changes in equipment, raw material, service or labor costs or availability, including due to inflationary pressures; changes in our ability to recruit, hire and maintain labor; our ability to maintain satisfactory relations with our employees; increases in labor costs, adverse changes in work rules, or cash payments or projections associated with workers' compensation claims; increases in transportation costs and risk of transportation delays or interruptions; operational interruptions due to geologic, permitting, labor, weather, supply chain shortage of equipment or mine supplies, or other factors; risks associated with major mine-related accidents, mine fires, mine floods or other interruptions; results of litigation, including claims not yet asserted; foreign currency fluctuations that could adversely affect the competitiveness of our coal abroad; difficulty maintaining our surety bonds for mine reclamation as well as workers' compensation and black lung benefits; difficulty in making accurate assumptions and projections regarding post-mine reclamation as well as pension, black lung benefits, and other post-retirement benefit liabilities; uncertainties in estimating and replacing our coal mineral reserves and resources; uncertainties in estimating and replacing our oil & gas reserves; uncertainties in the amount of oil & gas production due to the level of drilling and completion activity by the operators of our oil & gas properties; uncertainties in the future of the electric vehicle industry and the market for EV charging stations; the impact of current and potential changes to federal or state tax rules and regulations, including a loss or reduction of benefits from certain tax deductions and credits; difficulty obtaining commercial property insurance, and risks associated with our participation in the commercial insurance property program; evolving cybersecurity risks, such as those involving unauthorized access, denial-of-service attacks, malicious software, data privacy breaches by employees, insiders or others with authorized access, cyber or phishing attacks, ransomware, malware, social engineering, physical breaches, or other actions; and difficulty in making accurate assumptions and projections regarding future revenues and costs associated with equity investments in companies we do not control.

Additional information concerning these, and other factors can be found in ARLP's public periodic filings with the SEC, including ARLP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on February 27, 2025, and ARLP's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025, filed on May 9, 2025, August 7, 2025 and November 7, 2025, respectively. Except as required by applicable securities laws, ARLP does not intend to update its forward-looking statements.

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OPERATING DATA

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Tons Sold

8,111

8,415

32,967

33,319

Tons Produced

8,189

6,901

33,167

32,206

Mineral Interest Volumes (BOE)

989

823

3,648

3,402

SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:

Coal sales

$

466,942

$

504,618

$

1,932,515

$

2,111,803

Oil & gas royalties

34,237

30,404

137,849

138,311

Transportation revenues

10,153

30,519

36,612

112,590

Other revenues

24,181

24,551

87,835

86,004

Total revenues

535,513

590,092

2,194,811

2,448,708

EXPENSES:

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization)

328,193

407,090

1,368,521

1,507,398

Transportation expenses

10,153

30,519

36,612

112,590

Outside coal purchases

2,782

7,879

21,820

35,791

General and administrative

20,786

17,655

83,119

82,224

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

76,256

80,472

299,436

285,446

Asset impairments

31,130

31,130

Total operating expenses

438,170

574,745

1,809,508

2,054,579

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

97,343

15,347

385,303

394,129

Interest expense, net

(11,016)

(8,676)

(39,735)

(35,229)

Interest income

632

1,687

2,751

7,222

Net income (loss) on equity method investments

20,031

(1,929)

20,976

(4,961)

Change in fair value of digital assets

(15,375)

13,958

(4,354)

22,395

Impairment loss on investments

(3,037)

(28,037)

Other income (expense)

(1,382)

183

(889)

(2,062)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

87,196

20,570

336,015

381,494

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

3,349

3,005

18,765

15,937

NET INCOME

83,847

17,565

317,250

365,557

LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

(1,181)

(1,235)

(6,087)

(4,702)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ARLP

$

82,666

$

16,330

$

311,163

$

360,855

EARNINGS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT - BASIC AND DILUTED

$

0.64

$

0.12

$

2.40

$

2.77

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF UNITS OUTSTANDING – BASIC AND DILUTED

128,428,024

128,061,981

128,387,910

127,964,744

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except unit data)

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2025

2024

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

71,212

$

136,962

Trade receivables (net of allowance of $5,360 and $2,087, respectively)

129,686

166,829

Other receivables

1,992

10,158

Inventories, net

142,619

120,661

Advance royalties

10,496

11,422

Digital assets

51,834

45,037

Prepaid expenses and other assets

22,215

22,161

Total current assets

430,054

513,230

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT:

Property, plant and equipment

4,502,648

4,435,535

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(2,364,206

)

(2,269,265

)

Total property, plant and equipment, net

2,138,442

2,166,270

OTHER ASSETS:

Advance royalties

72,412

70,264

Equity method investments

69,638

35,532

Equity securities

82,466

92,541

Operating lease right-of-use assets

17,065

15,871

Other long-term assets

43,711

22,022

Total other assets

285,292

236,230

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,853,788

$

2,915,730

LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

$

81,809

$

98,188

Accrued taxes other than income taxes

20,319

21,051

Accrued payroll and related expenses

31,244

26,946

Accrued interest

2,012

1,821

Workers' compensation and pneumoconiosis benefits

15,901

14,838

Other current liabilities

29,495

48,023

Current maturities, long-term debt, net

23,646

22,275

Total current liabilities

204,426

233,142

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

Long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net

427,137

450,885

Pneumoconiosis benefits

100,740

120,152

Workers' compensation

37,742

37,177

Asset retirement obligations

153,247

155,156

Long-term operating lease obligations

14,591

13,638

Deferred income tax liabilities

27,732

29,353

Other liabilities

27,951

22,694

Total long-term liabilities

789,140

829,055

Total liabilities

993,566

1,062,197

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

PARTNERS' CAPITAL:

ARLP Partners' Capital:

Limited Partners - Common Unitholders 128,428,024 and 128,061,981 units outstanding, respectively

1,843,627

1,867,850

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,026

)

(35,103

)

Total ARLP Partners' Capital

1,842,601

1,832,747

Noncontrolling interest

17,621

20,786

Total Partners' Capital

1,860,222

1,853,533

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL

$

2,853,788

$

2,915,730

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

$

651,136

$

803,131

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Property, plant and equipment:

Capital expenditures

(263,280

)

(428,741

)

Change in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(10,826

)

9,142

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

2,541

1,626

Contributions to equity method investments

(25,384

)

(2,896

)

Purchase of equity securities

(14,925

)

Purchase of debt securities

(3,037

)

Oil & gas reserve business combinations

(10,000

)

Oil & gas reserve asset acquisitions

(7,837

)

(24,733

)

Other

1,493

4,938

Net cash used in investing activities

(331,255

)

(440,664

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Borrowings under securitization facility

84,000

75,000

Payments under securitization facility

(84,000

)

(75,000

)

Proceeds from equipment financings

54,626

Payments on equipment financings

(12,870

)

(11,981

)

Borrowings under revolving credit facilities

20,000

Payments under revolving credit facilities

(20,000

)

Borrowing under long-term debt

400,000

Payments on long-term debt

(14,063

)

(299,842

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(11,442

)

Payments for purchase of units and tax withholdings related to settlements under deferred compensation plans

(7,082

)

(15,544

)

Cash settlement of grants under deferred compensation plans

(21,786

)

Distributions paid to Partners

(337,178

)

(363,430

)

Other

(14,537

)

(15,919

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(385,730

)

(285,318

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

99

NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(65,750

)

77,149

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

136,962

59,813

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$

71,212

$

136,962

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP "net income attributable to ARLP" to non-GAAP "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Distribution Coverage Ratio" and "Distributable Cash Flow" (in thousands).

EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to ARLP before net interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, depletion and amortization and Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for certain items that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Distributable cash flow ("DCF") is defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding equity method investment earnings, interest expense (before capitalized interest), interest income, income taxes and estimated maintenance capital expenditures and adding distributions from equity method investments and litigation expense accrual. Distribution coverage ratio ("DCR") is defined as DCF divided by distributions paid to partners.

Management believes that the presentation of such additional financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations because these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide additional information about our core operating performance and ability to generate and distribute cash flow, (ii) provide investors with the financial analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operational, compensation and planning decisions and (iii) present measurements that investors, rating agencies and debt holders have indicated are useful in assessing us and our results of operations.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and DCR should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to ARLP, net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and DCF are not intended to represent cash flow and do not represent the measure of cash available for distribution. Our method of computing EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and DCR may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies, or EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and DCR may be computed differently by us in different contexts (i.e., public reporting versus computation under financing agreements).

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

Net income attributable to ARLP

$

82,666

$

16,330

$

311,163

$

360,855

$

95,104

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

76,256

80,472

299,436

285,446

78,211

Interest expense, net

11,541

11,227

47,647

40,850

12,009

Capitalized interest

(1,157

)

(4,238

)

(10,663

)

(12,843

)

(1,658

)

Income tax expense

3,349

3,005

18,765

15,937

5,886

EBITDA

172,655

106,796

666,348

690,245

189,552

Litigation expense accrual (1)

15,250

Asset impairments

31,130

31,130

Change in fair value of digital assets

15,375

(13,958

)

4,354

(22,395

)

(3,739

)

Impairment loss on investments (2)

3,037

28,037

Adjusted EBITDA

191,067

123,968

698,739

714,230

185,813

Net loss (income) on equity method investments

(20,031

)

1,929

(20,976

)

4,961

(4,487

)

Distributions from equity method investments

6,094

939

12,254

3,788

2,407

Interest expense, net

(11,541

)

(11,227

)

(47,647

)

(40,850

)

(12,009

)

Income tax expense

(3,349

)

(3,005

)

(18,765

)

(15,937

)

(5,886

)

Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (3)

(2,537

)

(351

)

(884

)

(2,185

)

1,791

Litigation expense accrual (1)

(15,250

)

Estimated maintenance capital expenditures (4)

(59,616

)

(53,552

)

(241,456

)

(249,919

)

(61,269

)

Distributable Cash Flow

$

100,087

$

58,701

$

381,265

$

398,838

$

106,360

Distributions paid to partners

$

77,772

$

90,723

$

337,178

$

363,430

$

77,776

Distribution Coverage Ratio

1.29

0.65

1.13

1.10

1.37

____________________

(1)

Litigation expense accrual is a $15.3 million accrual relating to the settlement of certain litigation as described in Item 1 of Part II of ARLP's Form 10-Q filed on November 7, 2025 with the SEC for the period ended September 30, 2025.

(2)

Impairment loss on investments represents a) a $25.0 million write-down in June 2025 of our preferred equity investment in a battery materials company, following the conversion of such preferred equity to common equity as part of a convertible note financing and recapitalization during the period and b) an additional $3.0 million impairment loss in December 2025 related to an investment in convertible notes of the same company.

(3)

Deferred income tax expense (benefit) is the amount of income tax expense (benefit) during the period on temporary differences between the tax basis and financial reporting basis of recorded assets and liabilities. These differences generally arise in one period and reverse in subsequent periods to eventually offset each other and do not impact the amount of distributable cash flow available to be paid to partners.

(4)

Maintenance capital expenditures are those capital expenditures required to maintain, over the long-term, the existing infrastructure of our coal assets. We estimate maintenance capital expenditures on an annual basis based upon a five-year planning horizon. For the 2026 planning horizon, average annual estimated maintenance capital expenditures are assumed to be $7.23 per ton produced compared to an estimated $7.28 per ton produced in 2025. Our actual maintenance capital expenditures fluctuate depending on various factors, including maintenance schedules and timing of capital projects, among others.

Reconciliation of GAAP "Cash flows from operating activities" to non-GAAP "Free cash flow" (in thousands).

Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures and the change in accounts payable and accrued liabilities from purchases of property, plant and equipment. Free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing free cash flow may not be the same method used by other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management to assess our ability to generate excess cash flow from our operations.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

Cash flows from operating activities

$

143,876

$

168,420

$

651,136

$

803,131

$

209,881

Capital expenditures

(44,759

)

(93,155

)

(263,280

)

(428,741

)

(64,728

)

Change in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(5,271

)

(49

)

(10,826

)

9,142

6,285

Free cash flow

$

93,846

$

75,216

$

377,030

$

383,532

$

151,438

Reconciliation of GAAP "Operating Expenses" to non-GAAP "Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense" and Reconciliation of non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA" to non-GAAP "Segment Adjusted EBITDA" (in thousands).

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense is defined as operating expenses, coal purchases, if applicable, and other income or expense as adjusted to remove certain items from operating expenses that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Transportation expenses are excluded as these expenses are passed on to our customers and, consequently, we do not realize any margin on transportation revenues. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense is used as a supplemental financial measure by our management to assess the operating performance of our segments. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense is a key component of EBITDA in addition to coal sales, royalty revenues and other revenues. The exclusion of corporate general and administrative expenses from Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense allows management to focus solely on the evaluation of segment operating performance as it primarily relates to our operating expenses. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense – Coal Operations represents Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense from our wholly-owned subsidiary, Alliance Coal, LLC ("Alliance Coal"), which holds our coal mining operations and related support activities.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

Operating expense

$

328,193

$

407,090

$

1,368,521

$

1,507,398

$

354,604

Litigation expense accrual (1)

(15,250

)

Outside coal purchases

2,782

7,879

21,820

35,791

4,514

Other expense (income)

1,382

(183

)

889

2,062

135

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense

332,357

414,786

1,391,230

1,530,001

359,253

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense – Non Coal Operations (2)

(5,991

)

(10,072

)

(30,008

)

(28,471

)

(2,520

)

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense – Coal Operations

$

326,366

$

404,714

$

1,361,222

$

1,501,530

$

356,733

____________________

(1)

Litigation expense accrual is a $15.3 million accrual relating to the settlement of certain litigation as described in Item 1 of Part II of ARLP's Form 10-Q filed on November 7, 2025 with the SEC for the period ended September 30, 2025.

(2)

Non Coal Operations represent activity outside of Alliance Coal and primarily consist of Total Royalties, our investments in the advancement of energy and related infrastructure and various eliminations primarily between Alliance Coal and our Coal Royalty segment.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for general and administrative expenses. Segment Adjusted EBITDA – Coal Operations represents Segment Adjusted EBITDA from our wholly-owned subsidiary, Alliance Coal, which holds our coal mining operations and related support activities and allows management to focus primarily on the operating performance of our Illinois Basin and Appalachia segments.

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

Adjusted EBITDA (See reconciliation to GAAP above)

$

191,067

$

123,968

$

698,739

$

714,230

$

185,813

General and administrative

20,786

17,655

83,119

82,224

21,373

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

211,853

141,623

781,858

796,454

207,186

Segment Adjusted EBITDA – Non Coal Operations (1)

(67,829

)

(36,250

)

(198,273

)

(170,705

)

(49,721

)

Segment Adjusted EBITDA – Coal Operations

$

144,024

$

105,373

$

583,585

$

625,749

$

157,465

____________________

(1)

Non Coal Operations represent activity outside of Alliance Coal and primarily consist of Total Royalties, our investments in the advancement of energy and related infrastructure and various eliminations primarily between Alliance Coal and our Coal Royalty segment.

Investor Relations Contact
Cary P. Marshall
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
918-295-7673
investorrelations@arlp.com

ARLP
Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

