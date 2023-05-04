The Fed Hiked Rates — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Change of Name to Cleantech Power Corp.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power and cleantech, is pleased to announce that further to its April 24, 2023 news release, effective today, May 4, 2023, the Company has changed its name from Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. to Cleantech Power Corp. (" Name Change "). The new name has been chosen to better reflect the focus of the Company's business. The Name Change was approved by the NEO Exchange. The Company will keep its trading symbol on the NEO Exchange "PWWR". The Company has changed its trading symbol on the OTCQB from "ALKFF" to "PWWRF".

The Company's new CUSIP number is 18453N103 and its new ISIN is CA18453N1033.

The Company presents the new company logo:

logo for Cleantech Power Corp.

Figure 1- logo for Cleantech Power Corp.

Additionally, the Company's website www.cleantechpower.ca along with the Investor Presentation has been updated.

Updated Investor Presentation home page

Figure 2- Updated Investor Presentation home page

" Cleantech Power is synonymous with our brand and focus and who we are as we develop and deliver affordable, renewable, and reliable power to the people", stated Frank Carnevale, CEO of Cleantech Power Corp. "We have a unique story on how we are leveraging leading cleantech to deliver more affordable power solutions to our customers".

The Name Change will not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders. There will be no consolidation of capital associated with the name change. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Name Change. Issued certificates representing common shares in the capital of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged.

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)

PWWR is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future- forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

PWWR is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at www.cleantechpower.ca and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on: Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531- 8264
fcarnevale@cleantechpower.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the Name Change and statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy .

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20238a96-bdf2-4590-a16a-e3ccf6584620
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/765904ea-6b4f-49eb-b320-89a83ce59b85


Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Appointment of J. Michael Sullivan as Strategic Consultant

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Appointment of J. Michael Sullivan as Strategic Consultant

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed J. Michael Sullivan as a consultant of the Company (the " Consultant ").

"I am very pleased to add Mike Sullivan as a Strategic Consultant to the Company. I expect his experience in structured financial vehicles, including flow through offerings for cleantech and hydrogen-based opportunities will be a tremendous asset to PWWR," stated Frank Carnevale, CEO of PWWR.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Name Change

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Name Change

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce a name change to CLEANTECH POWER CORP. (the " Name Change ") effective Thursday, May 4, 2023, subject to final acceptance of the NEO Exchange Inc. (the " NEO ").

Reflecting growth of the Company since 2021, the Company believes that the Name Change more clearly communicates to the marketplace its intentions and strategic priorities as announced on March 6, 2023, on a go forward basis.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Festival Hydro to Pilot Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell with Supporting Cleantech

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Festival Hydro to Pilot Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell with Supporting Cleantech

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Festival Hydro Inc. (" Festival Hydro "). The LOI summarizes the intentions of the Company and Festival Hydro to enter into a Joint Venture (" JV ") to demonstrate PWWR's Jupiter 1.0 fuel cell prototype and supporting ammonia cracking and AI (artificial intelligence) electrical panel cleantech (the " Pilot ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQX: ALKFF) (FRANKFURT: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("PWWR" or the "Company") is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order granted on April 3, 2023 (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203"). On April 3, 2023, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the "Default Announcement").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements, Management Cease Trade Order and Update on Fuel Cell Power NV

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements, Management Cease Trade Order and Update on Fuel Cell Power NV

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF) (FRANKFURT: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("PWWR" or the "Company") announces today that as a result of delays to its audit, the Company's annual financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis and annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings") were not finalized by March 31, 2023, being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied for, and has been granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The reason for the anticipated delay is due to staffing limitations and turnover with the Company's foreign subsidiaries which has resulted in delays to certain audit procedures and added complexities of auditing certain transactions during the financial year. The Company requires additional time to complete and submit the required filings. The Company is working with its auditor (Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP) to complete the audit in a timely manner.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

