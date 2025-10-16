Aligos Therapeutics Receives USAN Council Approval for pevifoscorvir sodium as Nonproprietary Name for ALG-000184

Aligos Therapeutics Receives USAN Council Approval for pevifoscorvir sodium as Nonproprietary Name for ALG-000184

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced that the United States Adopted Names (USAN) Council has adopted pevifoscorvir sodium as the nonproprietary (generic) name for ALG-000184, under investigation for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

The USAN, consisting of members from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), American Medical Association (AMA), United States Pharmacopeia (USP) and the American Pharmacists Association (APhA), is responsible for developing simple, informative and unique nonproprietary (generic) drug names.

"The adoption of pevifoscorvir sodium, or pevy, marks the first generic name for a compound at Aligos," stated Lawrence Blatt, PhD, MBA, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Aligos Therapeutics. "As we continue to progress our Phase 2 B-Supreme study, we look forward to adopting this new name. This milestone showcases our continued innovation in the liver and viral disease space and reinforces our commitment to improving patient outcomes."

Generic drug names like pevifoscorvir sodium ensure consistent identification. Standardized naming also supports international recognition and transparency across markets.

About pevifoscorvir sodium
Pevifoscorvir sodium (formerly known as ALG-000184) was derived from initial IP licensed from the laboratory of Dr. Raymond Schinazi at Emory University, which was further optimized by Aligos. Pevifoscorvir sodium is a potent potential best/first-in-class oral small molecule capsid assembly modulator (CAM-E) being developed for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Phase 1 studies have demonstrated after single and multiple daily doses that pevifoscorvir sodium was well-tolerated by study participants, with no safety signals observed, and demonstrated linear PK and excellent antiviral activity. In longer term Phase 1 studies, pevifoscorvir sodium 300mg QD x ≤96 weeks ± entecavir (ETV) and pevifoscorvir sodium monotherapy have demonstrated sustained reductions in HBV DNA, RNA, HBsAg, HBeAg, and HBcrAg. Pevifoscorvir sodium has a regulatory path, as acknowledged by the FDA, EMA, and NMPA (China), for subsequent studies utilizing the chronic suppressive pathway. Phase 1 96-week dosing of pevifoscorvir sodium has been completed with the final and post-treatment follow up data expected at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease's The Liver Meeting® in 2025. The Phase 2 B-SUPREME study initiated in August 2025, with interim data projected in 2026, and topline data anticipated in 2027.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) is a clinical stage biotechnology company founded with the mission to improve patient outcomes by developing best-in-class therapies for the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos applies its science driven approach and deep R&D expertise to advance its purpose-built pipeline of therapeutics for high unmet medical needs such as chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit www.aligos.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements," including without limitation, statements regarding Aligos' financial results and performance as well as research and development activities, including regulatory status and the timing of announcements and updates relating to our regulatory filings and clinical trials. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos' clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos' capital resources to fund operations. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2025 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.
Jordyn Tarazi
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
+1 (650) 910-0427
jtarazi@aligos.com

Media Contact
Inizio Evoke
Jake Robison
Vice President
Jake.Robison@inizioevoke.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aligos Therapeutics Inc.ALGSNASDAQ:ALGSLife Science Investing
ALGS
The Conversation (0)
Aligos Therapeutics Inc.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc.

Long-Term Data from Mirum's LIVMARLI Studies in ALGS and PFIC Highlighted at EASL Congress

Long-Term Data from Mirum's LIVMARLI Studies in ALGS and PFIC Highlighted at EASL Congress

- Data showcases sustained clinical benefit following seven years of LIVMARLI treatment in patients with Alagille syndrome - Long-term extension data from LIVMARLI PFIC studies highlight improvement in key liver markers and growth Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that... Keep Reading...
Aligos Therapeutics Presents Positive Data at the EASL Congress 2024

Aligos Therapeutics Presents Positive Data at the EASL Congress 2024

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, "Aligos"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced positive data from six poster presentations at the European Association for the... Keep Reading...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for LIVMARLI® Oral Solution for the Treatment of PFIC in Patients Three Months of Age and Older

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for LIVMARLI® Oral Solution for the Treatment of PFIC in Patients Three Months of Age and Older

Positive opinion from CHMP based on Phase 3 MARCH study with highly statistically significant (p CHMP assessment concluded that LIVMARLI in PFIC brings significant clinical benefit over the existing approved therapy. Additionally, LIVMARLI received favorable COMP opinion recommending maintenance... Keep Reading...
Long-Term Data from Mirum's LIVMARLI Studies in ALGS and PFIC to be Presented at EASL Congress

Long-Term Data from Mirum's LIVMARLI Studies in ALGS and PFIC to be Presented at EASL Congress

- Data showcases sustained clinical benefit following 7 years of LIVMARLI treatment in patients with Alagille syndrome - Long-term extension data from LIVMARLI PFIC studies highlight improvement in key liver markers and growth Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that new... Keep Reading...
Aligos Therapeutics Announces Six Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at EASL 2024

Aligos Therapeutics Announces Six Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at EASL 2024

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, "Aligos"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced six abstracts have been accepted for poster presentations, including two Top... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Commences Exploration Program at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

NevGold Discovers High-Grade Oxide Antimony "Bullet Zone" From Surface with 2025 Step-Out Drilling: 14.90 g/t AuEq Over 4.6 Meters Within 2.42 g/t AuEq Over 53.3 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Stallion Uranium Commencing Ground Electromagnetic Survey on the Coyote Corridor

Blue Sky Completes Geophysical Survey at Amarillo Grande Uranium Project & Identifies Anomaly at Ivana Gap Target for Drill Testing

Related News

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals Commences Exploration Program at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Discovers High-Grade Oxide Antimony "Bullet Zone" From Surface with 2025 Step-Out Drilling: 14.90 g/t AuEq Over 4.6 Meters Within 2.42 g/t AuEq Over 53.3 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Commencing Ground Electromagnetic Survey on the Coyote Corridor

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Completes Geophysical Survey at Amarillo Grande Uranium Project & Identifies Anomaly at Ivana Gap Target for Drill Testing

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp and Riverside Update Substantial Drilling Progress at the LA Union Gold and Silver Project with Seven Holes Completed at Four Targets

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Reports High Grade Gold along with Silver, Copper and Zinc Mineralization at Ripsey Mine