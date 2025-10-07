Aligos Therapeutics Announces Eight Abstracts Accepted at The Liver Meeting® 2025

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced eight presentations, including one oral presentation, at The Liver Meeting ® 2025, being held November 7 11, 2025 in Washington, D.C. The abstracts released today can be found on the AASLD website at https:www.aasld.orgthe-liver-meeting .

Details on the abstracts are as follows:

ALG-000184: Potential first-/best-in-class small molecule CAM-E for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection

Publication #: 0198
Type: Oral Presentation
Title: Oral Once -Daily 300 mg ALG-000184, a Novel Capsid Assembly Modulator Demonstrates potent suppression of HBV DNA in Treatment-Naive or Currently-not-treated Subjects with Chronic HBV
Presenter: Professor Man-Fung Yuen, MBBS, MD, PhD, DSc, Chair and Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Hong Kong
Date/Time: November 9, 2025 at 5:00pm – 6:30pm ET
Session: Next-generation HBV Therapeutics: Emerging Therapies and Search for Functional Cure

Publication #: 1208
Type: Poster Presentation
Title: Sustained Reduction of HBV Antigen Levels During the 8-Week Follow-up Period in Treatment Naïve (TN) or Currently-Not-Treated (CNT) HBeAg-Positive Subjects with Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection After 96-Week 300 mg ALG-000184
Presenter: Professor Man-Fung Yuen, MBBS, MD, PhD, DSc, Chair and Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Hong Kong
Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET
Session: Hepatitis B ("1118-1367")

Publication #: 1251
Type: Poster Presentation
Title: Capsid Assembly Modulator ALG-001075 Prevents cccDNA Formation and HBV DNA Integration In Vitro
Presenter: Jordi Verheyen
Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET
Session: Hepatitis B ("1118-1367")

Publication #: 1338
Type: Poster Presentation
Title: Capsid Assembly Modulator ALG-001075 Binds and Directly Targets HBeAg
Presenter: Jordi Verheyen
Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET
Session: Hepatitis B ("1118-1367")

Preclinical

Publication #: 1248
Type: Poster Presentation
Title: Differentiation of HBV capsid assembly modulators based on stabilization of core protein oligomerization and residence time
Presenter: Cheng Liu, PhD
Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET
Session: Hepatitis B ("1118-1367")

Publication #: 1330
Type: Poster Presentation
Title: CAM-E and CAM-A Compounds Differentially Affect Phosphorylated and Non-Phosphorylated Hepatitis B Core Protein In Vitro
Presenter: Rene Geissler, PhD, Abbott Diagnostics Division
Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET
Session: Hepatitis B ("1118-1367")

Publication #: 1155
Type: Poster Presentation
Title: Lead Optimization and Selection of a Potential Best-in-Class HBV ASO
Presenter: Jin Hong, PhD
Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET
Session: Hepatitis B ("1118-1367")

Publication #: 1103
Type: Poster Presentation
Title: Two Pre-clinical Short Interfering RNA Molecules Targeting Human HSD17beta13 for the Treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis
Presenter: Jieun Song, PhD
Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET
Session: MASLD/MASH - Experimental: Basic ("1001-1117")

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) is a clinical stage biotechnology company founded with the mission to improve patient outcomes by developing best-in-class therapies for the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos applies its science driven approach and deep R&D expertise to advance its purpose-built pipeline of therapeutics for high unmet medical needs such as chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit www.aligos.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements," including without limitation, statements regarding Aligos' financial results and performance as well as research and development activities, including regulatory status and the timing of announcements and updates relating to our regulatory filings and clinical trials. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos' clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos' capital resources to fund operations. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2025 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

