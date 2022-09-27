GamingInvesting News

Today, Alienware continues its mission to create premier gaming experiences with a triple-threat of new devices, including: a revamped Aurora R15 Gaming Desktop, a compact and feature-rich Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard, and our second QD-OLED Gaming Monitor positioned at a lower price point.

Family photo pictured left to right: Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset, NEW Alienware Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard, NEW Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse, NEW Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming Desktop

Alienware Aurora, your gateway to the most immersive gaming experiences

The new Alienware Aurora R15 desktop sees a significant performance boost, thanks to the latest 13 th Gen Intel ® Core™ processors, NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ® 40 Series GPUs and an armada of system refinements.

To achieve higher thermal efficiency and help ensure peak performance i , we've equipped the following advancements with all 13 th Gen Intel ® Core K-Series configurations :

  • 240mm liquid cooling, with the option to upgrade to 240mm Cryo-tech liquid cooling.
  • Five 120mm fans: a 240mm LC unit serving as two exhaust fans up top, one more exhaust fan in the rear, and two intake fans up in front.
  • Hexagonal side-venting to generate additional airflow.
  • 12-phase, processor, voltage regulation helps enable long-lasting peak performance.
  • Voltage regulator heatsinks on the motherboard help ensure maximum cooling.
  • 80 Plus Platinum-rated power supply, delivering high levels of power efficiency
  • Increased memory speed to DDR5 4800MHz (or MT/s).
  • Defined memory architecture enables the highest speed UDIMM for faster performance.

With these advancements, we're delivering 58% more power to the processor ii , obtaining double digit performance improvements iii , and simultaneously running the CPU up to 5˚ Celsius cooler.  Additionally, our new thermal strategy increases system airflow by up to 19%, is up to 66% quieter in CPU intensive tasks and 9% quieter in GPU intensive tasks. iv

( Learn more about Alienware's thermal design philosophy and the parameters we adhere to here .)

The Aurora R15 now also includes up to a 1350W power supply ( up from 1000W in the previous generation ), designed to support NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX ® 4090 graphics card. Speaking of the graphics card, we repositioned the graphics slot to enable larger card designs (up to triple wide cards). In addition to offering NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series and 30 Series GPUs, Aurora R15 will also be configurable with AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 Series graphics which pair nicely with our first QD-OLED AMD FreeSync™ monitor… more on that below.

Streamlined and agile: introducing Alienware's first-ever Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard

Alienware's new space-saving Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard (AW420K) helps you win back valuable desktop real estate while staying at the top of your game. Whether you're curating a minimal desk setup or looking for more room to maneuver your mouse, this smaller form factor design drops the number pad to maximize space and free up more area for fast-action swipes. Promoting a clean and organized gaming environment, the AW420K makes cable management simple and versatile. With a cable routing layout etched into the underside of the keyboard, you can direct the connection cable left, right, or down the center to keep it out of the way and streamline your gaming setup.

Another benefit to this compact keyboard is that it's more travel friendly than its full-size siblings. When it's time to hit the road and head to a tournament or friend's house, the small footprint (14.46"W x 5.81"L) makes it possible to transport in your Alienware Horizon Travel Backpack or other compatible travel cases. When packing up, just remove the USB paracord cable for easier storage. And since changing environments can expose your keyboard to unwanted particles, we mounted the key switches to the smooth metal top plate to help limit the spaces where dust and crumbs can hide and make cleaning simple and quick.

Outfitted with a robust suite of technology, the AW420K delivers a typing experience that is responsive, consistent, and long-lasting. Industry-leading CHERRY MX Red v switches provide incredible reliability and durability with their gold-based cross-point contact system. The thick gold layer makes the electrical contact enclosure self-cleaning and gives the key switch permanent protection against corrosion, guaranteeing more than 100 million actuations without loss of quality. In addition, double-shot PBT (Polybutylene Terephthalate) keycaps feature two layers of plastic molded together for reliable durability with key legends molded into the caps for dependable rigidity and wear resistance.

Our new QD-OLED monitor: same ultra-immersive experience, new competitive price point

Hot off unveiling the world's first QD-OLED gaming monitor earlier this year – subsequently named Tom's Guide Product of the Year and GamesRadar+ Best Ultrawide Monitor – we're continuing to expand our QD-OLED offerings with the introduction of a new Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF) , delivering a premier and immersive gaming experience now at USD $1,099.99 or CAD $1,399.99 .

For those seeking increased realism the Alienware 34" Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor delivers stunning picture quality and ultra-smooth frame rates that transform your entire gaming experience. Just like the previously launched AW3423DW model , this new monitor offers the same impressive picture qualities of Quantum Dot-OLED technology including consistent color uniformity, wide color coverage, deep black tones and incredible brightness. With WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution and blazing-fast 0.1ms GtG response time , gamers can stay ahead of the competition without stuttering, input lag or motion blur while playing fast-paced games. It also supports the latest generation of consoles with VRR up to 120Hz.

This new QD-OLED monitor is built with premium features including:

  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and VESA® AdaptiveSync Display certification: Experience tear-free, low-latency, HDR gaming.
  • 165Hz Native Refresh Rate: Allow fast-moving graphics to be seen with incredible clarity so gamers can react quicker in the game.
  • New OSD Joystick: Access various preset game modes (FPS, MOBA/RTS, RPG), and easily switch to the new Creator mode if you're a gamer who also creates content.
  • TUV-certified ComfortView Plus: Helps reduce blue-light emissions without sacrificing any of the brilliant QD-OLED colors.

Available in dark side of the moon color and now with a slimmer design to facilitate easier wall mounting. It ships standard with 3-year limited hardware warranty. vi

For More Information

To learn more about these new products, you can check out our press kit here .

Pricing & Availability

Availability : All three new devices will be available in the U.S. and Canada later this Fall.

Pricing:

  • Alienware Aurora R15 pricing will be revealed closer to availability.
  • Alienware Tenkeyless Keyboard (AW420K) will start at USD $129.99 / CAD $189.99 .
  • Alienware 34 QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF) will start at USD $1,099.99 / CAD $1,399.99 .

i Based on internal testing, September 2022 . Actual results may vary based on factors such as configuration.
ii Results may vary based on factors such as configuration and temperature.
iii Based on internal testing, September 2022 , in Cinebench R20 multi-core tests.
iv Based on internal testing, September 2022 . Actual results may vary based on factors such as configuration.
v Industry-leading Cherry MX Red switches provide consistent high-performance with a guaranteed 100 million actuation lifecycle to ensure each command gets communicated correctly.
vi Limited Hardware Warranty is available by writing Dell USA LP, Attn: Warranties, One Dell Way , Round Rock, TX 78682 or See dell.com/warranty.

Quantum Dot Display Technology enhances color performance by directly converting blue light into the primary colors of red and green through a Quantum Dot pixel layer.

Our internal architecture was refreshed to support greater power and higher wattage. From the way we arranged cooling components, to how UDIMM slots were laid out, everything was done to prioritize performance and gameplay.

Two intake fairs pull cool air in while three exhaust fans push hot air out, for improved airflow throughout.

The Alienware Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard delivers a streamlined design and slim profile perfect for complementing a clean-desk setup or freeing up more space to mouse.

Easy to clean and maintain with switches mounted directly on the smooth metal top plate.

Integrated cable routing on the underside of the keyboard allows you to direct the connection cable left, right or center to coordinate with your gaming setup.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin joins BAYZ board?

As Strategic Advisor, Lin will offer support in business decisions to expand the company's web3 operation in the Americas

BAYZ a leading web3 game publisher responsible for bringing the future of gaming to the Americas, announces Kevin Lin as the company's Strategic Advisor. The executive is co-founder of Twitch, the largest game streaming platform in the world, and will participate in a series of BAYZ projects, supporting strategic decisions on expansion to North America and business model, as well as the development of new strategies on the web3 ecosystem. The arrival of Lin happens when BAYZ celebrates the first year of operation.

ASUS Launches Z790 Series Motherboards for 13th Gen Intel® Core Processors

Reign supreme with the latest and finest Intel motherboards that feature support for enhanced memory profiles, overclocking, cooling, and easy installation

KEY POINTS
  • Exclusive new overclocking technology: ASUS Enhanced Memory Profile II enables up to 37.5% higher speeds than baseline DDR5-4800 specs 1
  • Select Z790 motherboards feature ASUS AI Overclocking that boosts CPU clocks for both lightly threaded and all-core workloads with just one click
  • Exclusive new cooling feature: AI Cooling II automatically monitors CPU temperatures and dynamically adjusts fans to optimal speeds
  • ASUS Q-Design takes the pain points out of installing, troubleshooting and upgrading graphics cards, M.2 drives and memory modules

ASUS today announced a comprehensive lineup of Intel® Z790 motherboards across the ROG Maximus, ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and Prime product families―all built to support the latest 13th Gen Intel Core™ processors. Thanks to exclusive technologies like AEMP II, AI Overclocking and AI Cooling II, plus user-friendly features such as Q-Design, ASUS Z790 motherboards are ideal solutions for users aiming to build a next-gen machine or upgrade their existing system.

Tony Toohey, Director of Gaming Dynamics, "We now have over 2,500 games across 29 locations in the clubs and pubs market in Australia utilizing the Quick Custom Intelligence Platform."

Gaming Dynamics ( Australia ) and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the slot floor optimization platform is now providing tooling for more than 2,500 games in clubs and pubs across New South Wales .

QCI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quick Custom Intelligence)

"QCI gives us the data we need in a timely manner and in a very user-friendly format. We see this data as critical in managing our business with line-of-sight on gaming floor performance. Because of the QCI tool, we have broadened our offering in the distributed gaming market in Australia to over 29 clubs and pubs," said Tony Toohey , Director of Gaming Dynamics.

CTO of QCI, Mr. Andrew Cardno , stated "We are thrilled with the growth we have experienced by partnering with Gaming Dynamics in bringing together a multi-tenant cloud offering for the clubs and pubs market in New South Wales . Furthermore, the range of the size of properties utilizing our platform proves the business need for strong operational tooling in business of all sizes."

ABOUT Gaming Dynamics

Gaming Dynamics provides unique gaming data analytics and insights to a cross section of the Australian and New Zealand gaming market. Gaming Dynamics seeks to acquire, licence or partner with leading edge technology providers that create sustainable strategic advantage to gaming operators.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 85 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno . Based in San Diego , QCI also has offices in Las Vegas , St. Louis , Dallas & Phoenix . Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tony-toohey-director-of-gaming-dynamics-we-now-have-over-2-500-games-across-29-locations-in-the-clubs-and-pubs-market-in-australia-utilizing-the-quick-custom-intelligence-platform-301634532.html

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence

Acer Bolsters Predator Orion 7000 Gaming Desktop with New 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors

Acer today announced support for the new 13th Gen Intel ® Core ™ processors on the Predator Orion 7000 (PO7-650) series desktops, delivering serious power and further elevating users' PC gameplay. Engineered for hard-core gaming enthusiasts and creators, the upgradable gaming desktop pushes the limits of high-performance multi-tasking and next-level computing power.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer)

"With the new 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors, the Predator Orion 7000 powers extraordinary performance for even the most demanding game titles," said Jeff Lee , General Manager, Stationary Computing, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "The Predator Orion 7000 continues to deliver best-in-class gameplay experiences beyond what gamers expect, and we're excited to be among the first to bring the new CPUs to market."

Predator Orion 7000 – Refreshed with New 13th Gen Intel ® Core™ Processors

The Predator Orion 7000 gaming rig continues to deliver powerful performance to fulfill the demands of modern players and the latest games – and unlimited playing access to hundreds of high-quality games with the included one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate . The upgradable Windows 11 PCs have been enhanced with up to Intel ® Core i9- 13900K desktop processors. With its new performance hybrid architecture, the 13th Gen Intel Core processors let gamers and creators do even more at once with their advanced real-world computing and ultra-efficient multi-tasking capabilities. A boosted performance core helps maximize gaming, productivity, entertainment and creativity needs, while providing the same fully-immersive graphics and best-in-class connectivity [1] .

The mighty Predator Orion 7000 also features up to NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX 3090 series GPUs and up to 64 GB DDR5-4000 RAM for enhanced visuals and performance. The EMI-compliant chassis features a transparent, tempered-glass side panel. It showcases the multi-hued ambiance of its two 140 mm (5.5 inch) Predator FrostBlade 2.0 front fans and a third 120 mm (4.7 inch) Predator FrostBlade 2.0 rear fan that illuminates eight ARGB-infused LEDs. Gamers are also given added flexibility to adjust the ARGB lighting, fan speed and overclocking with the integrated PredatorSense software. Beyond the eye-catching aesthetics, the Predator Orion 7000 possesses advanced airflow and thermal management to effectively cool system components with the addition of an AIO liquid CPU cooler to complement its three Predator FrostBlade 2.0 fans.

The combined powers of the Intel ® Killer E3100 2.5G Ethernet controller, the Intel ® Wi-Fi Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX211 [1] wireless module provide optimized networking features that gamers love like network traffic prioritization and connection optimization for faster speeds and more responsive gameplay. A gaming beast, the Predator Orion 7000 possesses plenty of ports for leveraging the latest gaming accessories with three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C and two audio jacks on the top. On the back, there are three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, two USB 2.0 ports and three audio jacks.

[1] Intel® Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+) products enable the fastest possible maximum speed for typical laptop Wi-Fi products. Thunderbolt™ 4 is the fastest port available on a laptop, at 40 Gb/s, as compared to other laptop I/O connection technologies including eSATA, USB, and IEEE 1394 Firewire. Performance varies by use, configuration and other factors. See www.intel.com/PerformanceIndex (connectivity) for details.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2022 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acer-bolsters-predator-orion-7000-gaming-desktop-with-new-13th-gen-intel-core-desktop-processors-301633907.html

SOURCE Acer

Frontier X Studio announces its political board game, Lock 'em Up!, coming to Kickstarter on October 4th

Lock 'em Up! is the first board game that lets players put politicians in jail! The Kickstarter campaign will feature the game at $35 plus shipping charges added in the Pledge Manager after the 30-day campaign is funded. Early bird backers will be able to get significant discounts.

About the Game

Lock 'em Up! is a fast-paced, family-friendly, bipartisan tabletop game where you use all the dirty tricks in your power to put your opponents in jail before they put YOU in jail.

Put Word Search Skills to the Test and Win Real Cash with AviaGames' New "Wordcash Search" Mobile Game

"Wordcash Search" Challenges Gamers' Speed, Spelling and Identification Skills in Head-to-Head Competitions

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced "Wordcash Search," the newest, fast-paced mobile word game that puts users' speed and search skills to the test for the chance to win real cash. Players, matched based on similar skill level, can earn points and unlock special features by quickly locating and highlighting key theme words and bonus words.

