Alfa Romeo Unveils the 2026 Tonale: The Most Expressive and Dynamic Yet

-
- Bold exterior design features restyled front fascia with new concave scudetto grille
- Sport Speciale special edition boasts new, eye-catching, three-hole, 20-inch wheels and two-tone, black-and-pearl Alcantara interior
- Red leather interior, available for the first time on Tonale, joins black leather as premium interior color choice
- Expanded exterior palette offers eight colors, including new Rosso Brera, Verde Monza and Giallo Ocra; optional black roof makes Tonale even more distinctive and customizable
Alfa Romeo reveals the new 2026 Tonale, strengthening the premium compact SUV's position as a leader in its segment. Blending iconic Italian design, class-leading driving dynamics and cutting-edge technology, the 2026 Tonale debuts a bold new special edition, three new exterior colors and a series of refined interior appointments that underscore Alfa Romeo's unwavering commitment to performance and style.
Striking Italian Design
With a commanding new front fascia, featuring a concave scudetto grille inspired by the iconic Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, the new 2026 Tonale is a modern interpretation of Alfa Romeo's "necessary beauty" design philosophy in which beauty is not an abstract concept, but demonstrated by the convergence of proportions, surfaces, lines and functionality. Further reinforcing this philosophy are the more aggressive trilobe lower intakes, which enhance the stance and visual width of the new Tonale while drawing connection to motorsport legends like the Giulia GTA.
Refinements to proportions include a reduced front overhang and wider front and rear tracks, elevating Tonale's athletic stance. New wheel designs, including 20-inch three-hole design, join the lineup, while updated black-and-white Alfa Romeo badging adds a modern touch of elegance.
Sport Speciale: Design With Distinction
The new Sport Speciale special edition represents the pinnacle of the Tonale lineup, with silver accents on the side skirts and rear bumper, gloss-black Brembo brake calipers and an available contrasting black roof. The new 20-inch wheels with striking three-hole design reflect a modern take on the classic telephone dial theme while being lighter than the five-hole design they replace.
Inside, the Sport Speciale elevates the interior experience with exclusive black-and-pearl perforated Alcantara-trimmed seats with contrasting white stitching and a black Alcantara-wrapped dash fascia.
Refined, Driver-focused Interior
The new Tonale's interior has been thoughtfully refreshed with elevated materials, colors and finishes. For the first time on Tonale, bold and sporty red leather seating with coordinated red stitching is available.
Across all trims, the new Tonale interior contrasting stitching on the dashboard, door panels and armrest adds refinement, while premium leather and Alcantara-trimmed seating surfaces feature eight-way power seats in the front, along with four-way power lumbar support, heating and ventilation.
Expanded Exterior Palette
Tonale's 2026 color palette now offers eight expressive shades, including three new vibrant additions: Rosso Brera, Verde Monza and Giallo Ocra. These new colors accentuate Tonale's sculpted surfaces in a unique way and join returning favorites: Alfa Black, Milano White, Grigio Ascari, Verde Fangio and Misano Blue. A contrasting black roof is available with or without the optional power moonroof.
Signature Alfa Romeo Dynamics
True to Alfa Romeo's legacy, the 2026 Tonale continues to offer segment-leading driving dynamics, transforming advanced technology into pure driving emotions. A balanced chassis with optimized weight distribution, available four-piston Brembo front brakes, a new wider track and the segment's most direct steering, with a ratio of 13.6:1, deliver superior cornering performance and reduced roll and understeer.
For 2026, Alfa Romeo Tonale will offer the technologically advanced 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder, rated at 268 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission and standard Q4 all-wheel-drive system. Performance is further amplified by available dual mode suspension, aluminum shift paddles and Alfa DNA selector, empowering drivers to tailor the Tonale to their preferred driving style.
Updated Lineup
For 2026, Tonale is offered in Sprint, Veloce and Sport Speciale trims:
Sprint: Features a gloss black body kit, 18-inch wheels, LED lighting, aluminum pedals and sills, and fabric seats with contrasting stitching and Biscione logo on the seat back. Options include a black roof and the Premium Package that adds perforated leather seating in black or red, ambient lighting, gloss black DLO, hands-free power liftgate and ventilated seats.
Veloce: Adds 19-inch wheels, red Brembo calipers, aluminum shift paddles, dual mode suspension, hands-free power liftgate and perforated leather seating in black or red with ventilation.
Sport Speciale: Tops the lineup with exclusive silver exterior detailing, gloss black Brembo calipers and all-new, 20-inch, three-hole wheels. Inside, Sport Speciale is distinguished by a black-and-pearl Alcantara cabin with exclusive ambient lighting signatures. A contrasting black roof and dual mode suspension are optional.
Availability
The 2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale begins arriving in North America showrooms at the end of 2025. Additional details, including pricing, will be announced closer to launch.
Alfa Romeo
Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. The Alfa Romeo Tonale, the brand's first compact SUV, symbolizes the metamorphosis of the legendary Alfa Romeo brand, highlighted by a new era of luxury and connectivity, with available hybrid and gas powertrains and standard Q4 all-wheel drive, Uconnect 5 and advanced driver assistance systems. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.
Follow Alfa Romeo brand news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Alfa Romeo newsroom: https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com/newsroom.do?id=292&mid=446
Consumer website: www.alfaromeousa.com and www.alfaromeo.com
Facebook: Alfa Romeo USA
Instagram: @alfaromeousa
Twitter: @alfaromeousa and @StellantisNA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-romeo-unveils-the-2026-tonale-the-most-expressive-and-dynamic-yet-302583592.html
SOURCE Stellantis