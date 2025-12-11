Alfa Romeo Electrifies Miami Art Week With Iconic Design and Bold Creative Collaborations at Art Basel and BitBasel

Alfa Romeo kicks off Miami Art Week with a dynamic presence at both Art Basel and BitBasel, bringing the brand's distinctive Italian design, dynamic racing heritage and stunning craftsmanship to the forefront of the largest high-end art show in the United States. With more than 286 galleries from 38 countries converging on Miami Beach, the city became a global cultural epicenter — and Alfa Romeo played a starring role.

Hagerty Garage + Social
Alfa Romeo launched Art Week with an exclusive celebration at Hagerty Garage + Social on December 2. More than 200 attendees experienced an immersive journey through 115 years of Alfa Romeo history, anchored by a dazzling lineup that included the ultra-exclusive 33 Stradale, the upcoming 2026 Tonale SUV and a curated selection of legendary race cars. Among them was the iconic Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI, famed for securing the 1993 DTM championship under the command of driver Nicola Larini.

The evening also showcased the evocative work of Italian artist and photographer Luca Artioli, whose fine-art automotive portraits filled the venue with vibrant motion and emotion. Using his signature intentional camera movement (ICM) technique, Artioli reimagines Alfa Romeo vehicles as impressionistic studies of speed, light and color, a fitting tribute to the brand's design-driven spirit.

BitBasel
Later in the week, from December 3-7, Alfa Romeo extended its artistic momentum with a high-visibility installation in partnership with BitBasel at the stylish Sagamore Hotel. The Collins Avenue valet entrance was transformed into a bold expression of innovation, featuring the 33 Stradale alongside a striking Tonale Art Car wrapped in a graphic design inspired by BitBasel's sixth anniversary. With more than 100,000 pedestrians passing the Sagamore during Art Basel, the display delivered one of the week's most photographed and talked-about moments.

From rare supercars to cutting-edge art collaborations, Alfa Romeo's presence at Miami Art Week celebrated the enduring power of Italian design — past, present and future — in front of a global audience of art lovers, collectors and cultural trendsetters.

Alfa Romeo
Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Tonale, the brand's first compact SUV, symbolizes the metamorphosis of the legendary Alfa Romeo brand, highlighted by a new era of luxury and connectivity, with a standard turbocharged engine, Q4 all-wheel drive, Uconnect 5 and advanced driver assistance systems. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. The hand-built Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, inspired by the legendary 1967 Tipo 33 Stradale, combines bespoke Italian craftsmanship and 630-horsepower performance in an exclusive production run of just 33 units worldwide. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Alfa Romeo brand news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Alfa Romeo newsroom: https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com/newsroom.do?id=292&mid=446
Consumer website: www.alfaromeousa.com and www.alfaromeo.com
Facebook: Alfa Romeo USA
Instagram: @alfaromeousa
Twitter: @alfaromeousa and @StellantisNA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-romeo-electrifies-miami-art-week-with-iconic-design-and-bold-creative-collaborations-at-art-basel-and-bitbasel-302638813.html

SOURCE Stellantis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Stellantis NV STLA NYSE:STLA
STLA
The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the US$90 million 1 investment in AR$ equivalent... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Interim Financial Report For The Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Developing the world class Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia to produce high quality manganese concentrate and high purity manganese products for traditional and new energy markets.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Half Year Report. Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) is the operator of the Butcherbird Manganese Project (Butcherbird or Project) which hosts Australia’s largest onshore manganese resource with current JORC... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report December 2022

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report. Quarterly Highlights High Purity Manganese Key Offtake and Financing Agreement Signed: Element 25 Ltd (E25) and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (Stellantis) sign... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

E25 signs Offtake and Project Financing Agreement with Global Mobility Provider Stellantis

Element 25 to supply battery-grade manganese sulphate to support Stellantis’ EV strategy under world-first upstream investment by a top-tier automaker into a listed manganese company.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement (Agreement) with Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis) to supply battery-grade high purity, manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) from E25’s proposed USA-based HPMSM processing facility (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold, Bulk Sample and Financing Update

Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine

RZOLV Technologies Appoints Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Board of Directors; Announces the Retirement of Darryl Yea

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold, Bulk Sample and Financing Update

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Appoints Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Board of Directors; Announces the Retirement of Darryl Yea

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Closes $378,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Positive Results of Confirmation Testing by Minerali Industriali Engineering on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass

Tech Investing

HyProMag USA Finalizes Long Term Lease for Dallas-Fort Worth Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub