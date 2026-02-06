Aldebaran Grants Incentive Stock Options

Aldebaran Grants Incentive Stock Options

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) announces that incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to 3,990,000 common shares at a price of $3.25 per share for five years, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. These stock options will vest over a two-year period.

The Company currently has 183,799,372 shares issued and outstanding, along with 16,145,000 options (including the options described above) outstanding.

ON BEHALF OF THE ALDEBARAN BOARD

(signed) "John Black"
John Black
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: +1 (604) 685-6800
Email: info@aldebaranresources.com

Please click here and subscribe to receive future news releases: https://aldebaranresources.com/contact/subscribe/

For further information, please consult our website at www.aldebaranresources.com or contact:
Ben Cherrington
Manager, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 347 394-2728 or +44 7538 244 208
Email: ben.cherrington@aldebaranresources.com

About Aldebaran Resources Inc. 

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In October 2025, the Company announced the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment for Altar (report prepared by SRK Consulting Inc., titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment, Altar Project, San Juan, Argentina", dated September 30, 2025 - see Company news releases dated October 30, 2025 and November 24, 2025).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

aldebaran-resourcestsxv-aldebase-metals-investing
ALDE:CC
The Conversation (0)
Aldebaran Resources

Aldebaran Resources

Unlocking A District of Copper-Gold Deposits in Argentina

Unlocking A District of Copper-Gold Deposits in Argentina Keep Reading...
African Discovery Group announces signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement for Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo; name change to Copper Intelligence, Inc

African Discovery Group announces signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement for Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo; name change to Copper Intelligence, Inc

AFDG, now Copper Intelligence, has successfully entered a binding contract for the transaction closing of the Butembo mining concession in Eastern DRC. In conjunction with the SPA, AFDG shares have been issued to the license holders, with ownership of the mining interest now held by the US... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Announces Engagement of Generation IACP Inc. to Provide Market Making Services and Engagement of Investing News Network to Provide Advertising and Investor Awareness Services

Oreterra Announces Engagement of Generation IACP Inc. to Provide Market Making Services and Engagement of Investing News Network to Provide Advertising and Investor Awareness Services

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:RMIOD) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) ("Oreterra" or the "Company" formerly "Romios Gold Resources Inc.") is pleased to announce that it has retained Generation IACP Inc. ("GIACP") to trade the common shares of the Company with the objective of contributing to... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Announces Revocation of MCTO

Sankamap Announces Revocation of MCTO

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Management Cease Trade Order (the "MCTO") issued on October 29, 2025, by the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") has been revoked, effective February 4, 2026. The MCTO applied only to the... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Increases and Closes Unit Offering for Total Gross Proceeds of $2,099,890 

Copper Quest Increases and Closes Unit Offering for Total Gross Proceeds of $2,099,890 

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States // Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 26, 2026,... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Appoints Jack Jacobs, Congressional Medal of Honour Recipient, Retired Army Colonel and Distinguished Business Executive to Board of Advisors

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Appoints Jack Jacobs, Congressional Medal of Honour Recipient, Retired Army Colonel and Distinguished Business Executive to Board of Advisors

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Colonel Jack Jacobs to Tartisan Nickel Corp's. Board of Advisors.Jack Jacobs was born in Brooklyn, New York. He holds bachelor's and master's... Keep Reading...
Osisko Metals Launches Deep Porphyry Exploration Project and Confirms 852 Metres Averaging 0.95% CuEq at Historic Porphyry Mountain Deposit

Osisko Metals Launches Deep Porphyry Exploration Project and Confirms 852 Metres Averaging 0.95% CuEq at Historic Porphyry Mountain Deposit

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko") (TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce initial results from the start of the re-evaluation of the Gaspé Copper Project's (the "GCP") Porphyry Mountain deposit, discovered in 1994 by mine-site exploration... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

African Discovery Group announces signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement for Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo; name change to Copper Intelligence, Inc

Equity Metals Exhibiting at the 2026 PDAC

Brixton Metals Defines New Exploration Targets at Thorn Through Geochemical Sampling

Oreterra Announces Engagement of Generation IACP Inc. to Provide Market Making Services and Engagement of Investing News Network to Provide Advertising and Investor Awareness Services

Related News

silver-investing

After Major Gold Payout, Bian Ximing Turns Bearish Sights on Silver

precious-metals-investing

Equity Metals Exhibiting at the 2026 PDAC

battery-metals-investing

Saga Metals Acknowledges U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve "Project Vault" and Highlights Titanium's Strategic Importance to North American Defense Supply Chains

gold-investing

Blackrock Silver to Present at the Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on February 10th 2026

precious-metals-investing

Brixton Metals Defines New Exploration Targets at Thorn Through Geochemical Sampling

oil-and-gas-investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces $2.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

battery-metals-investing

Latest Intercepts Confirm Continuity Across Drill Program