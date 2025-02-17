Albemarle Corporation to Participate in February 2025 Investor Conferences

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced that Kent Masters chairman and CEO, is scheduled to present at the BMO Capital Markets 2025 Global Metals, Mining & Critical Materials Conference on Monday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. ET .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

Neal Sheorey , chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2025 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 26 , at 7:30 a.m. ET .

Live webcasts for both events will be available at the time of the presentations through the news and events page on Albemarle's investor relations website at http://investors.albemarle.com . Webcast replays will be accessible in the same location following the conclusion of the live events.

About Albemarle 
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz , +1 (980) 308-6310, Peter.Smolowitz@albemarle.com
Investor Relations Contact: +1 (980) 299-5700, invest@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-participate-in-february-2025-investor-conferences-302378335.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries. Albemarle produces lithium from its salt brine deposits in Chile and the U.S. and its hard rock joint venture mines in Australia. Albemarle is also a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. The company is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

