Akamai Technologies Announces Acquisition of Function-as-a-Service Company Fermyon

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today announced that it has acquired Fermyon the serverless WebAssembly company. As artificial intelligence (AI) inference shifts to the edge, combining Fermyon's cloud-native WebAssembly (Wasm) function-as-a-service (FaaS) with Akamai's globally distributed platform enables enterprises to build edge-native applications that offer improved performance and lower costs compared to traditional cloud-native apps.

"Fermyon's FaaS capabilities, combined with Akamai's cloud, will make it even easier for developers to innovate and execute lightweight code at the edge," said Adam Karon, chief operating officer and general manager, Cloud Technology Group, Akamai Technologies. "As Akamai continues to expand compute from core data centers to the edge of the internet, this technology will give developers a broad continuum of cloud native and serverless options to build and deploy their next great application."

Fermyon is a leader in both serverless functions and WebAssembly, and is active in the open-source community. The company maintains the Spin and SpinKube Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) open-source projects and is a member of the Bytecode Alliance, all activities that Akamai will continue to support. Further, Fermyon's employees, including co-founders Matt Butcher and Radu Matei, will join Akamai's Cloud Technology Group and continue to champion Fermyon's open-source project leadership and create the next generation of serverless technologies.

In addition, by acquiring Fermyon, Akamai plans to deepen the integration between the edge functions platform and its performance and security products. The resulting cloud computing platform aims to make it even faster and easier for developers to build, deploy, and secure applications at the edge that outperform cloud-native applications for less money the same way they can in core data centers today.

Akamai anticipates no material impact to the company's financial guidance for 2025 as a result of the transaction.

For more information, visit the Akamai Inference Cloud platform page.

About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release contains statements that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about potential synergies and other benefits of the transaction to Akamai and developers. Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change as a result of various important factors, many of which are beyond Akamai's control, including, but not limited to: Akamai's inability to achieve the expected benefits of the transaction; challenges integrating Fermyon's business, including its employees and technology; potential defects, security vulnerabilities or delays in performance; effects of competition, including pricing pressure and changing business models; changes in customer or user preferences or demands; macroeconomic trends and uncertainties, including industry volatility, the effects of inflation, fluctuating interest and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain and logistics costs, constraints, changes or disruptions; defects or disruptions in Akamai's or Fermyon's products or IT systems, including cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; changes to economic, political and regulatory conditions in the United States or internationally; and other factors that are discussed in Akamai's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Akamai disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

