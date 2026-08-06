Akamai Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Akamai Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, up 5% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Cloud Infrastructure Services revenue of $99 million, up 39% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Security revenue of $604 million, up 10% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.52, down 27% year-over-year and down 22% when adjusted for foreign exchange*, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share* of $1.59, down 8% year-over-year and down 6% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

U.S.-based technology company commits to more than $600 million over four years for Cloud Infrastructure Services to power robotics development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"Akamai delivered a strong second quarter, highlighted by sustained momentum across our security and Cloud Infrastructure Services (CIS) portfolios," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer. "We are especially excited by the rapid growth of our CIS portfolio. Year-to-date, we have signed numerous customers to multi-year CIS contracts, collectively worth over $2.8 billion. This includes a contract with a U.S.-based technology company, which is also a new customer, worth more than $600 million over four years. These major contract wins validate Akamai's growing position as a key AI infrastructure provider."

Akamai delivered the following results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026:

Revenue: Revenue was $1.100 billion, a 5% increase over second quarter 2025 revenue of $1.043 billion and a 5% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by solution:

  • Security revenue was $604 million, up 10% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
  • Delivery and other cloud applications revenue was $396 million, down 6% year-over-year and down 5% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
  • Cloud infrastructure services revenue was $99 million, up 39% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by geography:

  • U.S. revenue was $550 million, up 4% year-over-year
  • International revenue was $549 million, up 6% year-over-year and up 7% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $80 million, a 47% decrease from second quarter 2025. GAAP operating margin for the second quarter was 7%, down 8 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $271 million, a 12% decrease from second quarter 2025. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the second quarter was 25%, down 5 percentage points from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $79 million, a 23% decrease from second quarter 2025. Non-GAAP net income* was $236 million, down 6% from second quarter 2025.

EPS: GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.52, a 27% decrease from second quarter 2025 and a 22% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* was $1.59, an 8% decrease from second quarter 2025 and a 6% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* was $416 million, a 6% decrease from second quarter 2025.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the second quarter of 2026 was $326 million, or 30% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $4.616 billion as of June 30, 2026.

Share repurchases: The Company spent $410 million in the second quarter of 2026 to repurchase 3 million shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $134.54 per share. The Company had 144 million shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2026.

Financial guidance: The Company reports the following financial guidance for the third quarter and full year 2026:

  Three Months Ending 
September 30, 2026		   Year Ending 
December 31, 2026
  Low End   High End   Low End   High End
Revenue (in millions) $ 1,105     $ 1,130     $ 4,445     $ 4,530  
Non-GAAP operating margin *   24 %     26 %     25 %     26 %
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share * $ 1.60     $ 1.80     $ 6.40     $ 7.05  
Non-GAAP tax rate*   19 %     19 %     19 %     19 %
Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations * (in millions)   150       150       150       150  
                               

The guidance that is provided on a non-GAAP basis cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items Akamai excludes from non-GAAP measures. For example, stock-based compensation is unpredictable for Akamai's performance-based awards, which can fluctuate significantly based on current expectations of the future achievement of performance-based targets. Amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs are all impacted by the timing and size of potential future actions, which are difficult to predict. In addition, from time to time, Akamai excludes certain items that occur infrequently, which are also inherently difficult to predict and estimate. It is also difficult to predict the tax effect of the items Akamai excludes and to estimate certain discrete tax items, such as the resolution of tax audits or changes to tax laws. As such, the costs that are being excluded from non-GAAP guidance are difficult to predict and a reconciliation or a range of results could lead to disclosure that would be imprecise or potentially misleading. Material changes to any one of the exclusions could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results.

*     See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions

Quarterly Conference Call
Akamai will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET that can be accessed through 1-833-634-5020 (or 1-412-902-4238 for international calls) and using passcode Akamai Technologies call. A live webcast of the call may be accessed at www.akamai.com in the Investor Relations section. In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling 1-855-669-9658 (or 1-412-317-0088 for international calls) and using passcode 8525174. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

Akamai Technologies, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) June 30,
2026		   December 31,
2025
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,480,257   $ 930,231
Marketable securities   1,875,130     256,302
Accounts receivable, net   953,445     793,666
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   341,254     306,481
Total current assets   4,650,086     2,286,680
Marketable securities   1,260,918     733,228
Property and equipment, net   2,636,028     2,333,462
Operating lease right-of-use assets   1,689,018     1,469,700
Acquired intangible assets, net   564,281     614,542
Goodwill   3,202,854     3,206,525
Deferred income tax assets   852,383     622,776
Other assets   217,852     212,730
Total assets $ 15,073,420   $ 11,479,643
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 273,378   $ 125,054
Accrued expenses   277,771     319,622
Deferred revenue   200,269     151,186
Convertible senior notes   1,705,576    
Operating lease liabilities   370,448     336,613
Other current liabilities   13,777     35,043
Total current liabilities   2,841,219     967,518
Deferred revenue   21,337     17,088
Deferred income tax liabilities   40,077     31,089
Convertible senior notes   5,857,252     4,105,355
Operating lease liabilities   1,405,710     1,233,420
Other liabilities   159,308     147,802
Total liabilities   10,324,903     6,502,272
Total stockholders' equity   4,748,517     4,977,371
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,073,420   $ 11,479,643
           

Akamai Technologies, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share data) June 30,
2026		   March 31,
2026		   June 30,
2025		   June 30,
2026		   June 30,
2025
Revenue $ 1,099,682     $ 1,073,610     $ 1,043,494     $ 2,173,292     $ 2,058,633  
Costs and operating expenses:                  
Cost of revenue (1) (2)   485,932       471,299       426,535       957,231       845,480  
Research and development (1)   148,821       141,576       125,838       290,397       249,387  
Sales and marketing (1)   170,045       157,062       146,239       327,107       280,370  
General and administrative (1) (2)   187,686       163,809       162,597       351,495       318,530  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   25,089       25,187       27,721       50,276       55,358  
Restructuring charge   1,825       183       3,103       2,008       3,464  
Total costs and operating expenses   1,019,398       959,116       892,033       1,978,514       1,752,589  
Income from operations   80,284       114,494       151,461       194,778       306,044  
Interest and marketable securities income, net   31,672       17,547       14,129       49,219       33,659  
Interest expense   (9,078 )     (8,257 )     (8,201 )     (17,335 )     (14,951 )
Other (expense) income, net   (2,851 )     (1,786 )     (5,451 )     (4,637 )     569  
Income before provision for income taxes   100,027       121,998       151,938       222,025       325,321  
Provision for income taxes   20,623       15,679       48,320       36,302       98,532  
Net income $ 79,404     $ 106,319     $ 103,618     $ 185,723     $ 226,789  
                   
Net income per share:                  
Basic $ 0.55     $ 0.73     $ 0.72     $ 1.28     $ 1.54  
Diluted $ 0.52     $ 0.71     $ 0.71     $ 1.22     $ 1.53  
                   
Shares used in per share calculations:                  
Basic   144,660       145,270       144,757       144,965       146,905  
Diluted   153,686       150,022       145,249       151,854       148,156  
                                       

(1) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)
(2) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

Akamai Technologies, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2026		   March 31,
2026		   June 30,
2025		   June 30,
2026		   June 30,
2025
Cash flows from operating activities:                  
Net income $ 79,404     $ 106,319     $ 103,618     $ 185,723     $ 226,789  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                  
Depreciation and amortization   185,537       183,751       175,461       369,288       349,483  
Stock-based compensation   146,290       128,681       112,776       274,971       224,754  
(Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes   (2,732 )     (1,749 )     12,680       (4,481 )     44,063  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   3,032       2,148       1,645       5,180       3,250  
Gain on investments                           (9,313 )
Other non-cash reconciling items, net   3,716       2,709       1,840       6,425       3,982  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:                  
Accounts receivable   (77,532 )     (94,272 )     (7,440 )     (171,804 )     (33,117 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (23,245 )     (10,096 )     7,430       (33,341 )     (29,699 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   26,941       (42,035 )     25,365       (15,094 )     (84,541 )
Deferred revenue   (2,295 )     56,281       8,169       53,986       23,117  
Other current liabilities   (11,856 )     (10,353 )     (2,181 )     (22,209 )     (22,457 )
Other non-current assets and liabilities   (994 )     (8,876 )     19,786       (9,870 )     14,038  
Net cash provided by operating activities   326,266       312,508       459,149       638,774       710,349  
Cash flows from investing activities:                  
Cash (paid) received for business acquisition, net of cash acquired   (37 )           790       (37 )     790  
Cash paid for asset acquisition                           (29,930 )
Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs   (225,753 )     (191,847 )     (223,781 )     (417,600 )     (419,789 )
Purchases of short- and long-term marketable securities   (2,106,653 )     (161,455 )     (662,715 )     (2,268,108 )     (669,795 )
Proceeds from sales, maturities and redemptions of short- and long-term marketable securities   79,482       35,606       206,270       115,088       1,319,225  
Other, net   (1,304 )     (1,798 )     (3,430 )     (3,102 )     (6,521 )
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (2,254,265 )     (319,494 )     (682,866 )     (2,573,759 )     193,980  
                                       

Akamai Technologies, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2026		   March 31,
2026		   June 30,
2025		   June 30,
2026		   June 30,
2025
Cash flows from financing activities:                  
Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility               250,000             250,000  
Repayment from borrowings under revolving credit facility               (250,000 )           (250,000 )
Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs   3,452,749             1,702,188       3,452,749       1,702,188  
Proceeds from the issuance of warrants related to convertible senior notes   657,125             330,855       657,125       330,855  
Purchases of note hedges related to convertible senior notes   (893,725 )           (605,820 )     (893,725 )     (605,820 )
Repayment of convertible senior notes               (1,149,992 )           (1,149,992 )
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under stock plans   14,348       21,619       9,059       35,967       29,241  
Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards   (43,502 )     (106,574 )     (25,866 )     (150,076 )     (97,929 )
Repurchases of common stock   (409,858 )     (205,886 )     (300,000 )     (615,744 )     (799,963 )
Other, net   (591 )     (868 )     (1,629 )     (1,459 )     (2,035 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   2,776,546       (291,709 )     (41,205 )     2,484,837       (593,455 )
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   6,251       (5,672 )     16,070       579       21,501  
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   854,798       (304,367 )     (248,852 )     550,431       332,375  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   626,941       931,308       1,100,311       931,308       519,084  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,481,739     $ 626,941     $ 851,459     $ 1,481,739     $ 851,459  
                                       

Akamai Technologies, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY SOLUTION (1)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2026		   March 31,
2026		   June 30,
2025		   June 30,
2026		   June 30,
2025
Security $ 604,436     $ 589,790     $ 551,914     $ 1,194,226     $ 1,082,609  
Delivery and other cloud applications   395,927       389,208       420,117       785,135       836,960  
Cloud infrastructure services   99,319       94,612       71,463       193,931       139,064  
Total revenue $ 1,099,682     $ 1,073,610     $ 1,043,494     $ 2,173,292     $ 2,058,633  
Revenue growth rates year-over-year:                  
Security   10 %     11 %     11 %     10 %     9 %
Delivery and other cloud applications   (6 )     (7 )     (1 )     (6 )     (4 )
Cloud infrastructure services   39       40       30       39       30  
Total revenue   5 %     6 %     7 %     6 %     5 %
Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates (2):                  
Security   9 %     9 %     10 %     9 %     10 %
Delivery and other cloud applications   (5 )     (8 )     (2 )     (6 )     (4 )
Cloud infrastructure services   39       39       29       39       30  
Total revenue   5 %     4 %     6 %     5 %     5 %
                                       

Akamai Technologies, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2026		   March 31,
2026		   June 30,
2025		   June 30,
2026		   June 30,
2025
U.S. $ 550,426     $ 543,147     $ 527,607     $ 1,093,573     $ 1,056,346  
International   549,256       530,463       515,887       1,079,719       1,002,287  
Total revenue $ 1,099,682     $ 1,073,610     $ 1,043,494     $ 2,173,292     $ 2,058,633  
Revenue growth rates year-over-year:                  
U.S.   4 %     3 %     4 %     4 %     3 %
International   6       9       10       8       6  
Total revenue   5 %     6 %     7 %     6 %     5 %
Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates (2):                  
U.S.   4 %     3 %     4 %     4 %     3 %
International   7       5       8       6       7  
Total revenue   5 %     4 %     6 %     5 %     5 %
                                       


(1) Beginning with the first quarter of 2026, the Company began reporting its revenue in three solution categories: security, delivery and other cloud applications and cloud infrastructure services. Recognizing cloud infrastructure services as a primary growth area and a significant focus of investment in the Company's cloud computing portfolio, the Company began reporting its revenue separately. Prior period amounts reported in the table for revenue by solution category have been recast to reflect this change.
(2) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition
   

Akamai Technologies, INC.
OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except end of period statistics) June 30,
2026		   March 31,
2026		   June 30,
2025		   June 30,
2026		   June 30,
2025
Stock-based compensation:                  
Cost of revenue $ 24,659     $ 21,677     $ 19,314     $ 46,336     $ 38,242  
Research and development   53,997       48,857       39,803       102,854       82,071  
Sales and marketing   26,456       24,981       22,263       51,437       44,703  
General and administrative   41,178       33,166       31,396       74,344       59,738  
Total stock-based compensation $ 146,290     $ 128,681     $ 112,776     $ 274,971     $ 224,754  
                   
Depreciation and amortization:                  
Network-related depreciation $ 84,735     $ 84,048     $ 81,824     $ 168,783     $ 160,149  
Capitalized internal-use software development amortization   43,221       42,568       38,059       85,789       78,154  
Other depreciation and amortization   17,400       17,251       15,874       34,651       31,758  
Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization (1)   145,356       143,867       135,757       289,223       270,061  
Capitalized stock-based compensation amortization (2)   14,924       14,538       11,864       29,462       23,827  
Capitalized interest expense amortization (2)   168       159       119       327       237  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   25,089       25,187       27,721       50,276       55,358  
Total depreciation and amortization $ 185,537     $ 183,751     $ 175,461     $ 369,288     $ 349,483  
                   
Capital expenditures (1) (3):                  
Purchases of property and equipment $ 261,732     $ 118,915     $ 135,597     $ 380,647     $ 283,587  
Capitalized internal-use software development costs   84,804       87,422       78,584       172,226       156,494  
Total capital expenditures $ 346,536     $ 206,337     $ 214,181     $ 552,873     $ 440,081  
Capex as a percentage of revenue (1)   32 %     19 %     21 %     25 %     21 %
                   
End of period statistics:                  
Number of employees   11,540       11,419       10,944          
                               


(1) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition
(2) Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense in this table excludes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense capitalized related to cloud-computing arrangements. However, the amounts are included in our total amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense that is excluded from our non-GAAP measures (see reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures).
(3) Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.
   

Akamai Technologies, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, NET INCOME AND TAX RATE

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2026		   March 31,
2026		   June 30,
2025		   June 30,
2026		   June 30,
2025
Income from operations $ 80,284     $ 114,494     $ 151,461     $ 194,778     $ 306,044  
GAAP operating margin   7 %     11 %     15 %     9 %     15 %
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   25,089       25,187       27,721       50,276       55,358  
Stock-based compensation   146,290       128,681       112,776       274,971       224,754  
Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense   15,434       15,016       12,288       30,450       24,647  
Restructuring charge   1,825       183       3,103       2,008       3,464  
Acquisition-related costs (benefit)   1,788       (759 )     1,274       1,029       1,369  
Operating adjustments   190,426       168,308       157,162       358,734       309,592  
Non-GAAP income from operations $ 270,710     $ 282,802     $ 308,623     $ 553,512     $ 615,636  
Non-GAAP operating margin   25 %     26 %     30 %     25 %     30 %
                   
Net income $ 79,404     $ 106,319     $ 103,618     $ 185,723     $ 226,789  
Operating adjustments (from above)   190,426       168,308       157,162       358,734       309,592  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   3,032       2,148       1,645       5,180       3,250  
Gain on cost method investments, net                           (9,313 )
Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items   (37,039 )     (37,515 )     (11,069 )     (74,554 )     (22,866 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 235,823     $ 239,260     $ 251,356     $ 475,083     $ 507,452  
                   
GAAP tax rate   21 %     13 %     32 %     16 %     30 %
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items   (1 )     5       (13 )     3       (11 )
Non-GAAP tax rate   20 %     18 %     19 %     19 %     19 %
                                       

Akamai Technologies, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share data) June 30,
2026		   March 31,
2026		   June 30,
2025		   June 30,
2026		   June 30,
2025
GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.52     $ 0.71     $ 0.71     $ 1.22     $ 1.53  
Adjustments to net income:                  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   0.16       0.17       0.19       0.33       0.37  
Stock-based compensation   0.95       0.86       0.78       1.81       1.52  
Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense   0.10       0.10       0.08       0.20       0.17  
Restructuring charge   0.01             0.02       0.01       0.02  
Acquisition-related costs (benefit)   0.01       (0.01 )     0.01       0.01       0.01  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   0.02       0.01       0.01       0.03       0.02  
Gain on cost method investments, net                           (0.06 )
Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items   (0.24 )     (0.25 )     (0.08 )     (0.49 )     (0.15 )
Adjustment for shares (1)   0.06       0.02             0.07        
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.59     $ 1.61     $ 1.73     $ 3.20     $ 3.43  
                   
Shares used in GAAP per diluted share calculations   153,686       150,022       145,249       151,854       148,156  
Impact of benefit from note hedge transactions (1)   (5,353 )     (1,338 )           (3,346 )      
Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations (1)   148,333       148,684       145,249       148,508       148,156  
                                       


(1) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations have been adjusted for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and for the three months ended March 31, 2026 for the benefit of Akamai's note hedge transactions. During these periods, Akamai's average stock price exceeded the initial conversion price of one or more of Akamai's convertible senior notes. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further definition.
   

Akamai Technologies, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2026		   March 31,
2026		   June 30,
2025		   June 30,
2026		   June 30,
2025
Net income $ 79,404     $ 106,319     $ 103,618     $ 185,723     $ 226,789  
Net income margin   7 %     10 %     10 %     9 %     11 %
Interest and marketable securities income, net   (31,672 )     (17,547 )     (14,129 )     (49,219 )     (33,659 )
Provision for income taxes   20,623       15,679       48,320       36,302       98,532  
Depreciation and amortization   145,356       143,867       135,757       289,223       270,061  
Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense   15,434       15,016       12,288       30,450       24,647  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   25,089       25,187       27,721       50,276       55,358  
Stock-based compensation   146,290       128,681       112,776       274,971       224,754  
Restructuring charge   1,825       183       3,103       2,008       3,464  
Acquisition-related costs (benefit)   1,788       (759 )     1,274       1,029       1,369  
Interest expense   9,078       8,257       8,201       17,335       14,951  
Gain on cost method investments, net                           (9,313 )
Other expense, net   2,851       1,786       5,451       4,637       8,744  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 416,066     $ 426,669     $ 444,380     $ 842,735     $ 885,697  
Adjusted EBITDA margin   38 %     40 %     43 %     39 %     43 %
                                       

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP financial measures). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP tax rate, capital expenditures, non-GAAP depreciation and amortization, capex as a percentage of revenue and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparison of financial results across accounting periods and to those of our peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial measures and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This reconciliation can be found in the "Supplemental Financial Information" on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

  • Amortization of acquired intangible assets – Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.
     
  • Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation – Stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees which includes long-term incentive plans to encourage retention, performance-based plans to encourage achievement of specified financial targets, short-term incentive awards with a one year vest and shares issued as part of a retirement savings program. The grant date fair value of the stock-based compensation awards varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.
     
  • Acquisition-related costs – Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.
     
  • Restructuring charge – Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including acquired intangible assets, right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.
     
  • Amortization of debt issuance costs and capitalized interest expense – The issuance costs of Akamai's convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.
     
  • Gains and losses on cost method investments – Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of cost method investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
     
  • Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items – The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as the impact of intercompany sales of intellectual property related to acquisitions), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.

Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:

Non-GAAP income from operations – GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; legal settlements; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP operating margin – Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP net income – GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; legal settlements; amortization of debt issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; gains and losses on cost method investments; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, or EPS – Non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of Akamai's convertible senior notes. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, Akamai would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2033, 2032, 2030, 2029 and 2027, and those that matured in 2025, unless Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $93.01, $190.81, $201.41, $126.31, $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion prices, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA – GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest and marketable securities income and losses; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; legal settlements; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; gains and losses on cost method investments; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Adjusted EBITDA margin – Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP tax rate – GAAP tax rate excluding the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items.

Capital expenditures, or capex – Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

Capex as a percentage of revenue – Capital expenditures, or capex, stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization – GAAP depreciation and amortization (which consists of depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, capitalized stock-based compensation, capitalized interest expense and acquired intangible assets), less depreciation and amortization excluded from non-GAAP results (which consists of depreciation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation, capitalized interest expense and acquired intangible assets).

Impact of foreign currency exchange rates – Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been an important contributor to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our international subsidiaries weaken, generally its consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.

Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage change at constant currency presented is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
This release and related management commentary on our quarterly earnings conference call scheduled for later today contain statements that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about expected future financial performance, expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai, including our outlook, guidance, growth objectives, statements about anticipated revenue growth rates and profitability trends for future periods, statements about the anticipated benefits, timing, revenue and capital expenditure associated with customer commitments, statements about the expected economics and profitability of our cloud infrastructure services contracts, statements about expected levels of capital expenditure and infrastructure deployment and statements about our products, including Akamai Inference Cloud, and their anticipated capabilities, scalability and performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "committed," "positioned," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, inability to continue to generate cash at the same level as prior years; failure of our investments in innovation to generate solutions that are accepted in the market; inability to increase our revenue at the same rate as in the past and keep our expenses from increasing at a greater rate than our revenues; effects of competition, including pricing pressure, changing business models and competition from established and emerging providers of AI infrastructure and cloud computing services; changes in customer or user preferences or demands; impact of macroeconomic trends, including economic uncertainty, turmoil in the financial services industry, the effects of inflation, fluctuating interest rates, foreign currency exchange rate and monetary supply fluctuations, international tensions and volatility in capital markets; conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment, including sanctions and disruptions resulting from the ongoing war in Ukraine and the U.S.-Israel military conflict with Iran and related hostilities in the Middle East; continuing supply chain and logistics costs, constraints, changes or disruptions; risks associated with large customer commitments, including the customer's ability to fulfill its purchase obligations, our ability to deploy the infrastructure necessary to service such commitments on anticipated timelines and our ability to procure sufficient hardware and memory at anticipated costs and on anticipated delivery schedules; our ability to convert pipeline opportunities into signed contracts; our ability to achieve projected levels of capital expenditure and the anticipated returns therefrom; defects or disruptions in our products or IT systems, including outages, cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; difficulties in integrating our acquisitions and investments; failure to realize the expected benefits of any of our acquisitions, reorganizations or investments; changes to economic, political and regulatory conditions in the United States and internationally, including changes in government policies, regulations and resources; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; delay in developing or failure to develop new products, service offerings or functionalities, and if developed, lack of market acceptance of such service offerings and functionalities or failure of such solutions to operate as expected, and other factors that are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the SEC.

In addition, the statements in this press release and on our quarterly earnings conference call represent Akamai's expectations and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Akamai anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations and beliefs to change. However, while Akamai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Akamai's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts:
Johanna Schmitt Mark Stoutenberg
Media Relations Investor Relations
Akamai Technologies Akamai Technologies
AkamaiPR@akamai.com mstouten@akamai.com

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