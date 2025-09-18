Akamai CEO Wins Emmy® Award

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognizes visionary Akamai co-founder and CEO Dr. Tom Leighton with a Technology & Engineering Emmy® Lifetime Achievement Award.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today announced its co-founder and CEO, Dr. Tom Leighton will receive a Technology & Engineering Emmy® Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). The award recognizes Leighton for "pioneering the technologies that deliver compelling content to every device in our homes and pockets."

"Being recognized by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is as much of an honor as it is humbling," said Dr. Tom Leighton , Akamai CEO and co-founder. "From the start, our goal at Akamai was to improve how the internet works, a vision that thousands of our colleagues around the world relentlessly pursue to this day. As part of those efforts, we've managed to push the boundaries of what it means to deliver and watch TV."

To date, Leighton has patented over 50 developments surrounding content delivery, internet protocols, algorithms for networks, cryptography, and digital rights management. These technologies have enabled people around the world to stream movies, television, and live sports in high definition at the click of a button. His work has transformed the television industry.

"As AI drives yet another transformation of how audiences discover and consume content, I am excited to continue to power and protect the programming delivered to billions of people globally, while also helping shape the next generation of engaging entertainment experiences," Leighton said.

This is Leighton's second Emmy® Award. Under his leadership, Akamai was honored as part of the 72nd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards for "excellence in engineering creativity" for its work on Content Delivery Networks (CDN).

NATAS presents The Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards each year to honorees that demonstrate "excellence in a technical innovation" while also enhancing or revolutionizing the experience of viewers, according to the organization. Recipients are judged and selected by a committee of industry experts and peers.

Akamai, along with this year's other recipients, will be honored at the 76th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards Ceremony that will take place December 4, 2025 , at Prince George's Ballroom in New York City .

About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense-in-depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

