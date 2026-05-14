Airborne Geophysical Survey Underway at Silver North's Veronica Silver Project, YT

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC, May 14, 2026 - TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF, Frankfurt: I90, "Silver North" or the "Company") announces that an airborne magnetics and VTEM geophysical survey has commenced at the Company's Veronica Project in the Silvertip Midway District, Yukon.
"The primary focus of this survey is to advance the mapping of stratigraphy and structure," commented Jason Weber, President & CEO. "In addition, we believe it has potential to identify conductive or low-resistivity CRD manto targets in the subsurface. By integrating this new data with our adjacent Tim Property dataset, we expect to gain greater insight into a much larger mineralizing system extending across both projects."
Geotech Ltd. ("Geotech") is conducting magnetics and time domain electromagnetic VTEM surveys at the Veronica project, consisting of 100 metre spaced flight lines with 1,000 metre spaced tie lines for a total of 253 line-kilometres of survey. The results of this work will aid in mapping lithology and host stratigraphy as well as revealing the structural architecture for potential faults that could host and control mineralizing systems like the Lodge showing where 2,860 g/t silver was found in a float cobble and 33.2 g/t silver was found in a NE trending fault at the Cooper showing (see NR dated December 11, 2025).
About Silver North Resources Ltd.
Silver North's primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane Silver Project (next to Hecla Mining Inc.'s Keno Hill Mine project) and the Tim and Veronica silver projects in the Silvertip District of southern Yukon and northern British Columbia. At its flagship Haldane Project, the Company has made three Keno-style silver vein discoveries in only 24 drillholes. Exploration is focussed on the recent discovery at the Main Zone, where drilling has intersected high grade silver mineralization over wide intervals.
Silver North is fully funded for its 2026 and 2027 drilling campaigns and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SNAG", trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF", and under the symbol "I90" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.
For further information, contact:
Jason Weber, President and CEO
Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications
Tel: (604) 807-7217
To learn more visit: http://www.silvernorthres.com
X: https://X.com/SilverNorthRes
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NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.
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