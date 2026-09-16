Air Products Wins Long-Term Contract to Supply High-Purity Industrial Gases for Major U.S. Semiconductor Expansion

New Arizona investment will support advanced semiconductor manufacturing with reliable, high-purity hydrogen, helium and carbon dioxide supply

Air Products (NYSE:APD) today announced it has signed a long-term agreement with one of the leading semiconductor manufacturers to supply high-purity industrial gases and related infrastructure to support the customer's plant and production expansion plans in the United States (U.S.). This is the second semiconductor manufacturing supply win Air Products has recently announced with a combined investment of more than $900 million overall with the two projects.

Air Products will invest approximately $250 million in Arizona to build, own and operate new gas supply infrastructure for the customer's semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging operations. The investment includes PRISM® hydrogen generation units, carbon dioxide purification units, bulk gas systems for helium, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide, and associated storage, purification, analytical equipment and pipeline infrastructure. Supply is targeted to come onstream in phases.

"This investment further reinforces Air Products' role as a trusted supplier and reflects our commitment to grow with our customers globally. It also underscores our world-class performance in safety, reliability and operational excellence, which are critical to meeting the increasingly demanding requirements of advanced semiconductor manufacturing. The long-term win in the U.S. strengthens our established global relationship with this strategic and important customer," said Francesco Maione, Air Products' President, Americas, Helium and Rare Gases.

Air Products has served the global electronics industry for more than 40 years, supplying critical gases, technology and applications expertise to many of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers. Since 1981, the company's Chandler, Arizona facility has supported the growth of the Phoenix semiconductor ecosystem. The facility also operates an ultra-high purity nitrogen pipeline network serving customer locations across the greater Phoenix area, providing the scale, reliability and technical expertise required by advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 85 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global hydrogen supplier, Air Products develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest hydrogen projects. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2025 sales of $12 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedInXFacebook or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

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SOURCE Air Products

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