Air Products to Highlight Gas-based Technologies for Laser Cutting, 3D Printing and Welding at FABTECH 2026

Air Products (NYSE: XB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%253D%253D%257C0%257C%257C%257C%26sdata%3DjnFUaTcIWouh3Ygl4U3YlCMAP1m1uAw4CnMpNXtkYjI%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=airproducts.com" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">airproducts.com%2Fstock-information&a=APD" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">APD) will feature gas supply solutions and technologies designed to improve productivity, optimize costs, and support future growth for laser cutting, 3D printing, and welding applications at FABTECH 2026 from October 21-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada.
Application specialists will be on hand at booth #C4249 throughout the conference to speak with attendees about solutions to the challenges they face in their day-to-day operations and how Air Products can provide industry leading support and expertise in addition to supplying industrial gases.
Whether a customer process utilizes nitrogen, oxygen, argon, helium, hydrogen or carbon dioxide, Air Products' experts can provide insight on selecting the right supply solution for a specific process or operation, from cylinders and microbulk systems, to bulk supply and intelligent gas management.
FABTECH 2026 is North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event for sheet metal manufacturing. More than 31,000 attendees and 1,400 exhibitors are expected at this year's event.
For more information about Air Products' full range of high performance and industry standard gases and related technologies for laser cutting applications visit Air Products' visit Advanced Gas Supply System for Laser Cutting webpage.
About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 85 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global hydrogen supplier, Air Products develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest hydrogen projects. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.
Air Products had fiscal 2025 sales of $12.0 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.
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SOURCE Air Products