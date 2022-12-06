GamingInvesting News

In a world of divisiveness, Dayton, Ohio Air Force Veteran Wayne Mathieu has created a card game that he hopes will bring people together. Evolving from a family card game experiment more than a decade ago, his game, called "Synco," is what Mathieu calls, "a game of common ground."

Unlike trivia or board games, Synco does not exploit the differences among players, such as, who is smarter or a better strategist. Instead, it focuses on the commonality between people.

"Everyone gets really excited about being on the same page," said Mathieu, who is a retired aeronautical engineer. "The room is full of chatter and people interact in a way that's not so common these days."

Players write down five things they associate with a subject presented to them from each of the gamecards. The object is to match as many of the responses of the other players as possible.

"Anyone can play this game, from all backgrounds and ages," Mathieu said. "Because it's not about what you know, but what you have in common.

Throughout the game, people realize just how much alike they are in their thinking and experience. As it turns out, being "in sync" can really energize people.

Of course, creating the game meant becoming a small business owner and Mathieu needed some help. He enlisted the skills of his son Mike and family friend Eli Reich , who assisted with design and marketing. The game is published and copyrighted under their company, March 3 Games.

Synco was originally developed nearly two years ago, but supply chain issues interrupted initial production in 2021. A Chinese manufacturer was unable to guarantee delivery of the first print of the game. So, a move to the Florida -based production company Shuffled Ink helped solve the problem and Mathieu now has plenty of games in stock.

"We live in some chaotic and divisive times," Mathieu said. "Synco brings people together." Synco is available online at www.syncogame.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

ZEBEDEE and MoonPay Bring Credit Card Top Ups to Bitcoin Gaming in Over 100 Countries

Gaming-focused FinTech and leading web3 infrastructure provider partner to expand payments methods in the ZEBEDEE app

ZEBEDEE the leading FinTech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, and MoonPay the leading web3 infrastructure provider, today announced an expanded integration of MoonPay's services in the ZEBEDEE app, allowing gamers in over 100 countries to easily top up their Bitcoin balances with a debit or credit card from within the ZEBEDEE app, eliminating the need to leave the app and connect with an exchange.

This VR Math Game Wants to Help Boost Your Simple Math Skills

Educational game that combines classic mini games & math in VR

Skill Prepare is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Math World VR game on the Meta Quest 2 platform. The company is dedicated to developing educational games mixed with entertainment, and its STEM accredited. With Math World VR, players can explore a virtual world filled with small minigames that incorporate simple math such as division, multiplication, addition, and multiples. The game is designed to help you increase your simple math arithmetic, a great tool for training the memory.

Web3 Game Live Streaming Technology Service Provider MetaVoizz's White Paper has officially released

Recently, the integrated technical service solution provider MetaVoizz published its White Paper in full, outlining its technical architecture, road map, and solutions for blockchain games. Users of WEB3.0 have access to a game platform for live-streaming interactions through MetaVoizz. By fostering the growth of the metaverse games industry with blockchain technology, we provide new opportunities and challenges for WEB3.0 game creators, KOL, NFT collectors, and game players.

Developing tailored solutions through technical innovation f or metaverse games

With the advancement and widespread use of blockchain technology in recent years, the Web 3.0-based blockchain game businesses have experienced a meteoric rise. A lot of Web2.0 traditional game developers as well as independent developers were attempting to break into the blockchain game markets. As a more recent industry than the traditional gaming industries, blockchain games have stricter standards for game production, ecological compatibility, marketing distribution, and user community building, which causes many game producers to either hesitate or give up on creating blockchain games.

For the blockchain gaming industry's high-threshold issues, MetaVoizz has created a methodical solution. facilitating the speedy realization of blockchain game development and operation from the game design, R&D, operation setup, publishing, and community building perspectives. In addition, MetaVoizz has also built a live game platform, allowing blockchain games to play live through industry KOL experience. This quickly promotes the blockchain game and builds a community of players, lowering the blockchain game industry and allowing more game developers to enter the Metaverse industry faster.

Pr omoting ecological development, creating a multi-dimensional meta-space interactive entertainment platform

Since its foundation, MetaVoizz has planned ecological building to better facilitate the growth of the blockchain gaming industry and produce live interactive game technology solutions more swiftly. Along with the game live platform, Metavoizz also offers embedded wallets, social platforms, NFT malls, blockchain game R & D, etc. A diverse meta-universe ecology will be built while also better serving chain game makers.

The first NFT blind box product, M&S, the first online game, CharmWar, and a series of ecological products have been outlined in the white paper's road map. MetaVoizz will launch these products in the near future, iterate on them, and improve them in Q1 of the following year. Continually enhance the product's functionality and the user's enjoyment of the game.

As a worldwide technology service platform for live interactive metauniverse, MetaVoizz will abide by the development tenet "technology as the core, ecology as the aim," and collaborate with industry KOLs to create a metauniverse game entertainment ecosystem.

At the moment, MetaVoizz is advancing as a new force in the metaverse sector. MetaVoizz will undoubtedly become a rising star in the metaverse market in the future.

About MetaVoizz

Websit e: ht tps://www.metavoizz.com/

Twitt er: https://twitter.com/MetaVoizzGlobal

Telegra m: h ttps://t.me/Meta_Voizz

NeoPollard Interactive Congratulates the Virginia Lottery for Its "Lottery Operator of the Year" Award From EGR

NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS), commends the Virginia Lottery for being selected as "Lottery Operator of the Year" at the eGaming Review (EGR) Operator Awards held on October 27, 2022 at the JW Marriot Grosvenor House in London, UK . Recognized for its prestige in the eGaming sector, the EGR Operator Awards celebrates business-to-consumer operators for setting the standard in 31 categories across all verticals ranging from customer service to safer gambling. The Virginia Lottery was recognized for its exceptional performance over the past year.

Girls Who Code Launches Digital Experience to Change the Future of Women in Gaming

In this culture-shifting campaign, "Girls Who Code Girls" invites users to code the characters they want to see in games

The experience, in partnership with Mojo Supermarket, celebrates Computer Science Education Week.

Visit www.girlswhocodegirls.com

Today, Girls Who Code, a nonprofit working to close the gender gap in tech, launched Girls Who Code Girls a desktop and mobile gaming experience empowering girls to create personalized video game characters with code. Right now, 77% of video game developers are men and only 20% of all characters are women. The platform aims to disrupt this imbalance and challenge a gaming culture marked by misogyny by inspiring users of all backgrounds to envision a gaming experience that's more reflective of themselves and their communities.

Girls Who Code Girls was designed to celebrate the diversity of the Girls Who Code community while teaching computer science fundamentals. The experience provides infinite code-able combinations, from hair texture to skin specificity to body size, and coders will be able to code their avatars with unique and underrepresented attributes. The learnings from the experience will be collected and shared with the intention of impacting the future of female characters in games. The library of characters will also be licensable and offered to gaming companies to inform their game development.

"Though almost half of all gamers are women, we don't see them represented in game development. As a result, what we do see is a gaming experience catered to the white, male gaze that alienates some of its most passionate and diverse fans," said Tarika Barrett , CEO of Girls Who Code. " That's why we created Girls Who Code Girls . By turning users into creators, we're empowering our community to use coding to upend the status quo and imagine a future where they can harness their passion and creativity into a career in tech. We want our students to know that they deserve to take up space in gaming and game development, and can create characters that reflect the best parts of who they are."

Mojo Supermarket – the creative company behind previous Girls Who Code campaigns including the Cannes Lions Award and Clio Award-winning Doja Code – partnered with an interactive production studio, Make Me Pulse, to make Girls Who Code Girls a reality.

"With Girls Who Code Girls, we set out to accomplish two goals. First, provide girls and young women with a fun, creative entry point to trying out code. And second, to draw attention to the fact that if more women coded video game characters they would look more like real women. Our ambition is that with every line of code you type you can influence the future of women in gaming.," said Kate Carter , Group Creative Director, Mojo Supermarket. "We saw how much girls enjoyed DojaCode as an interactive experience, so we wanted to give them another fun one, while showing the world, and gaming companies, why it's so important that we invest in getting more young women into the tech and gaming fields."

HOW DOES GIRLS WHO CODE GIRLS WORK?

  1. Gamers visit GirlsWhoCodeGirls.com, where they can code and customize their own gaming characters.
  2. Users are introduced to four coding languages featured on the site.
  3. As the experience continues, users are guided through the process with clear instructions on what to input and how -- making it easy and seamless for a beginner.
  4. Users watch as their characters change in real-time based on the coding alterations they have written.
  5. As the experience wraps, fans leave Girls Who Code Girls and share the characters they have coded and created.

"As a woman in STEM, I am so excited and humbled to be partnering with Girls who Code on this campaign," said Ainul Md Razib , a software developer & tech influencer based in Singapore (@ainlovescode). " Our global community still has much work to do in boosting women and non-binary people in gaming. That's why I believe Girls Who Code Girls is and will be a crucial piece to expanding the diversity of people in gaming for the long term!"

Girls Who Code Girls was created with generous support from Lyda Hill Philanthropies.

"We are proud to see another innovative way more perspectives are being incorporated into gaming that young people consume in the Girls Who Code Girls experience," Nicole Small , CEO and President of Lyda Hill Philanthropies said. "Closing the gender gap in technology spaces like video game design means a more inclusive and inspiring world for the next generation of young women."

To enter the gaming experience, go to www.girlswhocodegirls.com .

About Girls Who Code
Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, and leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip students who identify as girls or nonbinary with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st-century opportunities. Since launching in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 500,000 students through in-person and virtual programming, and 115,000 of our alumni are college or career-aged.

Girls Who Code has sparked culture change through marketing campaigns and advocacy efforts, generating 14 Billion engagements globally. In 2019, the organization was named the #1 Most Innovative Non-Profit on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list, and in 2022 was named one of NonProfit Times' Best Nonprofits to Work For.

Follow the organization on social media @GirlsWhoCode .

About MojoSupermarket
Mojo Supermarket creates ideas that rewire how people think. We're a creative company responsible for Girls Who Code's DojaCode, Truth Initiative's Depression Stick, Match's Adults Date Better, and more. And while we love our brand clients, we also create our own passion projects including Give Her a Break and The Slavery Cup . We've been named Ad Age's Small Agency of the Year 2022, Ad Age's Best Places to Work 2022, and a finalist for Adweek's Breakthrough Agency of the Year 2022.

77% of game developers are men, and so only 20% of gaming characters are women. "Girls Who Code Girls" aims disrupt this imbalance and challenge a gaming culture marked by misogyny by inspiring users of all backgrounds to envision a gaming experience that

Girls Who Code Girls is a desktop and mobile gaming experience empowering girls to create personalized video game characters with code, and envision a gaming experience that's more reflective of themselves and their communities.

Swarmio Media Appoints Mr. Elie Jeitani to its Board of Directors

Mr. Jeitani is the Founder and CEO of WestBridge Telecom, One of Swarmio's Strategic Telco Distribution Partners

 Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, announces it has appointed Mr. Elie Jeitani to its Board of Directors (the "Board").

