GamingInvesting News

Aiming For "The Best Casual Game 2023", Thetan Rivals Introduces A New Map, New Game Mode, And New Skins

  • The Early Launch comes with the first Season Pass and many new content
  • Countless new and unique skins to show off your taste

Closing the Open Beta with flying colors, Thetan Rivals - a successor to Thetan Arena (The Best Mobile Game by GAM3 Awards 2022), is having an Early Launch on January 15, 2023 . The new update comes with multiple features, promising to satisfy any gamer.

Fresh and diverse challenges

A new map and game mode will be introduced in the first stage of the Early Launch. The brand new obstacle racing map is decorated with a pet theme: pet columns and pet beds as trampolines, and even a race with crocodiles. Along with the new map is a whole fresh game mode to level up your excitement - Scoring Area. In this game mode, you have to burn your Thenions in order to get qualified.

All these newly added content are sure to entice both existing and new players of Thetan Rivals .

Thetan Rivals' Teaser: https://youtu.be/E_EzAjPi5mE

Show off your uniqueness with multiple new skins

Thetan Rivals team works as hard as we can to deliver hundreds of new Thenion skins and cosmetics for players to choose and express their personalities and tastes freely. The skins are inspired by Thetan Arena's mighty heroes but are in miniature and cute versions.

First Season Pass - Opening World

One of the highlights of this Early Launch is the introduction of the first Season Pass of Thetan Rivals - Opening World. The Season Pass marks an essential milestone of the game. With this Season Pass, all players get chances to claim their favorite items by collecting experience points. You can easily earn these points by doing daily quests.

A new shop and new economic system

The in-game shop got a new interface. You can get free items each day just by visiting the shop and claiming it. The item is changed randomly daily.

The new economic system has been updated. There are five currencies: R-Buck, Gold, Season Point , Enhancer, and EXP. Each different currency will allow you to get a different item. Box system is divided into two categories: Free and Premium.

"In Open Beta, we gladly welcome more than 100K players to come to Thetan Rivals. Now, with the goal of creating a friendly playground for gamers, we are launching the game early in selective markets. Our team put in great effort and worked closely to deliver the Early launch as we really hope to bring as much new and exciting content to players as possible. This is an important milestone for Thetan Rivals itself, as well as Thetan Arena and the following projects of Thetan World." said Mr. Eric Khanh Nguyen - CEO of Wolffun Game.

Thetan Rivals is a product in the Thetan World ecosystem - along with Thetan Arena. Thetan Rivals is still in the development stage, which means there will be more features and content coming up in the official global launch of the game this year. Alongside Thetan Rivals, Thetan Arena is continuing to release more updates to renew and refresh gaming communities worldwide.

Follow us via our official channels:

About Wolffun Game

Wolffun Game studio with a passionate and experienced team that has developed a number of prominent games in the MOBA genre for both Mobile and PC platforms. With a goal of creating unique, enjoyable gaming experiences and increasing investment opportunities for the public, Wolffun Game aims to keep the quality of our games the number one priority. Fulfill Joy and Connect People.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aiming-for-the-best-casual-game-2023-thetan-rivals-introduces-a-new-map-new-game-mode-and-new-skins-301721161.html

SOURCE WOLFFUN PTE. LTD.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/15/c9441.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PointsBet and Hawthorne Race Course Unveil Newest Off-Track Sports Betting Destination in Chicago Suburbs

PointsBet Retail Sportsbook at Club Hawthorne in Villa Park Marks Fourth Location in Illinois , Features Over 160 Big Screen TVs and a 26-Foot HD Display

PointsBet, the leader in live betting, announced today the opening of its newest retail sportsbook in Villa Park, Illinois offering sports fans in and around Chicago a new entertainment destination to watch and wager on games. The PointsBet Sportsbook, located at Club Hawthorne, marks the fourth retail location for the company in the state as part of its partnership with Hawthorne Race Course, which hosts the largest network of off-track betting bars for horse racing in Illinois .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Award-Winning Film Producer Launches Web3's First Management Sim, Tiny Colony, on ImmutableX

Led by a team of industry veterans from EA, Capcom, and PlayStation, Tiny Colony is migrating to IMX to improve performance and cement its place as an innovator in web3 gaming

Tiny Colony a web3 construction and management simulation, today announces its launch on ImmutableX — the preferred developer platform for building and scaling web3 games on Ethereum from leading web3 gaming company Immutable.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hafthor Bjornsson , Game of Thrones Star and World's Strongest Man Joins Legends at War, a Sabre Games Creation

LEGENDS AT WAR (L.A.W.) is a state-of-the-art, free-to-play game where players of all levels can enjoy tournament play in a Medieval setting, created by Sabre Games. They've announced the collaboration and participation of one of the world's most recognizable personalities in gaming and entertainment: Hafthor Bjornsson (Thor), the former World's Strongest Man (2018), and "The Mountain", from Game of Thrones.

Thor's character was dubbed "the Mountain'' due to his dominating presence, weightlifting skills, and combat capabilities. Along with entertainment, Thor is passionate about Medieval-style warfare, knows the intricacies and strategy behind physical combat, and is a delight to talk to.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Campbell's® Chunky® Enters the Metaverse with Fortnite Creative and Introduces The Chunky FuelUp Tournament

The branded experience features football-themed games for players to compete for NFL prizes in a live streamed finale.

The 'Official Soup Sponsor of the NFL' is taking soup into the metaverse by launching the Chunky FuelUp Tournament, an immersive experience featuring Fortnite Creative. Just in time for the NFL playoffs, Chunky is merging the game brand with football themed, native Fortnite gameplay. As a brand known to fuel the everyday hustle, the Chunky FuelUp Tournament features three unique challenges to test players' speed, agility, and accuracy including:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

XSET Appoints Jacob Arce as New Head of Esports

The global gaming lifestyle organization promotes former Operations Manager Jacob Arce to Head of Esports

XSET, the world's fastest-growing gaming lifestyle organization, announced that their Operations Manager Jacob Arce will be assuming a new role as Head of Esports. This announcement comes shortly after the announcement of new hire, David Luce as Chief Content Officer.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Elementary Students Combine PE and Coding with Unruly Splats

- This year, students in the Bristol Public School District literally jumped into learning to code with Unruly Splats a STEM education tool that combines coding and active play. Using an iPad or Chromebook, students can code Unruly Splats to create games that promote movement and collaboration.

"We're always looking for ways to innovate and bring our PE department to new heights," said Sara Hale , the Bristol Public Schools Dean of Physical Education and Health. "With Unruly Splats, we can bring computer science education into a context where students least expect it–PE class."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Cypher Announces Cancellation of Stock Options

Early Warning Press Release

U.S. Department of Energy Offers Conditional Commitment for a Loan of Up to US$700 Million for the Rhyolite Ridge Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Breaks US$1,900, Sweden Makes Rare Earths Discovery

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Silver Corporation Appoints Oliver Lennox-King as Chairman and Announces Other Board and Management Changes

Battery Metals Investing

Noram Lithium Announces Management Changes

Lithium Investing

Completion of Placement to NIO

Copper Investing

Next Phase of Copper-Gold Growth Begins

Lithium Investing

EUR Signs Non-Binding MOU To Build And Operate A Hydroxide Plant In Saudi Arabia Under JV

Lithium Investing

LPI Commences Drilling At Greenbushes Lithium Project

×