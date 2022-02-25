Company News Investing News
AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. an IP-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced it will be presenting at Gravitas’ 5th Annual Growth Conference taking place virtually and in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia on Thursday, March 3 rd 2022. Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE, is scheduled to ...

Conference Details :

Event: Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference
Format: Presentations, Q&A, and Panel Discussion
Date: Thursday, March 3 rd , 2022
Time: 8:00 AM PST – 5:30 PM PST
Venue: Held virtually, and in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel: 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC V6C 0B9
Registration: www.Gravitas5thAnnual.com


Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference will feature leaders at the forefront of their industries in today's growth sectors and will be attended by institutional and retail investors from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com .

About AgriFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions. Looking to serve the global market, the Company's current focus is on North America, Europe, and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through advanced and sustainable AgTech solution platforms that make positive change in the world—from seed to table. The AgriFORCE goal: Clean. Green. Better. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact:
Ian Pedersen
Tel: (604) 757-0952
Email: ipedersen@agriforcegs.com

Investor Relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
David Waldman/Natalya Rudman
Tel: (212) 671-1021
Email: AGRI@crescendo-ir.com

Media Relations:
Denise Sabet
Tel: (604) 757-0952
Email: dsabet@agriforcegs.com


AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd is dedicated to transforming modern agricultural development through its proprietary patent-pending facility design and automated growing system. Its methods are designed to produce high-quality, pesticide-free, locally cultivated crops, cost-effectively and with the ability to quickly scale, in virtually any climate.

