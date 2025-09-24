Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Receives Shareholder Support, Advances Strategic Focus with Enerama Partnership

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF,OTC:PBFFF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) ("PBFG" or the "Company") today provided a shareholder update, including a letter of support from Coenda Investments Holding Corp., the Company's majority shareholder.

Coenda Investments expressed its strong support for PBFG's new leadership direction and rapid progress, highlighting the recently announced exclusive distribution partnership agreement with Enerama Çevre Teknolojileri A.Ş. in North and South America and the Company's sharpened strategic focus.

"As majority shareholder, Coenda Investments is encouraged by the significant progress PBFG has made in a short period of time. The Enerama partnership and evolving strategy represent a clear path toward growth and long-term value creation. We are supportive and excited to see PBFG execute on this vision." – Kerem Akbas, Founder

PBFG's refined strategy is centered on a two-fold approach designed to drive near-term revenues and sustainable long-term growth:

Scaling Agri-Tech Distribution - leveraging the Enerama partnership to advance clean technology solutions for climate-controlled agriculture and industrial precision environments, establishing commercial channels with recurring revenue potential.

Advancing Food Security Solutions - developing sustainable, scalable food systems that address rising global demand, creating opportunities for diversified and repeatable revenue streams across commercial and institutional supply chains.

This strategy positions PBFG at the intersection of food innovation and clean technology, with meaningful revenue potential, recurring income opportunities, and long-term growth drivers across both sectors.

Women-Led Public Company

PBFG is proud to be a women-led public company with a clear mission to strengthen global food security through sustainable innovation. This diverse leadership, supported by Coenda Investments, reflects the Company's commitment to responsible growth and shareholder value.

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is reimagining the future of food through a diverse portfolio of sustainable ingredients, plant-based solutions, and advancements in agricultural technology. With a focus on environmental stewardship, product excellence, and scalable impact, the Company empowers food manufacturers, partners, and consumers to participate in a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient global food system. Planet Based Foods operates with integrity and purpose, delivering products that align with evolving consumer values and contribute to a more sustainable future.

About Coenda Investments Holding Corp.

Coenda Investments Holding Corp. is a private British Columbia company committed to enhancing shareholder value through strategic investments and by fostering governance transparency and accountability.

On Behalf of Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

Claire Skillen

Chief Executive Officer and President

Contact: info@pbfglobal.com

On Behalf of Coenda Investments Holding Corp.

Kerem Akbas

Contact: Kerem@coenda.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future-plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, and intentions of Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (the "Company"). These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, industry developments, regulatory changes, access to capital, operational challenges, supply chain disruptions, and economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Additional information, including risk factors, is available in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this release and accepts no responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy

