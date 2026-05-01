AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Logo (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 1, 2026, the eleven candidates listed in the management information circular dated March 19, 2026 were duly elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Total Votes
Cast

Percentage
of Votes For

Percentage
of Votes
Withheld

Leona Aglukkaq

376,559,887

3,993,239

380,553,126

98.95 %

1.05 %

Ammar Al-Joundi

373,674,892

6,878,232

380,553,124

98.19 %

1.81 %

Sean Boyd

357,792,066

22,761,060

380,553,126

94.02 %

5.98 %

Martine A. Celej

370,994,353

9,558,772

380,553,125

97.49 %

2.51 %

Jonathan Gill

379,925,013

628,112

380,553,125

99.83 %

0.17 %

Peter Grosskopf

363,585,926

16,967,200

380,553,126

95.54 %

4.46 %

Elizabeth Lewis-Gray

380,131,083

422,042

380,553,125

99.89 %

0.11 %

Deborah McCombe

374,077,284

6,475,841

380,553,125

98.30 %

1.70 %

Jeffrey Parr

371,811,784

8,741,342

380,553,126

97.70 %

2.30 %

J. Merfyn Roberts

365,892,748

14,660,378

380,553,126

96.15 %

3.85 %

Jamie C. Sokalsky

368,901,770

11,651,356

380,553,126

96.94 %

3.06 %

Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.

About Agnico Eagle

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world, operating mines in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. The Company is advancing a pipeline of high-quality development projects in these regions to support sustainable growth over the next decade. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-announces-election-of-directors-302760523.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/01/c1799.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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