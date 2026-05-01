AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 1, 2026, the eleven candidates listed in the management information circular dated March 19, 2026 were duly elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.
Detailed results of the vote are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Total Votes
|
Percentage
|
Percentage
|
Leona Aglukkaq
|
376,559,887
|
3,993,239
|
380,553,126
|
98.95 %
|
1.05 %
|
Ammar Al-Joundi
|
373,674,892
|
6,878,232
|
380,553,124
|
98.19 %
|
1.81 %
|
Sean Boyd
|
357,792,066
|
22,761,060
|
380,553,126
|
94.02 %
|
5.98 %
|
Martine A. Celej
|
370,994,353
|
9,558,772
|
380,553,125
|
97.49 %
|
2.51 %
|
Jonathan Gill
|
379,925,013
|
628,112
|
380,553,125
|
99.83 %
|
0.17 %
|
Peter Grosskopf
|
363,585,926
|
16,967,200
|
380,553,126
|
95.54 %
|
4.46 %
|
Elizabeth Lewis-Gray
|
380,131,083
|
422,042
|
380,553,125
|
99.89 %
|
0.11 %
|
Deborah McCombe
|
374,077,284
|
6,475,841
|
380,553,125
|
98.30 %
|
1.70 %
|
Jeffrey Parr
|
371,811,784
|
8,741,342
|
380,553,126
|
97.70 %
|
2.30 %
|
J. Merfyn Roberts
|
365,892,748
|
14,660,378
|
380,553,126
|
96.15 %
|
3.85 %
|
Jamie C. Sokalsky
|
368,901,770
|
11,651,356
|
380,553,126
|
96.94 %
|
3.06 %
Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.
About Agnico Eagle
Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world, operating mines in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. The Company is advancing a pipeline of high-quality development projects in these regions to support sustainable growth over the next decade. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.
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SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
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