How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

'Lighthorse' Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Anteros Metals

ANT:CC

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC
World Resource Outlook 2025

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2025 Life Science Outlook: Australia Edition

Structural Monitoring Systems

AEM’s MTP136D Radio Gains Full U.S. Forest Service Approval

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (“SMS” or “the Company”) (ASX: SMN) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. (“AEM”), has received full approval from the United States Forest Service (USFS) and Department of the Interior (DOI) for its revolutionary MTP136D Panel-Mount Forest Service Radio. This approval authorises its use in all federally regulated aerial firefighting agency and contractor aircraft across the United States.

Designed specifically to meet the needs of aerial firefighting operators, the MTP136D now fully complies with USFS communications requirements and gains formal acceptance into the approved equipment list for all its aerial firefighting contractors across all jurisdictions.

Initially launched in late 2023 with Canadian launch customer Yellowhead Helicopters, AEM subsequently achieved a Transport Canada Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the installation of the MTP136D on all Airbus H125 aircraft, which sparked the radio’s initial push into the Canadian market – seeing operators and provincial agencies adopting the MTP136D in significant quantities.

With the USFS acknowledgement and approval, the radio can now access its full addressable market of more than 3,000 applicable aircraft fit to be upgraded to the MTP136D from existing legacy technology.

AEM Sales and Marketing Director Mr Tony Weller commented:

“This is a big day for aerial firefighting across North America and for our Company.

“With the radio already in use in Canada and by some U.S. state-led cooperator firefighting agencies, the USFS approval now unlocks the ability for all U.S. federal agencies and contractors on the front lines battling intense and devastating wildfires to have the most up-to-date radio technology at their fingertips.”

Mr Weller said with the stamp of approval by the USFS, the team at AEM is rapidly working to assist U.S. agencies, operators and contractors to complete their aircraft fleet conversions.

SMS Chairman and CEO Ross Love commented:

“This is a pivotal milestone and a testament to the outstanding work of the AEM team.

“USFS approval not only unlocks the largest market for this essential radio technology but also highlights the strength and value of AEM’s intellectual property. This success underscores our commitment to expanding product development and manufacturing capacity in avionics, particularly in high-value areas such as digital audio, radio, and loudspeakers.”

Mr Love further noted that this approval is expected to drive substantial growth for the MTP136D in 2025.

“We are in advanced negotiations with CalFire for a major contract that will see its fleet equipped with our radio technology.

“CalFire’s crucial role in responding to recent wildfires in Los Angeles has further emphasised the importance of special mission products such as ours and we are very proud of being a small part of their heroic firefighting efforts,” he added.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Structural Monitoring Systems, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Stardust Power Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Lithium Brine Concentration Technology from KMX Technologies

  • Following the October 8, 2024 announcement, Stardust Power finalizes exclusive licensing agreement with KMX Technologies to enhance lithium production efficiency and sustainability.

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced the execution of an exclusive licensing agreement with KMX Technologies, Inc. ("KMX"), a leader in advanced lithium brine concentration technology. This agreement grants Stardust Power the exclusive rights to utilize KMX's innovative vacuum membrane distillation ("VMD") technology for lithium extraction and concentration across the United States, Canada, and select international markets.

The exclusive license grants Stardust Power the full rights to use and operate KMX VMD units within the designated territory and field of use for lithium. This agreement will support Stardust Power's continued commitment to build out the North American lithium supply chain and onshoring of critical minerals in the rapidly growing North America lithium market.

Bitcoin Well Announces Record Active Users and New Customer Registrations in January and Debt Settlement

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - February 3, 2025 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces that January ended with a record number of active users and new customer registrations in a single month.

IOD UK Revenue Update and Outperformance

IOD UK Revenue Update and Outperformance

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced IOD UK Revenue Update and Outperformance

Download the PDF here.

Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activites Report

Quarterly Activites Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activites Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Linius Technologies (LNU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Presentation Expanding in the Taroom Trough

New Priority Drill Targets Identified at Laverton South Adjacent to New Gold Discovery

Metallurgical Testwork Delivers 48% to 50% Manganese Concentrates

New Central Porphyry System Identified at Venatica

