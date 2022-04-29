AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 29, 2022 each of the 12 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 21, 2022 were elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes
Withheld

Total Votes
Cast

Percentage
of Votes
For

Percentage
of Votes
Withheld

Leona Aglukkaq

321,210,494

2,156,401

323,366,895

99.33%

0.67%

Ammar Al-Joundi

322,087,020

1,279,875

323,366,895

99.60%

0.40%

Sean Boyd

286,047,557

37,319,338

323,366,895

88.46%

11.54%

Martine A. Celej

287,100,262

36,266,633

323,366,895

88.78%

11.22%

Robert J. Gemmell

273,396,372

49,970,524

323,366,895

84.55%

15.45%

Jonathan Gill

314,060,333

9,306,562

323,366,895

97.12%

2.88%

Peter Grosskopf

311,362,240

12,004,655

323,366,895

96.29%

3.71%

Elizabeth Lewis-Gray

314,533,666

8,833,229

323,366,895

97.27%

2.73%

Deborah McCombe

322,826,938

539,957

323,366,895

99.83%

0.17%

Jeffrey Parr

311,508,266

11,858,629

323,366,895

96.33%

3.67%

J. Merfyn Roberts

316,358,848

7,008,047

323,366,895

97.83%

2.17%

Jamie C. Sokalsky

285,284,510

38,082,385

323,366,895

88.22%

11.78%

Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com .

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico . It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States and Colombia . Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

