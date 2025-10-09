Agillence to Provide Inbound Logistics Optimization Software to Rivian Automotive

Agillence, Inc. an optimization company, today announced that Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has selected it to provide proprietary optimization software to support the planning of parts logistics networks.

Agillence Lean Logistics Optimizer (ALLO) enables part-level, simultaneous optimization of network design, order frequency, detailed routing, 3D stowage, and packaging across multi-tier inbound networks. It delivers an integrated, data-driven approach to minimizing logistics costs while maximizing flow efficiency.

Rivian selected Agillence Lean Logistics Optimizer (ALLO) to help address complex network optimization challenges. "Rivian's EV supply chain requires exceptional agility and precision. We're honored to be selected to support the design of a supply chain that is operationally efficient and aligned with their commitment to carbon-neutral transportation," said Srini Paruchuri , Vice President, Customer Strategy and Solutions at Agillence.

About Agillence, Inc.

Agillence is a proven expert in automotive logistics. Agillence can provide the right people, processes, and technology to ensure optimized material flow and finished vehicle distribution. Our customers include leading OEMs, Tier suppliers, and 3PLs worldwide.

Agillence offers its solutions on a SaaS subscription basis and is hosted on a private cloud. The platform is SOC 2 certified, ensuring secure access, robust data protection, and compliance for enterprise deployments.

Agillence is driving measurable transformation and cost savings across inbound, service parts distribution and finished vehicle logistics networks. Leveraging its automotive logistics platforms—ALLO and ALMS—Agillence delivers exceptional value through centralized data, advanced optimization, automation, and integrating industry best practices into its solutions.

Learn more about Agillence at www.agillence.com and LinkedIn.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agillence-to-provide-inbound-logistics-optimization-software-to-rivian-automotive-302579964.html

SOURCE Agillence, Inc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

