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- Dodge CEO shares his personal journey in a powerful new video, highlighting the importance of workplace support and Stellantis' recognition as one of the world's leading companies for employees facing cancer
- Bob Broderdorf returns to lead Dodge after battling Stage 4 cancer, sharing his personal journey and the support that helped him through treatment
- Stellantis recognized as one of just 17 companies in the inaugural 2026 Best Companies for Working with Cancer Index, honoring exemplary support for employees facing cancer
- Broderdorf's story brings a personal perspective to Stellantis' commitment to Working with Cancer, the global initiative founded by Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun
- Now back at Dodge, Broderdorf is using his platform to advocate for others, encouraging employees to seek support and employers to stand behind them
When Bob Broderdorf was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, everything changed. The automotive executive who had spent more than 25 years building some of America's most iconic brands suddenly faced a fight far more important than anything he had encountered in his career.
Today, Broderdorf is back, taking the wheel as CEO of Dodge. And while his return marks an exciting new chapter for the Brotherhood of Muscle, the story behind it carries a message much bigger than the brand.
Throughout his cancer treatment, Broderdorf had the unwavering support of his family, colleagues and Stellantis leadership. The company gave him the time, flexibility and support to focus on what mattered most: his health and recovery.
"When you hear the words 'Stage 4 cancer,' your whole world changes," said Broderdorf. "You're not thinking about your career or your next big project. You're thinking about your family, your future and whether you're going to get through it. My family was incredible, and Stellantis stood behind me when I needed them most. They gave me the opportunity to focus on getting better, knowing I had a place to come back to. I'll never forget that."
Now, Broderdorf is choosing to share that deeply personal experience to help others facing similar battles and to encourage a workplace culture where employees never feel they must choose between their health and their careers.
A Company That Stands Behind Its People
Broderdorf's experience reflects a broader commitment at Stellantis, which has earned global recognition.
In 2026, Stellantis was named one of just 17 companies in the inaugural Best Companies for Working with Cancer Index, developed by Cancer and Careers. The recognition evaluates workplace policies, benefits, resources and culture to identify employers demonstrating exceptional support for employees navigating cancer and other serious illnesses.
The recognition reinforces Stellantis' participation in Working with Cancer, a global initiative launched in 2023 by Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun following his own experience with cancer.
Founded to eliminate the stigma and fear surrounding cancer in the workplace, Working with Cancer brings together thousands of employers committed to creating supportive environments where employees can prioritize their health without fearing for their professional futures.
Since joining the initiative in 2023, Stellantis has reinforced its focus on employee well-being through awareness, workplace accommodations, health programs and support for employees returning to work after serious illness.
"A company's values aren't defined by what it says when things are going well. They're defined by how it stands behind its people when life gets difficult," said Antonio Filosa, Stellantis CEO. "Bob has been part of this company for more than 25 years. When he faced the fight of his life, our responsibility was to support him and his family. Seeing him healthy and back doing what he loves is something we're incredibly proud of. And we want every Stellantis employee facing a serious illness to know they deserve that same compassion and support."
Turning a Personal Victory Into a Purpose
Broderdorf understands that his experience is personal, but the challenges surrounding cancer in the workplace are universal.
For many employees, a cancer diagnosis introduces another fear alongside the disease itself: what happens to their job, their income and their professional future?
By making his story public, Broderdorf hopes to help change that conversation.
"I'm sharing this because I know there are people out there fighting their own battles who are afraid to speak up," Broderdorf said. "No one should have to fight cancer and worry about losing their career at the same time. If my story helps one person ask for support, or encourages one company to do more for its people, then telling it is worth it."
For Broderdorf, the next chapter brings him back to familiar territory. Having previously helped shape Dodge's product, sales and marketing strategy, he returns to a brand and enthusiast community he knows well, energized by its renewed commitment to American performance.
"I've been given another shot at doing what I love, with people I love working alongside," Broderdorf added. "I'm grateful to be here. I'm grateful for the people who helped me get here. And I'm ready for what's next."
Bob Broderdorf is back. And he's determined to make his return mean something beyond Dodge.
To watch Bob Broderdorf's story, visit youtube.com/watch?v=J-FiCzFVhW8.
To learn more about Working with Cancer and how employers can take the pledge, visit workingwithcancerpledge.com.
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SOURCE Stellantis