After a Record-Setting Week, Wall Street Turns to Inflation Data and the First Big Earnings Reports

americannewsgroup.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">American News Group News Commentary - The S&P 500 set an all-time high on Tuesday, October 6, and finished the week at 7,811.54 after a Friday gain of 0.6%, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at 51,654.95 and the Nasdaq Composite at 27,366.17. All three finished the week higher, even as the 10-year Treasury yield recently reached its highest level since 2002 and closed Friday at 5.24%. The most active names of the week moved on company news: a satellite spectrum deal that hit wireless carriers, a Medicare ratings update, an airline outlook cut and a consumer staples guidance change. Next week brings September inflation data and the first major third-quarter earnings reports. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
The largest single move of the week came late Thursday, when SpaceX agreed to acquire a nationwide portfolio of 800 MHz low-band spectrum licenses from Grain Management, a deal that remains subject to Federal Communications Commission approval and that would support its Starlink Mobile service. On Friday, T-Mobile US fell 13.3%, AT&T fell 9.8% and Verizon fell 8.7%, while tower operators Crown Castle and American Tower rose 15.6% and 9.3%, respectively, according to the Associated Press.
The backdrop remains demanding. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate in September for the first time in more than three years, crude oil has traded above $90 per barrel, and the University of Michigan's preliminary October survey showed consumers expect inflation of 4.7% over the coming year, up from 4.6% a month earlier.
The coming week is shortened for the bond market, which is closed Monday for Columbus Day while stocks trade normally. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the Consumer Price Index for September on Wednesday, October 14, at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the Producer Price Index on Thursday. The largest U.S. banks begin reporting third-quarter results on Tuesday, alongside two of the largest healthcare companies in the market.
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In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:
Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM)
Humana shares rose 11.6% on Friday after the company reported that, based on final 2027 Medicare Advantage Star Ratings data released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on October 8, it has exceeded its goal of top-quartile results. Humana said 95% of its Medicare Advantage members are in plans rated 4 stars or above for 2027. The company affirmed its 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance of at least $9.00 and scheduled a virtual investor update for December 10, 2026.
"We'll keep finding new, better ways to support our members and improve their experience," said Jim Rechtin, Humana CEO.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL)
Delta reported September quarter 2026 earnings of $1.72 per share on an adjusted basis and $1.15 per share on a GAAP basis, with GAAP operating revenue of $20.2 billion and pre-tax profit of $1.5 billion on an adjusted basis. The company now expects full-year 2026 earnings per share of $5.10 to $5.60 and free cash flow of about $2.5 billion, and expects December quarter revenue to rise about 20%. Shares recovered from an early decline to finish Friday nearly unchanged.
"Demand remains strong, supported by consumers' growing preference for experiences and travel," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian, adding that the company expects to "generate a pre-tax profit of roughly $4.5 billion, absorbing a $6 billion increase in fuel costs."
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP)
PepsiCo reported third quarter 2026 net revenue of $25.27 billion on October 8, up 5.6%, with organic revenue up 3.1%. Reported earnings per share rose 17% to $2.23 and core earnings per share rose 2% to $2.34. The company raised its full-year organic revenue outlook to approximately 3% and lowered its core earnings per share growth outlook to a range of 2.5% to 3.5%.
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH)
UnitedHealth Group will release its third quarter 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13, with a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET. In its second quarter, the company reported revenues of $112.0 billion, adjusted earnings per share of $6.38 and a medical care ratio of 86.7%, down from 89.4% a year earlier, and raised its 2026 adjusted earnings outlook to $19.50 to $20.00 per share.
"Our results and outlook reflect the continuing progress in our work to simplify how we operate," said CEO Stephen Hemsley at the time.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)
Johnson & Johnson will release its third quarter 2026 results at approximately 6:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 13, with an investor call at 8:30 a.m. ET. For the second quarter, the company reported sales of $25.3 billion, up 6.6%, and raised its 2026 guidance to estimated reported sales of $101.1 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $11.68 at the midpoints.
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