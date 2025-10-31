Aemetis to Review Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6, 2025

Aemetis to Review Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6, 2025

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that the company will host a conference call to review the release of its third quarter 2025 earnings report:

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Time: 11 am Pacific Time (PT)

Live Participant Dial In (Toll Free): +1-888-506-0062 entry code 188767

Live Participant Dial In (International): +1-973-528-0011 entry code 188767

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2211/53150

Attendees may submit questions during the Q&A (Questions & Answers) portion of the conference call.

The webcast will be available on the Company's website ( www.aemetis.com ) under Investors/Conference Calls, along with the company presentation, recent announcements, and video recordings.

The voice recording will be available through November 13, 2025 by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 or (International) 919-882-2331 and entering conference ID number 53150. After November 13th, the webcast will be available on the Company's website ( www.aemetis.com ) under Investors/Conference Calls.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas and renewable fuel company focused on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that lower fuel costs and reduce emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and actively expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin. Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel fuel biorefinery in California, renewable hydrogen, and hydroelectric power to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com .

Investor Relations/
Media Contact:
Todd Waltz
(408) 213-0940
investors@aemetis.com

External Investor Relations
Contact:
Kirin Smith
PCG Advisory Group
(646) 863-6519
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com


