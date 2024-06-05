Aemetis Selected to Join Russell 3000 Index

June 5, 2024 - Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on low and negative carbon intensity products, has been selected to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index as part of the 2024 annual reconstitution of the index, effective after the markets close on Friday, June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on May 31.
The annual reconstitution of the Russell US Indexes identified the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of Tuesday, April 30, ranked by total market capitalization. Inclusion in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index remains in place for one year and also means that Aemetis will be included in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as applicable growth and valuestyle indexes. FTSE Russell determines the composition of its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and other corporate attributes.
"The selection of Aemetis to join the Russell 3000® Index and related indexes is expected to expand the awareness among investors of our negative carbon intensity Dairy Renewable Natural Gas business, our planned Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Renewable Diesel plant in California, and our other existing renewable fuel production facilities," stated Todd Waltz, Chief Financial Officer of Aemetis, Inc. "Our inclusion in the index should support increased ownership by investors with longer-term investment horizons seeking to hold companies targeting growth by helping to achieve energy transition and climate change goals."
Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.
For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, please see the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.
About Aemetis
Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the operation, acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and actively expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates a 60 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin. Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel biorefinery in California to utilize renewable hydrogen, hydroelectric power, and renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.
