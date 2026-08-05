Adyton Resources Increases Indicated Resources by 131% at Fergusson Island Gameta Project

Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY,OTC:ADYRF) (OTCQB: ADYRF) (FSE: 701) ("Adyton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its Gameta Gold Project ("Gameta" or the "Project") on Fergusson Island, Papua New Guinea (PNG).
The Gameta Gold Project represents a key growth opportunity within Adyton's Fergusson Island portfolio and is being advanced alongside the Company's Wapolu Project, where Adyton is targeting a potential restart of historical mining operations in Q4 2026. The Gameta and Wapolu projects, held in partnership with East Vision International Holdings ("EVIH"), are located on Fergusson Island in Papua New Guinea's Milne Bay Province, a region that also hosts the Woodlark and Misima gold projects.
Located approximately 30 kilometres east of the historic Wapolu mine, which operated during the mid-1990s, Gameta benefits from its proximity to existing infrastructure and potential operational synergies with Wapolu. The Company is evaluating a standalone processing facility at Gameta while leveraging shared resources, logistics advantages, and existing infrastructure, including the Wapolu airstrip.
Both Gameta and Wapolu host near-surface mineralization that is being developed as open-pit mines. The continued advancement of these projects provides Adyton with the opportunity to build a multi-asset gold development platform on Fergusson Island.
UPDATED GAMETA MRE
The updated Gameta MRE incorporates approximately 4,000 metres of infill drilling completed in 2025 and comprises an indicated mineral resource of 8.94 million tonnes grading 1.41g/t Au containing 404,000 ounces of gold and an inferred mineral resource of 6.52 million tonnes grading 0.99g/t Au containing 207,000 ounces of gold. The estimate was prepared by Mining One under the authorship of Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- 131% Increase in Indicated Mineral Resource— the updated Gameta MRE increases the indicated mineral resource by 131% to 404,000 ounces of gold, reflecting the success of the 2025 infill drilling program in converting resources to the higher-confidence indicated category. The updated MRE strengthens the geological model, provides an enhanced foundation for future engineering and development studies, and confirms that mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the southeast.
- Higher Confidence, Improved Grade Near Surface Resource — the updated MRE comprises a near-surface resource grading ~1.41g/t Au Indicated and 0.99 g/t in the Inferred category, supporting the evaluation of potential open-pit mining development scenarios.
- Strengthening the Path Towards Permitting — The updated MRE marks a significant milestone in the advancement of the Project providing enhanced geological confidence and critical data to support future permitting and development studies. The increase in higher-confidence Indicated resources strengthens the technical foundation for ongoing environmental, engineering, and regulatory evaluations as Adyton continues to advance Gameta toward potential development.
"The updated Gameta MRE represents a significant milestone for Adyton and reflects the success of our 2025 infill drilling program in substantially increasing the higher-confidence indicated resource," said Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer of Adyton. "The 131% increase in indicated resource to 404,000 ounces of gold, together with an indicated grade of 1.41 g/t gold highlights the quality and scale of the Gameta deposit. This updated MRE strengthens our understanding of the project and provides an important platform as we advance technical studies, permitting activities, and future exploration across Fergusson Island. With additional resource updates planned at Feni Island, Adyton continues to build a larger, gold resource base across its Papua New Guinea projects."
"Although EVIH is currently very focused on supporting Adyton to restart operations at the Wapolu Mine," commented Louis Wang, Project Director of EVIH. "This MRE is very positive for the broader Fergusson development and confirms that Gameta is a much larger, richer, and more contiguous deposit than initially understood. This MRE will enable us to finalize the feasibility and financial modelling required to submit the Mining Lease application."
Fergusson Island Mineral Resource Estimate
The updated Gameta and Wapolu Mineral Resource Estimates are highlighted in Table 1. The drill programs at both Wapolu and Gameta were designed to test depth and strike extensions (with resources open at depth and along strike) but also importantly to increase resource confidence to enable progress to establish reserve estimates and Mining License (ML) applications.
Table 1: Fergusson Island Mineral Resource Estimates
|Project
|Indicated
|Inferred
|Au
|Tonnes
|Au
|Au
|Tonnes
|Au
|(g/t)
|(million)
|(koz)
|(g/t)
|(million)
|(koz)
|Gameta exploration licence
|1.41
|8.94
|404
|0.99
|6.52
|207
|Wapolu exploration licence
|0.92
|1.25
|37
|0.89
|14.72
|419
|Fergusson Island Gold Project
|1.35
|10.19
|441
|0.92
|21.24
|626
Gameta and Wapolu resources at 0.4g/t gold cut-off (see "About Adyton" for technical report references)
Notes to Table:
- The effective date of the Gameta Mineral Resource is 12 July 2026.
- This Mineral Resource update only affects the Gameta Exploration Licence, there has been no change to Wapolu (announced 13 January 2026), except to report it at 0.4 g/t Au cut-off instead of 0.5 g/t Au and to deduct 2.5% royalty from the economic assumptions used to generate the RPEEE optimisation shell.
- The Mineral Resource was estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Reserves, as prepared by the CIM Standing Committee and adopted by CIM Council.
- The estimate was prepared by Louis Cohalan, MAIG, an independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.
- It is envisaged that the Gameta and Wapolu deposit will be mined using open-pit mining methods.
- The Mineral Resources are reported within optimised pit shells considered to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction based on these assumptions: gold recoveries of 90%, a gold price of 3500 US$/oz, overall slope angle of 35°, 2.5% royalty, mining costs of 3.0 US$/t, processing cost of 23 US$/t and G&A costs of 7 US$/t.
- A cut-off grade 0.4 g/t Au was applied to the reported resource.
- Gold grades were estimated within individual mineralisation domains using hard boundaries, capped 1m composites applying Ordinary Kriging and Inverse Distance Squared estimation method.
- A bulk density of 1.8 t/m3 was used for Oxide and 2.5 t/m3 for Fresh rock at Wapolu and 2.0 t/m3 for Oxide and an average of 2.47 t/m3 for Fresh at Gameta based on hundreds of measurements.
- The CIM definitions were followed for the classification of Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources on a domain-by-domain basis.
- At Gameta, the Indicated category was assigned for blocks in areas of 50mx50m grid drilling from the 2025 campaign, where surrounding diamond core had recoveries >85%. The Inferred category was assigned for blocks within 50m of drilling in areas of 100m x 100m grid drilling.
- At Wapolu, the Indicated category was assigned for blocks in areas of 50mx50m grid drilling from all drilling campaigns and the Inferred category was assigned for blocks within 50m of drilling in areas of 100m x 100m grid drilling.
- Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves in the future. The MRE may be materially affected by considerations including, but not limited to, permitting, legal, sociopolitical, environmental issues, market conditions or other factors.
- Tonnes have been rounded to the nearest 10,000 t and ounces to the nearest 1000 ounces to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate.
Figure 1 - Adyton's Island-based projects
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Project Update and Key Next Steps
EVIH has completed the current phase of exploration drilling at both the Wapolu and Gameta projects, providing important geological information to support ongoing technical studies and project advancement activities across Fergusson Island.
Key activities currently underway include:
- Advancing Wapolu toward potential near-term production - Progressing development activities at the historic Wapolu mine, including construction of the Phase 1 process plant module, which is expected to be completed in late September 2026.
- Supporting the Wapolu Mining Lease application - Working closely with the Mineral Resources Authority of Papua New Guinea ("MRA") through its review process and responding to recommendations and information requests associated with the potential grant of the Wapolu Mining Lease.
- Advancing Gameta permitting activities - Initiating the technical and environmental workstreams required to support the future submission of the Gameta Mining Lease application and associated environmental approvals.
- Progressing Gameta feasibility studies - Advancing key technical studies required to support the Gameta Mining Lease application and evaluate potential future development scenarios.
- Strengthening project development synergies - Leveraging the close proximity of Gameta, located approximately 30 kilometres from Wapolu, to evaluate opportunities to utilize shared logistics, infrastructure, and operational capabilities as the Fergusson Island projects continue to advance.
Adyton's Fergusson Island projects are also delivering meaningful social and economic benefits within local communities. The Company's activities have created numerous employment opportunities for local residents, providing jobs, training, and economic participation in regions where employment opportunities are limited. Adyton remains committed to working collaboratively with local communities, government stakeholders, and its partners to support responsible resource development in Papua New Guinea.
Feni Island Project (update)
Feni continues to strengthen its position as Adyton's flagship growth asset. Over the past six months, our exploration team led by Dr Chris Bowden and Eugene Atase has significantly advanced its understanding of the broader mineral system through ongoing drilling, geological mapping, new surface exposures, assay results and the interpretation of multiple datasets into an increasingly robust exploration model.
As our understanding of the project continues to improve, so does our confidence in the district-scale potential of Feni and our ability to identify new areas of mineralisation beyond the current Kabang resource.
Looking ahead, several important work programs will further accelerate exploration, including a comprehensive ground-based IP geophysics survey, regional reconnaissance across the broader Feni Island land package, and continued evaluation of the recently granted Babase Exploration License. Together these initiatives are expected to generate a significant pipeline of new drill targets both around and beyond Kabang, including potential deeper or offset porphyry systems. Our objective is simple: to substantially increase the number of high-quality exploration opportunities across the Feni district and continue building a pipeline of discoveries capable of creating long-term value for our shareholders.
Qualified Persons
Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release including reporting the Wapolu resource at a new cut-off of 0.4 g/t Au.
The Technical Report, "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Gameta Au Project" effective July 12, 2026 will be filed within 45 days of this news release.
Dr. Chris Bowden, PhD, GCMEE, FAusIMM(CP), FSEG, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Geologist of Adyton is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.
For further information, please contact:
Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer
E‐mail: ir@adytonresources.com
Phone: +61 7 3854 2389
Phone: +1 778 549 6768
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
ABOUT Adyton Resources Corporation
Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring to expand its identified gold Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources and expand on its recent significant copper drill intercepts on the 100% owned Feni Island project. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire on easy to access island locations which hosts several globally significant copper and gold deposits including the Lihir gold mine and Panguna copper/gold mine on Bougainville Island, both neighboring projects to the Company's Feni Island project.
Adyton has a total Mineral Resource Estimate inventory within its PNG portfolio of projects comprising indicated resources of 441,000 ounces gold and inferred resources of 2,086,000 ounces gold.
The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which has outlined an initial inferred mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101,available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.
The Fergusson Island Projects currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 10.19 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.35 g/t Au for contained gold of 441,000 ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 21.24 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t Au for contained gold of 626,000 ounces, both inferred and indicated resources used a 0.4g/t Au cut-off grade.
See the technical report dated July 12, 2026, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Gameta Au Project Fergusson Island, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. This report will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca within 45 days of this release. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.
See the technical report dated January 7, 2026, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Wapolu Gold Project" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.
For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.
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Forward-looking statements
This press release includes "forward‐looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward‐looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include plans pertaining to the drill program, the intention to prepare additional technical studies, the timing of the drill program, uses of the recent drone survey data, the timing of updating key findings, the preparation of resource estimates, and the deeper exploration of high-grade gold and copper feeder systems. The forward‐looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
Forward‐looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the projects in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of the Fergusson Island Project and the Feni Island Project; the ability to effectively complete the drilling program; and Adyton's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Adyton's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of managements considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Adyton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and under reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Adyton. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: impacts arising from the global disruption, changes in general macroeconomic conditions; reliance on key personnel; reliance on drilling; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave‐ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking statements. Such forward‐looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward‐looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law.
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